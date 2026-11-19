Library set to get into the holiday spirit early with Jingle Jubilee

November 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

The festive season is in full swing in Aurora with church bazaars in the books and Santa Under the Stars set to take over Yonge Street on Saturday night, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to local Christmas activities for the whole family.

On Saturday, November 28, the Aurora Public Library will host its annual Jingle Jubilee, a full afternoon of family fun from 1 – 4 p.m., just prior to the second evening of Aurora’s Christmas Market, a stone’s throw away at Aurora Town Square.

This year’s Jingle Jubilee will include Joyful Tunes with FAME School of Performing Arts, ornament and craft-making, the Jack Frost Show from Top Talent Entertainment, a community sing-a-long, the chance to write letters to Santa, and the opportunity to meet the Man in Red himself.

“This will be our second year and it’s all about bringing our community together and celebrating the magic of the holiday season,” says Susan Collins, Community Event Coordinator for the Aurora Public Library. “It is a family-friendly event for all ages, for all cultures and different backgrounds, and an opportunity for people to come together to enjoy some festive entertainment while getting into the Christmas spirit.

“FAME is joining us for three different performances, we also have Jack Frost from Top Talent Entertainment, with a holiday magic show. Then we also have crafts and Christmas games and letters to Santa, and the highlight that everybody always looks forward to is Santa and his Elves. He will be making a special appearance at 3 p.m. so people can line up to see Santa, get their picture taken, and we’re hoping that families will come out, spend some time with us, and enjoy all the festivities.”

The holidays are also a season of giving and the Aurora Public Library is recognizing this by once again setting up a Giving Tree in their Living Room space where people can pick tags identifying a community need, such as those identified by the Aurora Food Pantry, off the tree and secure the need written on it to ensure the holidays are all that much brighter for those in the community experiencing challenges.

Some of the items include non-perishable food donations, but also socks, mittens, and other winterwear, says Collins.

“It’s about looking beyond ourselves and remembering that every small, little gesture can make a difference,” says Collins. “Libraries play such an important role in bringing our communities together. They serve as more than a place for lifelong learning; they’re spaces where people can connect, learn, and discover and experience new things. We like to celebrate a variety of cultural, educational, and community events throughout the Library and the Jingle Jubilee is just another wonderful way to open those doors, celebrate together, and create an overall sense of community. It’s a way to connect all the different cultures, faiths, and traditions, no matter whether they celebrate Christmas or Hannukah, Diwali, or Kwanzaa – simply just being together to enjoy the festive spirit with something for everyone.”

For a full roster of Jingle Jubilee activities, visit aurorapl.ca.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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