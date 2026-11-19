Gallo “closes a chapter” at Council but does not “close a book” on community involvement

November 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

October 26’s municipal election may not have brought about the results Ward 5 Councillor – and Mayoral candidate – John Gallo wanted, but as time on the 2022-2026 Council came to a close last Tuesday, he said the outcome would not lessen his involvement in the Aurora community.

“For 14 years, I have had the honor of serving the people of Aurora. Through every debate, every difficult decision and every conversation with a resident who simply wanted to be heard, I have carried one belief: public service is a responsibility to leave our community better than we found it. I hope I have done that,” he said. “That responsibility reaches beyond the decisions we make. It lives in the way we treat people along the way.

“As I leave this seat, I hope you’ll all allow me to offer a little advice drawn from 14 years of service and the lessons I have learned along the way, particularly to the new Councillors: Remember that a decision in this Chamber can change a neighborhood. It can help a family find a home, a child a place to play, or ease the burden on someone struggling to make ends meet. Behind every report, every budget line and every vote, there are people whose lives we touch. Remember that our words carry weight, too – the way we respond to a concern, the patience that we have with someone who disagrees, the respect we offer when emotions are high. These things matter. They determine whether a resident leaves Town Hall feeling dismissed or feeling that they belong. And remember that long after people forget how a vote was cast, they may remember whether we listened, whether we showed kindness, whether we treated their concerns as worthy of our time.

“None of us get it right every day. I certainly haven’t. But each day gives us another opportunity to listen more carefully, speak more thoughtfully and serve people well. To our newly elected Council, congratulations. You have been entrusted with something precious: the confidence of your neighbors and the future of our Town. May you lead with courage, listen with humility and use that trust with care. Your success will be Aurora’s success. and I sincerely wish you all well.”

Addressing all the candidates who put themselves forward for office in the 2026 municipal election campaign, Gallo thanked them for “having the courage to stand up and offer to serve.”

“Please do not mistake the election results for a measure of your worth,” he said. “Your ideas still matter. Your commitment still matters. There are people you encouraged simply by having the courage to try. I hope you will stay involved because the community still has a place for your contribution.

“For my part, I want to finish this campaign able to look in the mirror and say, I did my best. I stood up for what I believed. I challenged decisions I felt we were wrong and I worked to keep my criticism respectful and focused on issues. I am proud that our team worked to earn people’s trust without resorting to nasty tactics or personal attacks. That matters to me and I hope it matters to the young people watching us.

“Every campaign ends with a result but each one of us carry responsibilities of how we conduct ourselves. When the signs come down, we owe ourselves some honest reflection. Did we treat people fairly? Did we speak with integrity? Did we believe the behavior lived up to the trust we asked other people to place us in? That reflection matters for all of us, especially those who are entrusted with the office. Winning brings the responsibility of setting an example. A victory is also a moment to look honestly in the mirror and ask whether the way we earned people’s votes reflects the values we have and the responsibility to uphold them. I hope we can all look back with pride, learn where we need to and carry the best of ourselves into what comes next.”

Addressing “young people who stepped up,” he thanked them for bringing their ideas and questions forward and said their “willingness to get involved gave me hope.”

“Please keep showing up, keep asking questions, keep bringing ideas to the table. An election result does not take away your voice or your ability to make a difference. Aurora needs your energy. It needs your perspective today,” he said, before turning his attention to his family. “Thank you for sharing me with this Town. Public service asks something of the people at home, too. The evenings apart, the interrupted plans and the worries that sometimes follow us through the front door. Your patience, honesty and love have carried me through more than I can say. Whatever the title I had, being part of my family has always mattered most. We have called Aurora home for more than 30 years. Our roots are here, our friendships are here and our hopes are here.

“So let me be clear, I’m not going anywhere. I will keep showing up. I will keep listening. I will keep working for the Town I love because our ability to serve does not begin with an election and it does not end when we leave office. Each of us has the power to make someone feel less alone, to give someone confidence, to help someone believe that their voice matters. We exercise that power in ordinary moments through a little patience, a little generosity and the willingness to listen. That is how trust grows. That is how neighbours become community and that is how we leave something better for those to follow us. You don’t need to be on Council to accomplish that. I leave this seat with gratitude for the past, hope for the future and faith in the people of Aurora. Thank you for the honour of serving you. There is still a lot of work ahead and I look forward to doing my part.”

Over the course of his final Council meeting, Gallo received kudos from many of his fellow members, including outgoing Ward 1 Councillor Ron Weese, who said Gallo “could always be counted on to bring experience and knowledge of the past forward to us,” after a total of 14 years on Council.

“John, you took time when asked for opinions and I appreciated your ability to identify problems and seek solutions in the best interests of residents,” said Weese. “I counted on your understanding of the financial implications of a complicated budget at times and sought opinions often. John, you’re a passionate guy. You love Aurora. Your family feels the same way and they support you unconditionally. I know your family is going to be looking forward to some quality time with you.”

Added outgoing Ward 2 Councillor Rachel Gilliland: “I’ve really appreciated serving alongside you over these past eight years. I really thank you for bringing your experience and your independent judgment into our debates. I also recognize the courage it took for you to put your name forward for mayor and the hard work you put into that campaign. Thank you for all the time and the commitment and the passion that you’ve given to Aurora over the years.”

In her speech, outgoing Ward 3 Councillor Wendy Gaertner said that both she and Gallo, at separate times, agreed to “leave our egos at the door of the Council Chamber.”

“It is clear from all of his years on Council that John managed to do that – that the wellbeing of the community is his priority,” she said. “Thank you, John.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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