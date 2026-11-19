SAC Saints roll to fifth straight CISAA championship with 37-8 win over Selwyn House Gryphons

November 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

The St. Andrew’s College Saints defeated Selwyn House Gryphons 37-8 last Wednesday afternoon to capture the CISAA Senior Football championship at Yuill Family Field in north Aurora.

The Saints qualified for the CISAA title game by defeating the Bill Crothers Colts 45-23 in the semifinals.

Star running back Christian Giguere scored five touchdowns to corral the Colts. The Gryphons—who hail from Montreal—earned their Finals berth with a narrow 13-12 win over the Upper Canada College Blues at Queen’s University’s Richardson Stadium.

SAC Head Coach Marcello Lio credited the efforts of a number of Saints to ensure his club’s fifth consecutive CISAA title.

“There was a lot of hard work put in by the players and I’m pleased with the outcome. The important thing for teenage boys is to respect the process. ‘Drive for Five’ has been a motto for us since training camp. Offensively, our line has led us all season. They came up big again on Wednesday. In terms of scoring, Giguere did the majority of our scoring all season and scored another touchdown against Selwyn even though he was ill. Our quarterback Beau Johnston has been so steady and has made some big throws for us. Our kick returner and wide receiver William Chowhan has been lights out as a receiver and he’s only in Grade 11. He almost took one to the house in the championship game on a kick return. He returned two for touchdowns in the playoffs.”

After extolling the offensive and special team performances that have been at the heart of the team’s success, Coach Lio praised the play of two of his defensive stalwarts: “Our middle linebacker Ethan St. Pierre has been great as a linebacker but he’s also performed very well as an offensive guard and a fullback. He anchors our defense and is a super athlete – a team leader, one of our captains, and a three-year veteran. A player that has made our linebackers’ jobs easier is Simon Davidson who’s been a menace to offensive lines. He matched up really well in our games in the USA against players he’d be competing with for scholarships to NCAA schools.”

Many of the players applauded by Coach Lio figured prominently in the CISAA championship game. Chowhan scored two touchdowns to lead the Saints’ offense. Johnston and Giguere added one touchdown each. Kicker George Ince hoofed a field goal and added four converts to round out the home side’s scoring in the romp over Selwyn House.

The Saints-Gryphons tilt was played in somber climatic conditions befitting Remembrance Day, but the Yuill Family Field turf withstood the persistent rain and periodic wintry mix. Coach Lio added, “It was a little slick out there midway through the second quarter, but the rain let up a bit at half-time. We had to make some adjustments between pass and run in the conditions, but the weather was not a factor. The turf was good throughout.”

Another factor that has been evident throughout the Saints’ season, according to Coach Lio, has been the team’s work ethic.

“We saw the fruits of our labour in the playoffs and hard work led to our success. We’ve been able to produce well-rounded, good citizens. The culture-building was an undertaking of mine back in 2019 and we’ve steadily increased in-season workouts, we’ve playing games south of the border for better competition, and we’ve been competing successfully down there, especially adjusting to American rules, and winning three games.

“Our 16U team has been growing and had its best numbers ever this year. We have a big staff that has played at the next level so the future of the program is promising. As a collective, we’ve also had an amazing level of support from our administration.”

That kind of support, coupled with a methodical infusion of “winning football culture” has created an impressive run for SAC’s First Football team. Coach Lio—who teaches Math and serves as the Head of Sifton House on campus—discussed a trap that his squad did not fall into as it prepared for the championship game versus the Gryphons.

“We beat Selwyn 43-0 at Homecoming, but our players weren’t overconfident and they respected their opposition. Our attention to detail—both by the coaching staff and players—was extraordinary. We’ve had targets on our backs for the last four years as defending champs, but on Wednesday, we executed.”

Clearly, the game plan worked for Coach Lio as his Saints rolled to a 29-point victory and their fifth consecutive CISAA victory on Wednesday

In the sporting world, there’s a word reserved for teams that win five championships in a row: Dynasty.

By Jim Stewart

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