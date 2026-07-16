U15 Diggers’ Dazzling Data: Big Numbers by Aurora’s Diamond Divas

July 16, 2026 · 0 Comments

Scoty Lewis has been a one-woman wrecking crew as a batter and pitcher for the “local nine” in 2026.

She’s hitting .509, but has also accrued a miniscule 1.09 ERA and 0.78 WHIP, and amassed 327 K’s as the Diggers’ ace.

Other Diggers putting up team-leading offensive numbers are Zoe Clark, whose OBP is an impressive .569, and Catherine Stynes has provided speed and acumen on the basepaths with 15 steals.

Hard-hitting Isla Herce is making line drive contact during 24.66% of her at-bats. Perhaps Vlad Guerrero could review Herce’s approaches to shake out of his season-long power outage. Methodical Diggers’ hitter London Connor knows how to work pitch counts. She induces opposing hurlers to throw 6+ pitches 22.77% of the time she’s in the batter’s box.

Defensive metrics reveal that the Diggers are terrific on both sides of the softball.

Not only is Catcher Avery Wilson a potent hitter, valuable receiver, and on-field general, but she’s also thrown out four base-stealers and picked off four baserunners.

These kinds of numbers tell the story about a balanced ball club. It’s evident that Pat Donevan’s U15 Diggers are locked and loaded for the Canadian Championships starting July 28 and living up to their motto: “One team. One dream. Dig deep.”

By Jim Stewart

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