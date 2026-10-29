Spooky season continues beyond the “Forest”

October 29, 2026 · 0 Comments

Families got the spooky season started off right this year as Mother Nature offered perfect conditions for Aurora’s ever-popular Haunted Forest at Sheppard’s Bush on Saturday night. (See Page 20)

Hundreds of families descended upon the Bush – and on the Aurora Family Leisure Complex for indoor activities – for thrills and chills designed for every taste.

It was another resounding success for the 21st-annual event, which is often named as one of the Top 100 Festivals & Events in Ontario, but there is still much more fun to be had throughout the community in the lead up to the big night on Saturday, October 31.

Through Sunday, November 1, residents are invited to take part in the Haunted Forest GooseChase Activity Challenge. Powered by the GooseChase app, participants can register for the activity challenge designed to get you into the Halloween spirit. Each challenge completed through the app will earn you points and the top finishers will be entered into a draw to win prizes.”

“The Challenge has more than 50 Halloween missions on it completely free to help people get engaged with the Halloween spirit,” says Shelley Ware, Special Events Supervisor for the Town of Aurora. “We’ve really expanded that and made the most out of Halloween.”

In addition to the Activity Challenge, the Town is curating a Haunted House Tour of some of the spookiest haunts across Aurora.

At press time this week, more than 10 local homes had signed up for the tour, with room for additional entries through this week.

The tour is interactive, self-guided, and go-at-your-own-pace.

For more information, visit aurora.ca/hauntedforest.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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