Top 40 Under 40 form strong network of business support

June 25, 2026 · 0 Comments

Small businesses are the backbone of every community, and Aurora, Newmarket, and East Gwillimbury recently came together to celebrate young business owners, and their local network of peers who support business and economic development.

The Top 40 Under 40, a collaboration between the Aurora Chamber of Commerce and the Central York Chamber of Commerce, which serves Newmarket and East Gwillimbury, celebrated their inaugural group of honourees this month at a special reception held at Stonehaven Banquet Hall on Eric T. Smith Way.

It was an informal way to celebrate younger local business leaders who are making a difference in areas the Chambers support.

“Business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals do not operate within municipal boundaries,” said Alison Mumford, Executive Director at the Aurora Chamber of Commerce. “The collaboration between the Aurora Chamber and Central York Chamber reflects the reality of our regional economy. By recognizing these 40 individuals together, we celebrate not only their personal achievements, but also the strength, innovation, and leadership that exists across Aurora, Newmarket, and East Gwillimbury.”

Over the next several weeks, The Auroran will share profiles of those honoured by the Chambers, highlighting their business contributions as well as the ways they support the community.

YASS MOTAMEDI – Operations Manager, NewMakeIt – “She leads programs and initiatives that make skilled trades, creative technologies, and hands-on learning more accessible to the community. She works closely with instructors, makers, and community partners to develop opportunities that support skill-building, innovation, and lifelong learning for people of all backgrounds and experience levels. One of her key accomplishments is leading the Beer Mug Project, a community-driven initiative that brings makers together to create handcrafted mugs in support of the Newmarket Food Pantry. The project has raised approximately $3,000 to date while fostering collaboration, creativity, and community engagement among local makers. Yass is also involved in expanding access to skilled trades training and participates in community initiatives such as the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride in Newmarket.”

KELLINA POWELL—Deaf entrepreneur, speaker, author, and coach – “She is focused on empowering young adults with disabilities through confidence, self-belief, and advocacy. Her work centres on accessibility, inclusion, mental health, and resilience. She speaks across Canada, sharing her experiences as a hard of hearing woman and promoting disability awareness and representation in schools, workplaces, and communities. Kellina is also a four-time bestselling author who uses storytelling to inspire healing and personal growth. She mentors youth within the disability community and is committed to bridging deaf and hearing communities. In 2025, she was recognized as a Top Black Woman to Watch in Canada.”

ELLIOTT RABEN – Founder, Creative Director, Elliott Raben Productions, Inc. – “It is a full-service corporate multimedia company serving clients across Ontario and Quebec. Over the past eight years, he has grown it from a solo venture into a trusted production partner focused on storytelling, political communications, and live media production. His work includes producing content for more than 60 election campaigns at municipal, provincial, and federal levels, supporting candidates who have gone on to hold major public offices. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he launched ERP Live!, a broadcast-quality live-streaming service that supported virtual events, including a fundraising gala that raised over $10,000 in one evening. Working with a wide range of clients and community organizations, Elliott and his team communicate their clients’ message in multiple languages, allowing stories to reach wider audiences. He is recognized for helping clients of all sizes share their vision with clarity, professionalism, and impact.”

RAY RAUTH – Vice President, Corporate Engagement & Partnerships, Job Skills – “He leads partnership development and strategic initiatives across the GTA, York Region, and Peel Region. He has over a decade of experience with the organization, progressing through multiple roles in employment services, program design, and communications since 2015. He has helped develop programs such as Inn from the Cold Employment Program, which achieved an 85 per cent success rate, and the Job Skills’ Client Emergency Fund, which supports job seekers with essential barriers. Ray has also led initiatives like the York Region Side Hustle Summit, Compass Magazine, and campaigns including Work in Georgina and Shop Local. He is recognized for creating programs and partnerships that strengthen employment access and community impact.”

ARYAN SADGHIAN – Student, Researcher, Community Advocate focused on innovation, leadership and social impact – “He has co-led initiatives addressing food waste and food insecurity, including campaigns supporting the Newmarket Food Pantry and a Halloween pumpkin drive that redirected food waste to community benefit. He has mentored youth to help expand the initiative, which has grown internationally and saved thousands of pounds of food. Aryan also volunteers with after-school programs and Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary. Academically, he is completing a Masters at Western University focused on digital health and behaviour psychology. He has received the Canadian Graduate Scholarship and has been admitted to a joint PhD program through the University of Toronto and the University of Melbourne, where his research will focus on digital behaviour interventions in cancer care.”

ISABELLA SHETTLER, Founder, Saving Strides – “[Saving Strides is] a non-profit initiative that collects new and gently used shoes for individuals and families in need. What began as a small idea connected to her passion for running and community involvement has grown into a program focused on combining fitness and giving back. Through Saving Strides, she organizes group runs, fitness classes, and donation drives that encourage community participation while supporting those in need. A volunteer trip to an underserved community in Africa deepened her understanding of global inequality and reinforced her commitment to the cause. Isabella is proud of Saving Strides’ growth and continues to expand its impact through events, partnerships, and community engagement.”

DEANNA SIMONE – Founder, Rosewood Marketing Group Inc. & Rosewood Financing – “[These are] two Newmarket-based companies that support local businesses and non-profits with marketing and fundraising solutions. Through Rosewood Marketing, she provides services like branding, websites, digital marketing, and strategy to help businesses grow and modernize their presence. Rosewood Fundraising supports charities and community groups with accessible raffle and fundraising programs. Deanna focuses on building community-minded businesses that help organizations succeed and increase their impact.”

STEPHANIE SOAVE – Real Estate Professional – “Soave is a long-standing Aurora real-estate professional and business owner with deep roots in the community. Over the past decade, she has supported more than 300 families through major real estate decisions, building her business primarily through referrals and trusted local relationships. In addition to residential real estate, she has helped support local commercial growth by assisting small businesses in securing space in Aurora, including NOW Health Clinic and GRCO Grill. Stephanie is also active in community giving through initiatives such as Million Dollar Smiles, the Salvation Army, and the annual “Gift for a Family” program and is recognized for combining real estate expertise with community involvement.”

DAN STEFFENS – Founder, MyoDynamicHealth – “[MyoDynamicHealth is] a multi-location healthcare organization focused on rehabilitation and wellness care. His work centres on helping patients recover from injury, restore function, and improve their quality of life. What started as a single clinic in Barrie has grown into multiple locations in Innisfil and Newmarket with a team of over 100 healthcare professionals. The organization has received recognition such as new Business of the Year, reflecting its growth and community trust. Dan is committed to a strong workplace culture and community involvement through sports sponsorships and charitable partnerships. He is most proud of building the company alongside his wife while raising their two children.”

BRITTNY STEVENSON-BYERS – Economic Development Officer, Town of East Gwillimbury – “[She supports] local business growth, entrepreneurship, and community development. She connects entrepreneurs with resources, mentorship, and opportunities to help them succeed. She has helped expand regional programming with Georgina and York University’s YSpace and supported hundreds of businesses through workshops and mentorship. She also helped launch the EG Loves Local initiative during the pandemic to support small businesses and encourage shopping locally. Brittny is focused on strengthening the local economy and building strong community connections.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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