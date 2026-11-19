Strange Advance’s Drew Arnott appreciates the personal connections to fans as his new wave-synth rock band criss-crosses Canada

November 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

Drew Arnott is fully energized by the prospect of playing in towns he’s never visited before.

He’s also looking forward to mingling with fans in Ontario as Strange Advance rolls into Aurora and St. Catharines at the end of November before performing on Bowen Island in British Columbia in the New Year.

“This is an opportunity to rev up the engines again,” he says. “I’m still writing on a nightly basis, but when I play shows, we’re well aware that no one wants to hear the new songs. Opening the new chapter of Strange Advance in 2022 has created a resurgence for us—suddenly, there’s big interest in 80’s music, and it’s all about playing the songs that our fans want to hear. For me, it’s been about looking back and saying ‘Wow, I lived through that.’ When you’re in the moment, you’re not always aware of the significance. They were phenomenal times.

“In retrospect, I enjoy the memories, but it’s become way more meaningful now to perform our songs and meet our fans. Our favorite part is after the show when we meet people and hear their stories and how they tell us that our songs have been played at weddings and funerals—in really meaningful moments in their lives.”

Arnott is looking forward to performing those meaningful songs like “Worlds Away,” “We Run,” “The Second That I Saw You,” “I’ll Be the One to Cry,” “Kiss in the Dark,” and “Prisoner”, at the sold-out David De Simone Performance Hall inside Aurora Town Square on November 26.

The engaging lead singer, drummer, and keyboardist wants to “meet the people of Aurora—to meet the fans. I’ve never been to Aurora. When we were touring in the 80s, we didn’t tour enough when we had the opportunities and didn’t take time to meet our fans often enough. We were arrogant and stupid. We didn’t take enough photographs with them. We were in it for the music and we turned down so many tours, especially Darryl [Kromm]. He’s a recluse now—he always had that sensibility.”

When Kromm turned down the opportunity to go back on the road with Strange Advance in 2022, Arnott forged ahead with a new lineup featuring a lead singer to replace his long time on-stage and writing partner.

“Because Darryl wouldn’t go on the road, we had to have another singer and guitarist. We went to see a band in Winnipeg that was covering our songs. The lead singer sang “Worlds Away” and we realized that Sean [Dillon] was a great performer. I despise the spotlight but he loves it. When we started touring again, I was petrified. I’m not a natural performer and I was holding on to the mic stand so tightly which kept me from being paralyzed.”

Arnott described how his next audience helped him overcome the on-stage jitters: “We did another date and I performed ‘We Run.’ The audience started singing the rest of the song back to me. I closed my eyes on stage and listened to them singing “We Run”—I was overwhelmed—it was so emotional and so touching.”

Arnott’s connection to the audience has been one of the most satisfying aspects of travelling across the country and performing in a variety of venues. Another satisfying element is sharing lead vocal duties with Sean Dillon.

Both are supported on stage by Ian Cameron, who plays guitar and violin as well as backing vocals; Rob Bailey who plays keyboards; Ross Friesen who plays drums and chips in with backing vocals; and Peter Trotzuk who replaced Alexander Boynton in 2024 as the band’s bass guitarist.

Arnott is pleased with the band’s lineup and offered a contrast between Strange Advance in the 1980s and the 2020s: “First of all, this time out is so different. In the 80s, we were spoiled with a major label. We did some dates where we opened for Tina Turner. We didn’t tour our first album and we started touring with two albums under our belt. We missed out on a number of opportunities to be an opening act and get more stage experience to learn how to be the main act. Through it all, music has always moved me. Essentially, I’m a songwriter. I started off as a drummer who picked up keyboards so I could learn how to write songs. I was very proud of ‘Worlds Away.’ There are lots of elements and layers to the song. It was all me – and to be able to put it all together into what I’d consider my masterpiece was very satisfying, but the story behind the production of ‘We Run’ was phenomenal. We had so many contributions and it was amazing how it all came together. I had the world’s best talent producing the song, including engineers and producers from Pink Floyd, REM, and The Eurythmics.”

I was fortunate to see the original incarnation of Strange Advance perform those perfectly-produced songs at the Ontario Place Forum in September of 1985. It was a spectacular experience watching the dynamic duo of Arnott and Kromm deliver their fusion of new wave, progressive rock, and synth-rock sounds from the Forum’s rotating stage – synched with a pulsating light show that illuminated the lakeshore on a perfect late Summer night.

During our phone conversation, the amiable Arnott remembered the Ontario Place performance as “weird” and expressed his displeasure with his band’s preparation for the gig.

“When we played Ontario Place, we had only played two college dates—one of them was at University of Waterloo. It was culture shock for us. I was used to being the drummer so I was used to observing from behind the safety of my cymbals. Now, I’m out front on stage and playing keyboard and singing. In actual fact, I loved it. Ontario Place was a special venue. Outdoors—that’s the kind of show that gets me excited.”

The ageless Arnott—who notes that “I still feel that I’m that guy at Ontario Place” – is also excited about playing on Bowen Island in the New Year in a 140-seat theatre: “Bowen Island is off the coast of Vancouver. Rob Bailey—our keyboard player—lives on the island. Getting to do a show in a small space creates some challenges, but it’s way more fun these days working within different parameters. You get spoiled in the smaller venues, too, being closer to the audience. Our big question becomes: How do we deliver our arena show in a smaller venue?”

Although Strange Advance adjusts its show to a variety of venues, Arnott has remained true to his musical roots and to his songwriting: “I still want to be plugged into the world and keep writing songs. We did our fourth album a few years ago. People love our new music, too, and fans pick up the new album at the merch tables. I feel there’s more stuff in me—that there’s still music in me – and I need to bring these gifts to the universe. My music is my legacy and those songs are the things that I’ll leave behind.”

By Jim Stewart

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