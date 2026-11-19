New chapter begins for Gilliland as Deputy Mayor of Blue Mountains

November 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

Rachel Gilliland’s time as a local lawmaker in Aurora came to a close at last week’s Council meeting, but she’s not done with municipal politics; on October 26, the two-term local Councillor was elected Deputy Mayor of The Blue Mountains.

At her final Council meeting at Aurora Town Hall on November 10, Gilliland thanked Ward 2 residents for putting their trust in her since 2018, and for her Council colleagues for lessons learned along the way.

“My family story in Aurora goes actually back to the 1950s where my great-grandmother actually had lived here. My husband went to school here and his mom actually had a restaurant here many years ago in the 80s. Ultimately, this is where Brad and I raised our family. When I think about all those years, I feel very fortunate that I got to add my own chapter to our family story by serving as a mentor and serving Aurora on Aurora Council,” she said

“I still remember the day when I put my name forward back in 2018, there were about 28 candidates – and I do remember what it felt like to ask people for their trust for the very first time, and eight years later, that’s what stays with me and how often people took the time to tell me what mattered most to them. Sometimes it was at Council meeting and sometimes it was an email or a conversation when we ran into each other around Town. Some of the conversations I appreciated most were with people who saw things differently than I did. They made me ask better questions and think harder about the decisions we made here today and yesterday and the day before.”

Serving the residents of Ward 2, she continued, was a “pleasure and a privilege,” and something she said she “really loved.”

Addressing municipal staff, she thanked them for “the calls you returned, the questions you answered, all the hard work you did between meetings to turn Council decisions into something residents can see and actually use.”

“You guys were the backbone of so much we were able to accomplish. I’m especially grateful for the times I brought an idea to you and you helped me think it through to work out the details and find a way to make it happen. So much of that work happened behind the scenes and I want you to know how much I appreciate it and so does the Town,” she said. “Finally, congratulations to Aurora’s incoming Council, to those returning and to those taking their seats for the very first time. I hope you find as much meaning in serving the Town as I have. There’s a lot of people who care deeply about Aurora and are ready to work for you.

“As many of you know, my next chapter will be in the municipal service as Deputy Mayor in the Town of Blue Mountains. This community has also been a part of my life for many years, and to the people in Aurora who reached out and cheered me on, I want you to know that that really meant a lot to me and I will carry what I’ve learned at this table into that role.”

Final word was dedicated to her husband, Brad, and their daughters.

“Thank you for all the evenings that started with me saying, ‘I should be home soon.’ By now, you all know what ‘soon’ really means. Girls, you learned that a quick trip to the Farmers’ Market with mom was never a 30-minute shop. I’d stop to talk to one person, then another, and eventually get around to buying what I actually came for. Serving on Council meant late nights, missed dinners, family plans, and sometimes I had to shift. You all gave up some of your time so I could give mine to Aurora. I know what I’ve asked from you and…it meant to the world to me that you kept cheering me on. When I look back, I will always be grateful to the Town where we raised our family, that gave me the chance to serve the people who helped me make it home.”

Closing out their final meeting, Gilliland was on the receiving end of tributes as well, including outgoing Ward 1 Councillor Ron Weese, who was her seatmate at the Council table for the last four years.

“We were friends before I was elected and we remain friends throughout,” he said. “There have been differences, of course, but I could always count on you to be well-researched and thoughtful in your opinions, so I thank you for that. I wish you and Blue Mountains where you’re now residing…I think there’s going to be a tremendous benefit for them with the experience and judgment you have. I wish you well in your new position as Deputy Mayor out there. Our loss is their gain, but I hope we can visit soon.”

Added Ward 6 Councillor Harold Kim: “Congratulations on your election in the Blue Mountains. One thing that I’ve known you for is that once you put your mind to something…you never quit. I know that if you’re going to take responsibility for something, it’s going to get done. That’s the image that resonates with me.”

“The other image that resonates with me is how you told me my last motion was moot,” he noted with a chuckle, before continuing his light-hearted theme. “But I think one of the things that you and others have done is giving me a thicker skin…so when my wife yells at me, I don’t cry anymore! You’re also a supporter of density targets when it comes to development, so thank you very much. We are going to miss you and thank you for your contributions these eight years.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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