Mayoral candidates find common ground on AI data centres

October 16, 2026 · 0 Comments

Aurora’s Mayoral race has been an opportunity for candidates to present different and sometimes competing visions for the community’s future.

One area in which the four candidates have found common ground, however, is the future of data centres within the community.

Candidates were asked to share their views on AI data centres at an all-candidates meeting hosted last weekend by the Aurora Public Library, the only all-candidates meeting at which all four mayoral contenders participated.

Mary Jo, a library patron who submitted her question to candidates ahead of the meeting, asked, “Do you commit to implement an interim control bylaw before AI data centre proposals are received for the Aurora area, and to consequently employ the assistance of experts to help Council set binding regulations around them before the bylaws expire?”

First to answer the question was Tom Mrakas, who said the Town has been looking at the possibility of these applications coming forward with the Director of Planning and Development.

“We’ve determined that the majority of Aurora is not suitable so we probably won’t see any in the near future, but it’s definitely something we can look at so we can put in some temporary measures to hold it in place, while we have longer discussions,” he said. “I’d be open to having an interim control bylaw while we have those discussions and at look how we move forward properly and what’s in the best interest of our community.”

Gallo, next to answer, said he shared that viewpoint.

“I have no issues with an interim control bylaw on AI data centres and I think we should analyse different parts of Aurora where they could even potentially go in and understand where it would fit and do everything possible to manage that,” he said.

In stating his opposition, Shawn Deane cited the impact these data centres have on both energy and water consumption, noting, “they’re not environmentally friendly, but they generate a lot of revenue for the Provincial government.”

“If we take a pause and think about another option, having these data centres find their own electric grid, build their own, the technology exists and be relocated somewhere else and not put a drain and a strain on York Region’s water and electricity,” he said. “Both of those are already threatened and the cost is high enough and to fund all of this the taxpayers’ redevelopment charges are the ones paying, unfortunately.”

Energy and water consumption was also cited by Yafang Shi, who added: “I think a data centre will consume enormous amounts of water and energy, electricity, so it’s not environmentally friendly and in terms of the scale of our Town, I think that maybe it will raise some economic potentials but if we think about the problems and the costs, I think a data centre is not a very good idea for Aurora.”

The second half of the October 4 discussion led with a question posed by Elizabeth C., who asked each candidate to identify the “one wedge issue you believe is currently distracting this Town and how will you redirect the Council’s focus back to the core deliverables Aurora needs?”

For Shi, the top wedge issue was the use of Strong Mayor Powers.

“Those issues are very important to me – transparency and accountability,” she said. “I think in terms of freedom of information practices at the Town level and at our institutions should be more open and less closed-off.”

For Mrakas, it was a matter of “political decisions” versus “practical decisions.”

“At the end of the day, we need to listen to our residents and look at everything that we’re doing. We’re here to provide the best possible services at the best possible price. That’s our job. Invest in our community. Make it the greatest place to live, work and play. That’s what we’re going to continue to do so we can bring it back to less political decisions and more practical decisions,” he said.

Gallo, however, like Shi, identified Strong Mayor powers as the top wedge issue.

“There is no doubt that three of us standing here will agree that it’s strong mayor powers. There’s no doubt about that. [I’ve knocked on 11,000 doors] in this town and that’s one issue that I’ve been hearing consistently: Stop Strong Mayor Powers, anti-democratic, it’s not for Council, it’s not for staff, it’s not good for the Town of Aurora.”

Added Deane: “How you get consensus is as the incumbent mayor just spoke, you listen. That means you don’t veto their voice. You don’t block them from social media. This is where accountability is missing. Misinformation is being put out. So, to get listening and expanding the reach of the voice, enhancing the Engage Aurora website and in fact there’s many ways we can enhance – I can envision quarterly voting throughout the year on major issues throughout the wards using our online voting data or the companies that capture that.”

The final question at the event went to Bonnie M., who asked, “Candidates often make promises that fall under Provincial or Federal jurisdiction. What is your understanding of the municipal reach? What are some of the focuses under municipal control [and] how will you avoid scope creep?”

Candidates found further common ground in their response to this question, each stressing the importance of collaboration and communication with other levels of government.

“We should all understand what our responsibilities are as a municipal government,” said Gallo. “But that doesn’t stop us from advocating to the upper levels of government when we need their help. It’s something that is a big part of what I will do as the next mayor of Aurora.”

Mrakas was next to answer, stating advocacy to the Province has to be a constant.

“I sit down regularly with the Premier, as well as Ministers from all levels of government, the federal and provincial level, and we have those discussions about how we can move projects that…funding is required from their levels, and how we can bring it into Aurora and make sure that we complete those projects and get the things done that we need at our upper level,” he said. “I tell the Premier every time, ‘we don’t want you to get involved in our things here in the Town of Aurora, and we won’t get involved in your things in the Province,’ but as far as promises, you’re right. I make commitments, not promises, and I deliver results for the community.”

In her response, Shi focused largely on advocacy at the Regional level, at which the Mayor is Aurora’s sole voice at the table.

“If I’m elected, I will advocate tirelessly for Aurora at York Region Council, and at the Provincial level, and even Federal level, for functions, for grants, for services,” she said. “For example, we can advocate for daycare spaces at [the] York Regional level. We haven’t done this, so we’re not on that priority list. If I’m elected, I will do that.”

Last word went to Deane, who noted that municipalities, under the Canadian constitution, are the “creatures of the Province.”

“Our voice is already less; however, we need to start negotiating differently with the province,” he said. “Right now, we have an incumbent Mayor who claims to have our voice and writes letters…. As Mayor, I will put an end to this lip service and start writing different letters that produce different results. I don’t make promises. I’m a realist. I’ll make commitments about what needs to be done, and I will produce different results.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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