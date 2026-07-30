Live music returns to historic Downtown with annual Alley Jam

July 30, 2026 · 0 Comments

Live music is set to return to Aurora’s historic downtown core this August with Alley Jam.

Beginning on Saturday, August 1, and running on each Saturday through to the end of the month, musicians will activate Machell’s Alley, located on the east side of Yonge Street, just south of Wellington, from 12 noon to 2 p.m.

“Alley Jam is all about creating memorable moments in one of Aurora’s most unique spaces,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas in a statement. “It’s an opportunity to slow down, enjoy incredible social musicians, and experience the charm and vibrancy of our downtown.”

This year’s season of Alley Jam is once again hosted by acclaimed Aurora jazz artist James Brown, who has curated a roster of performers offering everything from jazz, to Canadian rock, to soulful original works.

“I always like to incorporate some people who are Aurora or York Region performers, but I do like to get some other people from the city,” Brown tells The Auroran.

The lineup kicks off August 1 with the James Brown Trio, featuring Brown, alongside Clark Johnston and Ethan Ardelli.

The second installment on August 8 will feature Michael Allen on guitar and banjo with Saskia DeLang Lenters on vocals.

The August 15 show will feature The Tap Room Gang, which Brown describes as a “collaborative group that brings fresh, interactive takes on classics and hidden gems from the 1920s and 1930s hot jazz repertoire.”

Original works will be offered by singer-songwriter Larra Skye, with Gord Girvan on keyboard, on August 22, followed by the final concert on August 29, featuring North of the Border, an Aurora-based cover band celebrating the rich legacy of Canadian rock music.

“It’s gathering strength,” says Brown of the Alley Jam music series. “It’s an interesting space because it’s an alleyway on Yonge Street, but when we get the music playing in between the two buildings, the sound reverberates quite nicely in between. It typically can be noisy, but it’s actually not much of a problem having Yonge Street right there. It adds to the excitement of the event. I’m looking forward to having a little bit more street action, if possible.”

Concerts, he adds, are timed to coincide with the end of each August Saturday of the Aurora Farmers’ Market, located at nearby Town Park, which is a great opportunity to stroll from your weekend shopping over to the historic downtown.

“Go to the Market, enjoy that in the morning, and then hit Machell’s Alley at around 12 noon and you’ll get two full hours of music,” says Brown. “There are picnic tables with umbrellas, so go to one of the local restaurants, go grab something to drink or eat, and come and sit down and enjoy the music.”

For further information, including a complete lineup of the series, visit www.aurora.ca/recreation-arts-and-culture/downtown.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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