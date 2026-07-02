Seniors’ Centre, Virtual programs get Provincial funding boost

July 2, 2026 · 0 Comments

The Aurora Seniors’ Centre’s virtual programs took on new resonance during the global pandemic, but continue to go from strength to strength with support from dedicated volunteers, and vital funds to make it a reality.

The Aurora Seniors’ Centre and its Senior Centre Without Walls program received a funding boost from the Province of Ontario.

On Tuesday, June 23, Newmarket-Aurora MPP Dawn Gallagher Murphy visited the Centre to announce the Town of Aurora’s receipt of $122,578 to support seniors programs in the local community, with $57,288 of the total grant amount dedicated for these virtual programs.

“When I think about what makes a strong community, I think about places like the [Aurora Seniors’ Centre] because its places like this that bring people together,” said MPP Gallagher Murphy. “It fosters connection as well and it ensures that seniors, older adults, have opportunities to stay active, to stay engaged involved in the community that you have all helped build.

“I think this is a great announcement and this includes $57,288 for the Virtual Aurora Seniors’ Centre, which has become quite the success, [serving] more than 2,000 older adults across Aurora as well as York Region and beyond through their virtual programming. It also includes $57,640 for the Aurora Seniors’ Centre and this supports more than 2,000 older adults through in-person, online, and hybrid programming, focused on fitness, recreation, social activities, and life-long learning. Together, all these programs help seniors stay active, healthy, informed and connected.”

The Town of Aurora itself, she added, will receive a further $7,650 through Ontario’s Seniors Community Grant Program to deliver a six-part program, Living Your Best Life in Aurora, which focuses on healthy eating, mental wellness, community engagement, and local transit options.

“At its core, this investment is about ensuring seniors in Aurora have access to the programs and opportunities that help them remain active, independent, supported and connected all close to home.

“As we mark Seniors Month in Ontario, I am proud that this year we do so for a second time under the official Provincial recognition, and this is following my Private Member’s Bill that received Royal Assent in December of 2024 to mark Seniors Month, officially proclaim it as Seniors Month in the province of Ontario, which is the first ever jurisdiction in all of Canada to do so. To everyone involved with the Aurora Seniors’ Centre, the virtual Aurora Seniors’ Centre, and the Town of Aurora, thank you to everyone here.”

Thanks was returned by Mayor Tom Mrakas, who noted MPP Gallagher Murphy’s commitment to and advocacy for the community.

“We have so many good programs and they’re going to continue because of this funding and they’re going to continue to grow because of this funding,” he said.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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