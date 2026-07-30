History – starring dynamic George St. Kitts – delivers The King of Pop’s hits to thousands at Town Park

July 30, 2026 · 0 Comments

George St. Kitts is a dynamic performer and shares traits with the two most famous MJs in sports and entertainment history.

To the eye, St. Kitts has a remarkable resemblance to Michael Jordan as he leans into his songs center stage with the same ferocity that the six-time NBA champion would lean into hapless defenders on his way to another superhuman highlight.

To the ear, St. Kitts replicates the rich vocals of Michael Jackson, with remarkable precision and showmanship—much to the delight of nearly 2,000 fans on Wednesday night at Town Park.

St. Kitts and his talented History ensemble, comprised of a trio of backup vocalists and a four-piece band, delivered a song list that appealed to a broad audience ranging from 7 to 87.

Wednesday’s atmospheric conditions for an outdoor concert at Town Park were ideal for that wide-ranging demographic.

A steady breeze kept things comfortably fresh and the setting sun made the park’s maple and oak foliage shimmer—complementing St. Kitts’s own glittering apparel.

18-degree temps and clean, cool air were in sharp contrast to last Wednesday’s apocalyptic outdoor conditions which forced Queen Tribute band Sheer Heart Attack and its hundreds of fans into the Pfaff Arena at ARC due to toxic smoke from firestorms west of Thunder Bay.

Fortunately, the only semblance of fire on Wednesday night was a red-hot lead singer fully in charge of delivering the Michael Jackson catalogue of songs to an audience hungry for post-Jackson-5 hits.

St. Kitts glided across the stage and moonwalked hundreds of fans down memory lane—all the way back to the late 70’s when Jackson released his first solo albums. He treated the boomers– in search of such nostalgia—to a show-stopping, concert-closing version of MJ’s MTV masterpiece “Thriller.”

The concert opened with a montage of Jackson-5 song fragments flowing into one another—giving off a ‘Stars on 45’ vibe, but the dance floor filled immediately after the Prelude medley when St. Kitt’s locked down on his first full offering of the night, “The Way You Make Me Feel”, with its throbbing, catchy, and danceable basslines.

St. Kitts kidded about his age, suggesting he felt good “for a 45-year-old,” but the veteran showman moved seamlessly from self-deprecation into a rich and resonant version of “I Wanna Rock With You” backed superbly by his trio of vocalists. Bubbles flowed above the dance floor and the blended vocals helped the crowd “Dance the Night Away” as per St. Kitt’s invitation.

The talented vocalist switched costumes from a silver jacket to a shimmering sequined number that caught the band shell lights and set up an energized version of “Who’s Bad?”

St. Kitts slowed it down with the ballad, “She’s Out of My Life”, that featured the only shaky vocals of the night, but the consummate showman quickened the tempo and re-filled the dance floor by moonwalking through “Enjoy Yourself” and charming the assembly with “Human Nature.”

Stellar four-part harmonies powered the popular number, and GSK hit some of those high notes that might scare away lesser Tribute artists.

Upon noting that “Michael Jackson is my all-time favourite artist,” St. Kitts took the capacity crowd into the break with “What About Us?”, penned by Jackson as a more thoughtful, self-reflexive artist as the working title of his 1995 environmental anthem “Earth Song.”

St. Kitts acknowledged that the timing of the intermission couldn’t have been better by admitting, “I gotta go the bathroom and it’s a long walk.” After this moment of levity, Mayor Tom Mrakas took centre stage and the Town of Aurora team announced that the two main acts at this year’s Ribfest would be Canada’s Best Party Band Dwayne Gretzky on Friday, August 28. Even bigger news was that Big Wreck would be rolling into Machell Park on Saturday, August 29 to deliver their catalogue of hits including “That Song,” “Blown Wide Open,” “Albatross,” and “The Oaf.”

George St. Kitts emerged from intermission in Jackson’s regal royal blue and gold jacket and blasted through the monster hits “Black Or White,” “Pretty Young Thing,” and “Billie Jean” during which the lead singer donned the famous black fedora and white gloves. George made us know, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that “The kid is not my son.”

After St. Kitts belted out a few lines from “Sweet Caroline,” he curtailed the crowd’s rhythmic reaction with “No, no, no—wrong show” alluding to other tribute performances he has delivered at Town Park. Instead, he rolled into “Gotta Be Startin’ Somethin’” and the throbbing bassline and hypnotic choral clapping helped move the lead singer seamlessly into “Shake Your Body Down to the Ground.”

A sing-a-long emerged from History’ s delivery of “Man in the Mirror.” The timely lyrics “If you want to make the world a better place/ take a look at yourself/ and make the change” resonated in a crowd that stretched all the way to MJ fans enjoying dinner and drinks at Slabtown Armoury’s patio.

The sing-a-long energized the audience and St. Kitts who moved into a soaring performance of “Thriller”during which the personable lead singer invited audience members to dance with him on stage.

As the sun set on GSK and the History ensemble, the talented octet delivered its encore: a pitch-perfect version of Earth, Wind, & Fire’s “September” led by St. Kitts’s background singers whose soulful delivery gave the audience a final burst of energy so they could get their arms in the air, fold up their lawn chair, make a spirited exit from the park, and commence their trek to the car.

In all, St. Kitts brought his A-game to Town Park on Wednesday night – just as MJ did at any hard court for decades and as MJ did at any music venue during his equally unforgettable career.

By Jim Stewart

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