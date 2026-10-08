Region being shorted $450 million in Provincial funding, study finds

October 8, 2026 · 0 Comments

A significant shortfall in Provincial funding for community services in York Region has been identified by a new study released by Ontario for All.

Presented at Regional Council last month, and subject to discussion at last week’s All-Candidates Meeting and Mayoral Debate hosted by six local ratepayers’ groups at the Aurora Legion, the study included input from such local non-profits and community organizations as 360°kids, Blue Door, and more.

“York Region has grown rapidly, bringing increased demand for community and social services,” said Ontario for All. “At the same time, poverty and affordability pressures have risen exponentially, while funding has failed to keep pace. The impacts of this have been felt by local non-profits who have known that their communities have not been receiving the same level of support as comparable communities such as Toronto and Ottawa. To understand whether these experiences were reflected in data, non-profit leaders commissioned research firm Blueprint ADE to undertake an independent analysis of provincial investment in York Region’s community services.

“A detailed review of government funding documents by Blueprint ADE, comparing York Region with other large Ontario municipalities, showed Provincial investment in community services is far lower in York Region than in comparable municipalities. The study uncovered a staggering, annual funding shortfall of $369 for every person in York Region resulting in a $450 million gap when it comes to investments in municipal, non-profit and community health services by the province. This shortfall affects municipal services like housing, childcare, schools and seniors care, as well as non-profit community services like mental health and addiction support and youth programs.”

The study, they note, did not include analysis of underfunding of local hospitals.

The issue was touched upon at the October 1 all candidates debate, at which Mayoral candidates Shawn Deane, John Gallo, and Yafang Shi agreed that, if elected as Aurora’s voice at the Regional Council table, they would support advocating for adequate funding.

“York Region is a fast-growing, major urban centre, with over a million residents, that contributes to Ontario’s economy and its tax base, but doesn’t receive adequate provincial funding as compared to other urban centres,” said Yvonne Kelly, Co-Chair of the Social Planning Council of York Region and Affordable Housing Coalition of York Region, who also helmed a table for the organization at Thursday’s debate, in a statement. “That means our community doesn’t get the housing programs, mental health services or seniors care that other major urban centers count on.”

Added Clovis Grant, CEO of 360°kids: “The report emphasizes the need for a more proactive and preventative approach in the funding of human services. Providing supports earlier, especially to young people, to prevent crises, strengthens community and means fewer downstream interventions that are more costly for all taxpayers.”

Debbie Schatia, CEO of Blue Door, who also serves as a member of the York Region Underfunding Research Committee, added homelessness services in York Region are seeing increased demand and “equitable funding” is essential in ensuring support for people most in need.

“This [report] is stunning information that helps us understand some of the underlying issues of why individuals and families struggle in York Region, and why institutions tasked to support them also struggle in doing so,” noted Marie Morton, Executive Director of CAYR Community Connections and another member of the York Region Underfunding Research Committee. “We are not on a level playing field. But now that we know, we have the opportunity to collectively correct our course for the benefit of everyone in the Region.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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