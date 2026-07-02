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Finalists announced for Aurora Chamber of Commerce’s Business Excellence Awards

July 2, 2026   ·   0 Comments

The nominations are in and the best of the best in local business are putting their best feet forward for the Aurora Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Excellence Awards, set for October 22.

This year’s nominees were announced Thursday evening at a special reception held at Poached Dreams Diner.

The awards represent “a diverse range of industries and demonstrate the entrepreneurial spirit, community involvement, and commitment to excellence that make Aurora’s business community exceptional.”

According to Alison Mumford, Executive Director of the Aurora Chamber of Commerce, this year’s process saw a record-number of nominations come in – 155 in all – across seven categories.

“I want to acknowledge that the decisions our selection committees had to make were incredibly difficult,” said Mumford. “The strength and quality of this year’s nominations made narrowing the field no easy task. Every nominee here tonight should be incredibly proud of this recognition.

“As I announce each of the finalists, I encourage you to reflect on the hard work, dedication, and passion that each of these businesses and individuals bring to our community. Consider the impact that they have made, the challenges they have overcome, and the remarkable contributions they continue to make in helping Aurora thrive. Tonight, we celebrate not only the finalists, but all of the nominees whose efforts make our business community stronger, more vibrant, and more connected.”

2026 BUSINESS EXCELLENCE AWARD FINALISTS

COMMUNITY PARTICIPATION – “Recognizing businesses, organizations, and individuals who demonstrate an outstanding commitment to community involvement and giving back.”

  • Artistica Ballroom Dance Studio
  • Anthony Garramone
  • St. Andrew’s College
  • Royal Rose Art Gallery

NON-PROFIT – “Recognizing non-profit organizations that have made a significant impact on the lives of residents through programs, services, and community support.”

  • Community Living Central York
  • Yellow Brick House
  • Rose of Sharon
  • Hope House Community Hospice

RETAIL – “Recognizing retailers who provide exceptional customer service, innovation, and contribute to Aurora’s vibrant shopping experience.”

  • KIBO Natural Body Care Products
  • Our Dog & Company
  • Sweet Dutchess Kitchen & Cafe
  • The Glitter Hubb

NEW BUSINESS – “Recognizing businesses established within the last three years that have demonstrated early success, growth, and community impact.”

  • Saltbox Café
  • LK Laser Aesthetics
  • Gameday Men’s Health
  • Saffron Restaurant

TOP EMPLOYER (10+ EMPLOYEES) – “Recognizing organizations that create exceptional workplaces through employee engagement, professional development, and organizational culture.”

  • Apple Self Storage
  • Highland GM
  • Almac Industrial Systems
  • Microtel Inn & Suites

WOMEN-LED BUSINESS – “Recognizing businesses owned or led by women who exemplify leadership, innovation, and business excellence.”

  • A4 Group Construction Services
  • The Car Girls
  • The Social Pup
  • Monaco Interiors

PEOPLE’S CHOICE – “Recognizes an Aurora-based business in any industry that exemplifies excellence.  This award will be voted for by the public in September for a business that shows outstanding customer experience, commitment to the community, as well as positive impact, connection, accessibility and inclusivity.”

  • Bessie Correa Real Estate
  • Billyard Insurance Group
  • Dekade Clothing
  • Elliott Raben Productions
  • Filly & Co.
  • Ivish Interiors
  • Love for Dogs Pet Care
  • Sheldon Stanleigh Real Estate
  • Swiss Chalet / Harvey’s
  • The Hive Wellness Collective
  • Thrive Gymnastics
  • Westview Golf Club

By Brock Weir
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter



         

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