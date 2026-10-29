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Southlake invites residents to learn more about future of healthcare in Aurora

October 29, 2026   ·   0 Comments

There are big changes on the horizon for Southlake Health, and the local hospital is inviting Aurora residents to learn more at an information session set for Monday, November 2.

The session will take place from 5 – 7 p.m. at Brevik Hall, within the Aurora Cultural Centre.

A formal presentation will take place at 5.30 p.m., but residents are invited to stop by at any time during the evening to speak with staff and review the information provided.

“The open house will provide community members with an opportunity to hear directly from Southlake leaders, learn more about the future of health care across the Region, and ask questions about how Southlake’s plans will support the needs of growing communities,” say organizers.

“In April 2026, the Province of Ontario endorsed Southlake Health’s vision for a Distributed Health Network (DHN) and announced a $10 million planning investment to support the redevelopment of Southlake’s Davis Drive campus and the planning of a second acute care hospital in East Gwillimbury. Together, these hospital sites will serve as the anchors of a connected network of care that will also include community-based services delivered through Advanced Care Centres in Georgina and Bradford West Gwillimbury.

“As a regional hub for specialized and advanced care, Southlake serves patients from across northern York Region and southern Simcoe County, including through regional cardiac and cancer programs. For Aurora residents, Southlake’s plans are part of a broader effort to connect services and care settings to better meet the needs of the region’s growing population. The open house will feature informational displays and opportunities to engage with Southlake leaders and subject matter experts, learn more about the DHN vision and ask questions about the future of health care across the region.”

For more information on Southlake Health’s Distributed Health Network and plans for campus redevelopment, visit southlakeDHN.ca.

By Brock Weir
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter


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