Local students win big as LSRCA marks milestone anniversary

October 22, 2026 · 0 Comments

Local students received recognition from the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority (LSRCA) on October 13 as the organization marked its 75th anniversary at their annual Conservation Awards Ceremony.

Held at the NewRoads Performing Arts Centre in Newmarket, students from Aurora and King were among those honoured for making a positive difference on the Lake Simcoe watershed.

The eight students of Équipe Francobotique were awarded the Distinguished Achievement Award by the LSRCA honouring their “noteworthy achievement in innovation and/or leadership in the field of conservation.

“What started as an innovation project for a group of young robotics students became something much bigger: a potential new tool for protecting freshwater,” said the LSRCA of Équipe Francobotique’s project, which was featured at the Town of Aurora’s recent Youth Innovation Fair. “Équipe Francobotique set out to solve a problem faced by scientists and lake communities across Canada and created Sentry226, an autonomous water quality monitoring system. But the most remarkable part of their story may be what happened after the competition ended.”

Sentry226 is an early warning system that sounds the alarm of significant changes in water quality, measuring temperature, depth, pressure, PH, conductivity and dissolved oxygen – allowing higher-tech systems to be deployed to get to the heart of the matter.

Working with industry partners, the tech is ready to be deployed on the lake, collecting data and improving water quality in the process.

Another local success story recognized by the LSRCA at the ceremony were the Turtle Tias, a group of community volunteers that first came together to protect turtles living in and around Salamander Pond on Henderson Drive. Their work has since expanded throughout the community to give these critters safe passage, especially during their egg-laying season.

The Turtle Tias were one of 13 recipients of the Healthy Community Award.

“Since 2017, the Turtle Tias have helped protect Aurora’s turtles through road-crossing assistance, nest protection, monitoring, and advocacy,” said the LSRCA in their citation. “Most recently, their local knowledge and fieldwork helped assess the effectiveness of a new wildlife eco-passage designed to reduce turtle-road conflicts.”

The Town of Aurora itself was also among the winners, one of eight recipients of the Healthy Land Award, recognizing its transformation of Hamilton Park, described as “an unused, low-biodiversity area” with new wetland habitat, native plantings, habitat structures, and invasive phragmites management.

“What stands out about this year’s recipients is the many different ways they’re making a difference,” said Peter Ferragine Bradford West Gwillimbury Councillor and Chair of the Conservation Authority. “They’re innovators, leaders and community champions who are turning good ideas into meaningful action. Their commitment is inspiring, and a powerful reminder of what we can accomplish when people care deeply about the places we call home.”

Acting Conservation Authority Chief Administrative Officer Mark Critch added, “Every year, these awards give us a chance to celebrate people who are finding new and inspiring ways to care for our watershed. From emerging environmental leaders to long-time champions, this year’s recipients bring tremendous energy, creativity and dedication to their work. Their contributions deserve to be recognized and celebrated.”

For more on this year’s honourees, visit lsrca.on.ca/index.php/about-us/conservation-awards.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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