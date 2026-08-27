Registrations close and the race is on in the 2026 Municipal Election

August 27, 2026 · 0 Comments

It will be a four-way race to be Aurora’s mayor in the next Council term after photographer and journalist Yafang Shi threw her hat in the ring on August 21, the final day to register as a candidate ahead of the October 26 municipal election.

The final week of registration brought out further candidates in the Council races for Ward 3, Ward 5, and Ward 6.

Aurora’s Mayoral mayoral campaign kicked off on the first day of registration, May 1, when incumbent Ward 5 Councillor John Gallo and resident Shawn Deane formally filed their papers. Incumbent Tom Mrakas, who was first elected Mayor in 2018 formally registered to vie for a third consecutive term on May 8.

This year’s municipal election will bring a new face to Ward 1 as Councillor Ron Weese opted to not seek re-election.

In the running to represent the Ward this fall are Lauren Hanna, Chair of the Aurora Public Library Board, and Rocco Morsillo, a member of Aurora’s Heritage Advisory Committee. This is the first municipal race for both candidates.

A new Councillor is also coming to Ward 2 after Councillor Rachel Gilliland, first elected in 2018, announced her decision not to seek re-election after moving from the Aurora community. She is now running to be Deputy Mayor of her new hometown, The Town of The Blue Mountains.

Seeking to represent the citizens of Ward 2 from 2026 to 2030 are long-time community advocate Angela Daust, business owner and Aurora Sports Hall of Fame member Marco Di Girolamo, Aurora Black Community Association Founder and CEO Phiona Durrant, and life-long resident Brynn Lansdown.

This is Di Girolamo’s second Council campaign in Ward 2, following his challenge to Gilliland in the 2022 Municipal Election, while Durrant challenged Mrakas and Anna Lozyk Romeo for Mayor in the same campaign.

Another new representative is on the horizon for Ward 3 after Wendy Gaertner, who has served as a local Councillor for more than 20 consecutive years, announced her retirement.

In the race to represent this community are Nikki Alber, Alexandra Bonham, Robert James Fraser, Harold MacDonald, and Reza Ghamsary Vaez.

This is the first local election for Alber and Ghamsary Vaez, while Bonham, Fraser, and MacDonald are no strangers to the campaign trail. Bonham and MacDonald sought the support of Ward 3 residents in the 2022 municipal election, while Fraser campaigned in Ward 6.

Over in Ward 4, incumbent Michael Thompson is seeking his fourth term on Council. He is being challenged by local business owner Shaheen Moledina.

While just two candidates put themselves forward for Ward 4, it’s a record-breaking situation in Ward 5 where six candidates are seeking the spot, which will be vacant this fall as incumbent Councillor John Gallo seeks the Mayorship.

In the running for Ward 5 are Charity Dela Cruz-Toupin, Jessie Fraser, Milton Hart, and Harbinder (Binda) Thandi, along with George Tremtsidis, and Terrence Zhu, both of whom threw their hats into the ring in the last week of registration.

This is the first municipal campaign for many of these candidates, while Hart previously ran in the ward in 2022.

Incumbent Harold Kim is seeking his third term on Council, once again representing Ward 6. Challenging him for the position are Nicholas Kashef, Jibraan Khan, and Zivka Kicic.

Beyond the Council campaign, the race is on to be the community’s next Education Trustees.

In the running for Trustee with the York Catholic District School Board, a Board which remains under the supervision of the Ministry of Education and amid uncertainty on what this role will entail following the October 26 vote, are Brendan James Cescolini and Eduardo Juarez.

The York Catholic District School Board Trustee role is currently filled by long-time trustee Elizabeth Crowe, who is stepping back from the Board after more than two decades of service.

It’s a three-person race for the York Region District School Board to replace Trustee Melanie Wright, who has represented Aurora and Whitchurch-Stouffville since 2022. In the running are Bill Radia, Emma Sears, and Bruce Yu.

While Hanane Jaouich-Diakité has been acclaimed as Trustee for Conseil scolaire Viamonde, Christella Basosila Lome, and Ibrahim M. Elias seek the rule in Conseil scholaire catholique MonAvenir.

The 2026 Municipal Election will take place Monday, October 26.

Internet voting opens on Friday, October 16, at 10 a.m., closing on Sunday, October 25, at 12 noon.

Advance in-person voting opens on Saturday, October 17, at the Aurora Seniors’ Centre. Voting times include October 17 from 12 noon to 6 p.m., October 18, from 12 noon to 6 p.m., October 19 from 4 – 8 p.m., and October 20 and 21 at the same time.

For further information on this year’s Municipal Election, including how to register and verify your information on the existing voter roll, contact candidates, and find your ward, visit aurora.ca/your-government/elections-2026.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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