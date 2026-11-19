Francophone Community’s village plan supported at Gala; Breaking bread sees community support for CTB

November 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

Communaute du Trille Blanc’s (CTB) vision to build a community village for Francophone and Francophile seniors in York Region became ever-stronger on November 7 as dignitaries, supporters, and residents came together for a fundraising gala supporting the cause.

The fourth annual gala evening, which was attended by Members of Parliament, Provincial Parliament, Mayor Tom Mrakas, as well as incumbent and incoming members of Council, raised more than $60,000 in funds to make the project a reality.

The intent of the Francophone village, which is set to be constructed in the northwest quadrant of Bloomington Road and Yonge Street, is touted as a vision for “a vibrant and integrated living environment, designed to meet the specific needs of Francophones and Francophiles aged 55 and over.”

“The ambitious project is a direct response to the growing need for environments where seniors can live life to the fullest, preserving their language, culture and community ties,” says CTB. “We envision a place where a high quality of life goes hand in hand with access to appropriate services and care, all within a warm, Francophone atmosphere.

“The Seniors’ Village will have a profound and lasting impact on the Francophone community in York Region and beyond. By offering living spaces and services in French, our project directly contributes to the vitality and flourishing of the Francophone community. It creates a hub for seniors who wish to age in their language, while remaining connected to their culture and community.”

Once complete, the project will include high-quality long-term care spaces with beds allocated to York Region’s Francophone population, independent and assisted living, healthcare services, and more.

The Town of Aurora will also be involved in the development of parkland in conjunction with the Village construction.

“Tonight, let us be proud of what we have accomplished, but, above all, let us be ambitious about what remains to be done,” said Jean Bouchard, President of the CTB, at the gala. “No organization can build this alone, but together we have everything it takes to succeed.”

While Saturday’s gala was an opportunity for members of the community to break bread for a good cause, sharing a meal also earned CTB some extra support from the Provincial government.

The CTB recently received a $40,000 grant from the Provincial government to support a new cross-generational initiative.

The program will pair local high school students with Francophone seniors in the community where students will learn what CTB describes as “Old Grandmother Recipes” from their elders. Intended to be an interactive program, participating students will not only learn a few new dishes, but will do so while filming their experiences and sharing stories.

“I am proud to highlight our government’s $40,000 investment in La Communauté du Trille Blanc through the Francophone Community Grants Program (FCGP),” said Newmarket-Aurora MPP Dawn Gallagher Murphy. “This initiative will bring Francophone seniors and younger generations together while helping preserve and pass on our cultural heritage and traditions.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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