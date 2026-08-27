Photographer, journalist Shi rounds out Aurora’s 2026 Mayoral ballot

August 27, 2026 · 0 Comments

Journalist and photographer Yanfang Shi is the fourth and final candidate to put themselves forward to be Aurora’s next mayor.

Shi was the final mayoral candidate to file their papers on Friday for the October 26 municipal election.

A significant factor in putting herself forward for the position, she says, is the belief Town Hall “does not reflect the diversity of the population.”

“Aurora needs a mayor who truly understands the needs of residents from diverse backgrounds and can help build an equitable and inclusive Aurora,” said Shi in an email to The Auroran. “I decided to present my vision of Aurora and my capabilities as a candidate to Aurora voters in the upcoming municipal election. The issues I would like to address, the vision I have for Aurora, the policies and practices I can help establish to transform Aurora into an equitable and inclusive Town are all at the Town level. Therefore, I decided to run for the mayoral positmion.”

In her role as a photographer, Shi has been part of a Human Rights Tribunal case against the Town of Aurora and the Aurora Public Library over what she describes as “censorship” following a 2023 photo exhibition at the Library.

The Library objected to two images within the exhibition they said violated of the Library’s public art policy. The Aurora Public Library Board eventually voted to allow the exhibition to continue.

The experience, she says, highlights the need for the Town to address human rights issues.

“As a racialized woman who has been advocating for systemic changes, I can lead Aurora to navigate through the transformation,” she says, citing a letter to the Town from the Ontario Human Rights Commission related to the rejection of a proposed transitional housing project in Aurora’s south end. “The process of advocacy for systemic changes has also revealed the issues of transparency in the governance of our Town and the public institutions it funds.

“I am also concerned about how heritage buildings such as [the] Armoury and Victoria Hall have been used, the closed-door decisions about them, and the impact of those decisions on residents.”

If elected, Shi says her top priorities include: “Building an equitable, diverse, and inclusive municipal government and fostering the same values, policies, and practices at public institutions funded by the Town; enhancing transparency and accountability in municipal governance. If elected, I will respect Town Councillors as representatives of their constituents, and put an end to Strong Mayor powers that have been frequently exercised by the incumbent; while committing to fiscal responsibility, securing adequate funding for community services to ensure a healthy, vibrant community where residents of all ages and those with specific physical or mobility needs to receive quality services. Furthermore, I am committed to meaningfully fulfilling the Land Acknowledgement, protecting the environment, and preserving green spaces and trees.”

Shi holds a Master’s Degree in Sociology from the London School of Economics, has worked for a number of media outlets, served as editor of the online platform lovingsister.com, and trains her camera lens on issues related to social justice.

“My passion for making the community and the world better places and my commitment to human rights,” says Shi when asked what makes her stand out as a candidate. “I am very fortunate to have the support from my family, my friends, and organizations and groups I collaborate with. The endorsements for my running for mayor were from all six wards and I am truly grateful for the support from all the residents from diverse backgrounds across Aurora for my running for the mayor’s office, with my vision for Aurora.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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