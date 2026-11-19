Gaertner signs off after record-breaking Council service

November 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

A lot has changed in Aurora since 2003, but one constant over the last 23 years has been Wendy Gaertner at the Council table.

Councillor Gaertner, who has most recently represented Ward 3 at Town Hall, formally closed the chapter on a long municipal career last Tuesday at Council’s final meeting of the 2022-2026 term.

Joined in Chambers by her children and her granddaughter, Hazel, and other friends and family, Gaertner said that despite her long tenure on Council she was still “nervous” about making speeches.

“There are many to thank for the privilege of being able to serve Aurora. Twenty-three years seems like a lifetime to me. My late husband Ephraim showed me that it is important to always do what you think is right, even if there are negative consequences. My children, Sarah and Misha, always respected me and what I was trying to achieve. They listened to me patiently…most of the time, and when I ranted and raved about what I thought was wrong or unjust – I did a lot of that!” she said.

“Democracy works best when residents are fully informed and consulted on neighborhood and community issues. Despite that not always happening, so many hundreds of people came to delegate to this Council. It might’ve been a neighborhood concern, sometimes about community issues that have far-reaching effects. It’s hard. You need to be a little brave to stand at that podium, so I thank everybody who took the time, even when they were sick, to come forward and tell us what they thought.”

While she came to the Council table with a degree in Sociology, Gaertner said this education certainly doesn’t prepare a person for the job she is leaving behind.

“I learned a lot from the points of views of the people who came forward. I learned a lot from their research and passion. That educating helped me with my work,” she said of delegates who made the time over the years to speak at meetings. “You can’t make a decision in a vacuum, so it is really good when people let us know what they think.”

Among the residents she specifically cited were Drs. Isobel Ralston and Jan Oudenes, as well as residents Wendy Kenyon and George Skoulikas for their environmental passion.

“I don’t know how many hundreds of people who came to this Council Chamber to plead, almost beg to not let the older neighborhoods be overcome by what they called ‘monster homes’ that would reduce their shade and privacy and streetscape. We failed to protect those neighborhoods, but Councillor Gallo and I listened,” Gaertner continued.

“In closing, in my 78 years, I’ve never had a job that holds such great responsibility. I’ve loved it. I was shocked though to find out that two separate reports showed how underpaid Aurora Councillors are compared to other municipalities, especially as we receive no pension or benefits. To add insult, the powers-that-be have denied a leaving bonus to thank us for work. To me, that’s very disrespectful and hurtful,” she concluded. “My commitment and love for Aurora continues. Thank you to everybody who supported and believed in me. May the next Council have vision to ensure that our community thrives and is financially stable.”

COLLEAGUES PAY TRIBUTE

Following Gaertner’s final address, her Council colleagues paid tribute to her long legacy of service.

“Twenty-three years is an extraordinary commitment to public service,” said Ward 4 Councillor Michael Thompson. “Behind those years are countless meetings, difficult decisions, conversations with residents and many hours devoted to our community. Wendy, I’ve had the opportunity to serve alongside you for the past 16 years. While we haven’t always agreed on every issue, I’ve always respected your commitment to Aurora and your determination to represent the residents who place their trust in you.

“Public service asks a great deal of those who take it on – time, patience and dedication –sustaining that commitment for 23 years is something to be genuinely proud of. On behalf of the residents of Aurora, thank you for your dedication and for the contributions you’ve made to our community. As you begin your next chapter, I wish you all the very best and congratulate you once again on that remarkable milestone.”

Ward 6 Councillor Harold Kim, who described 23 years on Council as “a superhuman feat”, said he appreciated the compassion for people Gaertner brought to the decision-making process.

“I remember in my 12 years, you asked a lot of questions and you asked them fearlessly. Many of your questions resulted in answers that became very educational to many or all of us, so I thank you for that,” he said. “I know every year when we have budget time, we can be sure that you have a different…lens on development charges. We got another re-education on development charges for 45 minutes, and I’m very appreciative for that. I remember all those years of discussing turtle crossings, Henderson Forest, and definitely when I see Wendy Gaertner I see ‘green.’

“I just thank you for your years of contribution. I know you did a lot for my education and I know you helped me a lot in Council as well.”

Tributes were also offered by outgoing Councillors Ron Weese and Rachel Gilliland, Councillor John Gallo having offered a fulsome tribute to Gaertner at the September Council meeting.

“Wendy, thank you so much for your many, many years of service and for the passion you brought to protecting Aurora’s environment,” said Gilliland. “Whenever you said, ‘just one more question,’ I learned to take that word ‘one’ a little loosely, but we always knew why you kept asking because…you cared so deeply about getting it right for Aurora.”

In his tribute, Weese went back to even before Gaertner’s time on Council when his children enjoyed Hot Spot, a drop-in program Gaertner ran for local kids.

“Councillor Gaertner has become quite simply a legend in Aurora,” he said. “Councillor Gaertner has become quite a fixture in this community and here (Town Hall). She served for 23 years, making her the longest continually serving Councillor in the history of the Town.

“She knows municipal government and it goes without saying she has experience, but those who know her, know her passion for the environment, her support for heritage, your commitment to residents. While you often speak softly, your resolve is never in question. Your steadfast support of residents is really why you’ve been elected, re-elected term after term. The Town will miss your presence in many different ways, but I know your family and friends will enjoy more of your time.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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