Theatre Aurora’s Over the River and Through the Woods: A Review

November 12, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Scott Johnston

For better or for worse, there’s nothing like family.

This is something the main character discovers in Theatre Aurora’s current production of “Over the River and Through the Woods”

This comedy by Joe DiPietro is set in 1990s Hoboken, New Jersey. It tells the story of Nick, a 29-year-old man whose parents and sister have moved away, leaving him as the only local relative of his four family-oriented Italian-American grandparents.

They all greatly enjoy their weekly dinners together, but when Nick is offered a job in Seattle, the grandparents, not happy with this turn of events, hatch a scheme to keep him close to home.

But will the bonds of family, and some potential chemistry with a charming friend of the family, be strong enough to keep him on the east coast?

This well-written play is very much a story about family. As is true of all families, these relationships can uplift and inspire, or frustrate and stress you in equal measure.

Nicholas Jessup as grandson Nick has a great time navigating these extremes of emotion in dealing with his own evolving life, and his beloved – and often challenging – grandparents.

The cast members portraying the grandparents, Bob McNeely (Frank), Chris Cole (Nunzio), Barb Jones (Emma), and Donna Corbett (Aida) are just wonderful. Whether they’re using rambling and circuitous logic to remember a fact, arguing that they’re not too old to drive, or presenting food as the answer to everything, they bring humour and warmth to the stage. You will definitely recognize one of your own relatives in their words, actions and motives.

Rounding out the cast is Elmore-Teddy Bennett as nurse Caitlin. While having less time on stage, she easily shows her character’s intelligence and positive nature.

This show is dedicated to the memory of recently passed long-time Theatre Aurora mainstay Kay Valentine, who successfully worked to get this play into the current season. Based on the efforts of everyone involved since then, I’m sure she would have been both pleased with and proud of the resulting production.

Evening performances of “Over the River and Through the Woods” continue at Theatre Aurora, 150 Henderson Drive, November 13, 14, 19, 20 & 21, with matinees on November 14, 15 & 21. Tickets are available through the box office at 905-727-3669.

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