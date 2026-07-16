Aurora looks to restore tree canopy after significant storm damage

July 16, 2026 · 0 Comments

The Town of Aurora will begin re-planting trees lost in the violent storm that hit northwest Aurora on July 3.

More than 250 municipal trees sustained significant damage in the weather event, above and beyond the hundreds of trees damaged and uprooted on private properties.

Municipal workers continued the cleanup into this week, and the balance of the summer will be spent working on removing damaged or destroyed residential trees, consultation with residents on replacement tree species, and getting parks and trails back to normal service levels, according to a storm update issued by the Town on Friday.

“In just a matter of minutes, hundreds of mature trees that have stood in our community for decades were damaged or lost,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas in a statement on July 10. “The loss is heartbreaking and will take years to fully recuperate. However, rest assured, we will restore our tree canopy, rebuild our green spaces, and continue investing in the natural beauty that makes Aurora such a special place to call home.

“Since the storm, our crews have been working tirelessly to make our streets, neighbourhoods, parks, and trails safe again. To date, more than 250 Town-owned trees have sustained significant storm damage, making this one of the largest tree recovery efforts Aurora has ever faced.”

In the statement, Mayor Mrakas shared a list of factors that “residents need to know.”

If a municipally-owned tree came down on a private property, it is the responsibility of the Town of Aurora. “If it has been partially/fully cut down, but stumps or tree branches remain on site, don’t worry, Town crews will return with specialized chippers to remove the remaining wood and debris.”

The Town is assessing all damaged trees before removal and those that cannot be saved will be marked with an “R.”

Continue to avoid using parks and trails until they are deemed safe. “Due to the scale of the damage, this work is expected to continue for several weeks,” said the Mayor.

“While we are focused on today’s cleanup, we’re already planning for tomorrow’s recovery,” he said. “If a Town-owned street tree in front of your home was removed, staff will contact you to discuss replacement tree options. Tree stumps will be removed this fall, with new street trees being planted beginning in Spring 2027. Our parks and trails will also be replanted as part of a long-term restoration plan, supported by Town staff and community partnerships.

“Aurora has weathered many storms over the years, and this community has always come back stronger. Thank you for your patience, your understanding, and your support as we continue this historic recovery effort.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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