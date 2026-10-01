Gallo touts plan to help Aurora seniors age in place

October 1, 2026 · 0 Comments

As Aurora’s Mayoral campaign continued last week, candidate John Gallo was at the Aurora Seniors’ Centre to tout his vision for helping local seniors age in place.

Gallo’s “Live in Aurora, Stay in Aurora” plan was announced at the Seniors’ Centre on September 23. In his announcement, he said while Aurora is “a wonderful place to raise a family, build a career, and put down roots… we should also be able to continue enjoying the community we call home.”

The plan, he said, focuses on “understanding and preparing for the needs of our growing population.”

“We’re standing here near the Aurora Seniors’ Centre, a facility that has become an important part of our community. Its popularity is a testament to the programs, volunteers, and people who make it such a welcoming place. But that success has also created challenges,” he said. “Our Seniors’ Centre is experiencing increasing demand, and we need to understand whether our facilities and programs have the capacity to meet both today’s needs and those of future generations.

“That’s why I’m proposing a comprehensive Seniors’ Needs and Facilities Review. Aurora’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan already recognizes the need to expand older-adult programming into other community facilities. That’s a good starting point, but we need to understand whether we’re keeping pace with today’s demand and what additional capacity we’ll need in the years ahead.”

Gallo said he wants to “hear directly from seniors about what’s working, what’s not, and what’s missing.

“We need to examine programming, overcrowding, accessibility, transportation, and opportunities for greater social connection. We also need to look at the assets we already own,” he continued. “The Town has buildings and properties that may offer opportunities for additional seniors’ programming, including our Mosley Street property. Before committing millions of dollars to new facilities, we should determine whether existing Town-owned spaces can help meet these growing needs. I’m not suggesting Mosley Street is necessarily the answer. I’m saying it deserves to be part of the conversation. We must recognize that supporting seniors goes beyond municipal buildings and recreation programs. By working more closely with York Region, the Province, and community organizations, we can better coordinate services and identify gaps in transportation, accessibility, and other essential supports.

“I don’t want to tell seniors what they need. I want seniors to tell us. Their input, combined with a comprehensive review of our facilities and services, can help guide decisions for the next five, 10, and 20 years. Aurora’s seniors have spent decades contributing to this community, raising families, supporting local businesses, volunteering, and helping make our Town what it is today. And while some of us may be getting a little older, that doesn’t mean we’re ready to slow down. In fact, judging by how busy our Seniors’ Centre is, I think some of our seniors have a more active social calendar than I do! Our responsibility is to make sure Aurora continues to provide the programs, facilities, and services that allow residents to remain active, connected, and engaged at every stage of life, because growing older shouldn’t mean growing out of the community you love.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)