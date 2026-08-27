Former mayoral candidate Durrant seeks Council seat in Ward 2

August 27, 2026 · 0 Comments

Aurora Black Community Association (ABC) founder Phiona Durrant is running to be Aurora’s next Ward 2 Councillor.

Durrant, who previously ran for mayor in 2022, was not initially planning to be on the ballot this year but said community feedback persuaded her that the reasons to run were greater than the reasons to step back.

“You miss 100 per cent of the shots you don’t take,” says Durrant. “One thing that hasn’t changed, regardless of if I ran or didn’t run, is that it’s about community engagement and being a voice that is taking action in our community.”

The local business owner, who is completing her education as a paralegal, says a recent interaction with a customer of her former spa, Coconut Village, helped seal the deal. The customer praised Durrant for creating a welcoming, inclusive atmosphere for herself and her transgender son, and for looking for ways to bring people together rather than divide.

“This kind of [feedback] really humbles you because my ultimate goal is not to be put in any box,” says Durrant, adding she’s from the community for the community. “I’m very grateful that people just see me as Phiona, the girl who is showing up in our community authentically and nothing else.”

An Aurora resident for more than 20 years, Durrant and her family recently found their “forever home” in Ward 2. When looking at the possibilities for this year’s municipal election, she says it was very important to run where she lives.

As she’s gotten to know the Ward, she says she sees a community that has a large population of mature residents. If elected, she wants to engage seniors at the community, while also keeping a focus on property standards, particularly neglected rental units.

She also wants to address community safety amid rising crime, community cohesion, and providing further opportunities for youth.

“We need to be a cohesive Town,” she says. “We have to learn to have that in kind dignity and respect for one another. We don’t have to agree, but when I see someone in a grocery store, they’re just my neighbour, and until we get to that understanding, we can become very divided.”

That said, however, she pledges to be an independent voice at the Council table should she win the support of Ward 2 voters.

“I am not a one issue person, I’m not a Black issue person, and it’s very important to understand that,” she says. “When the ABC was birthed, the first [program] was for white people to come and cook – it was about how we can blend and bridge cultures. I’m for the issues of the world, it’s as simple as that.

“I’m always going to be an independent voice. That’s so important. I don’t compromise on any point. If I don’t agree with you, I don’t agree with you. If I agree with you, I agree with you, and I stand by that word. I’m going to be communicating with everybody, but when it comes to making a decision it’s my decision and the people who vote for me’s decision.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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