Southlake Gala raises more than $4.7 million for local health care

November 12, 2026 · 0 Comments

It was a record-breaking night for supporting local healthcare close to home as the community came together for Southlake Health’s 2026 Here & Beyond Gala.

Presented by Treasure Hill and co-chaired by Lina Bigioni and Lia Fidei, the evening raised a record $4.7 million for the Southlake Health Foundation, ensuring the local hospital has the resources it needs to keep pace with increased demand for services, with a particular focus this year on diagnostic imaging and image-guided intervention.

“When you are waiting for answers about your health, every day can feel like a year. That’s why tonight, we aren’t just fundraising for technology – we’re fundraising for answers,” said Jennifer Ritter, President and CEO of Southlake Health Foundation as she and Dr. Paul Woods, President and CEO of Southlake Health, addressed the more than 900 attendees at the October 27 event, held in the City of Vaughan.

“We are so grateful to every sponsor, donor, guest, and supporter who stood alongside Southlake so powerfully at the Here and Beyond Southlake Gala,” said Ritter. “While the government funds many things for healthcare, it does not fund this critically needed technology, and put simply, if our clinical teams can’t see it, they can’t treat it. Together, our fundraising will shorten the distance between symptoms and answers, and between fear and hope for patients and families at Southlake Health. That is a profound impact that we can all be so proud of.”

Ritter was joined on stage by Dr. Woods who underscored the importance of diagnostic imaging and image-guided intervention to the work Southlake provides.

“The equipment and technology supported by the 2026 Here & Beyond Southlake Gala will touch nearly every patient journey at Southlake Health,” said Dr. Woods. “Growing alongside our community means also keeping pace with advancing and evolving technology needed to help our talented team continue to deliver leading edge care, close to home. We’re incredibly grateful for the generosity and support.”

The Southlake Health Foundation was established in 1980 to support the Newmarket-based hospital. Since then, more than $270 million has been raised to support and strengthen the work Southlake does for and with the community.

This community impact was touched upon by Nicholas Fidei, President of Treasure Hill, who said the company has always believed “that building communities is about much more than building homes.”

“It’s about building places where families can grow, where neighbours can come together, and where people can feel proud to call home,” he said. “But a truly great community needs more than beautiful homes and neighbourhoods. It needs access to quality healthcare, because nothing is more important than the health and wellbeing of our families and the people we love.”

Following the Gala, Southlake made another move to continue delivering health care close to home by joining HealthCareCAN, a national organization that will allow Southlake to have a greater advocacy voice within its catchment areas of northern York Region and southern Simcoe County.

“As we continue to grow alongside our communities in York Region and Simcoe County, joining HealthCareCAN gives us a stronger national voice to advocate for the support our patients and communities deserve,” said Dr. Woods. “The challenges facing Canada’s health system are real, but so is the talent, dedication and creative capacity within our hospitals. We’re excited to bring Southlake’s perspective to that national conversation.”

The organization paid particular attention to Southlake’s plan for the decade ahead, including its Distributed Health Network, connecting hospital sites, community-based services, digital health capabilities, and health care partners to best meet the needs of the growing population. The hospital’s Population Health Management Advance will also help identify and respond to community health needs through data, evidence, and collaboration.

Michelle McLean, President & CEO of HealthCareCAN, added: “We are delighted to welcome Southlake Health into the HealthCareCAN community. For a century, Southlake has demonstrated what’s possible when a hospital is deeply rooted in its community and unafraid to push boundaries. Southlake’s innovative Distributed Health Network model and focus on Population Health Management are redefining what a hospital can be. Its commitment to innovation, patient-centred care and leading-edge treatment makes Southlake exactly the kind of voice we need at the national table as we advocate for a stronger, more resilient health system for all Canadians.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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