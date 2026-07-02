Finalists announced for Aurora Chamber of Commerce’s Business Excellence Awards

July 2, 2026 · 0 Comments
The nominations are in and the best of the best in local business are putting their best feet forward for the Aurora Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Excellence Awards, set for October 22.
This year’s nominees were announced Thursday evening at a special reception held at Poached Dreams Diner.
The awards represent “a diverse range of industries and demonstrate the entrepreneurial spirit, community involvement, and commitment to excellence that make Aurora’s business community exceptional.”
According to Alison Mumford, Executive Director of the Aurora Chamber of Commerce, this year’s process saw a record-number of nominations come in – 155 in all – across seven categories.
“I want to acknowledge that the decisions our selection committees had to make were incredibly difficult,” said Mumford. “The strength and quality of this year’s nominations made narrowing the field no easy task. Every nominee here tonight should be incredibly proud of this recognition.
“As I announce each of the finalists, I encourage you to reflect on the hard work, dedication, and passion that each of these businesses and individuals bring to our community. Consider the impact that they have made, the challenges they have overcome, and the remarkable contributions they continue to make in helping Aurora thrive. Tonight, we celebrate not only the finalists, but all of the nominees whose efforts make our business community stronger, more vibrant, and more connected.”
2026 BUSINESS EXCELLENCE AWARD FINALISTS
COMMUNITY PARTICIPATION – “Recognizing businesses, organizations, and individuals who demonstrate an outstanding commitment to community involvement and giving back.”
NON-PROFIT – “Recognizing non-profit organizations that have made a significant impact on the lives of residents through programs, services, and community support.”
RETAIL – “Recognizing retailers who provide exceptional customer service, innovation, and contribute to Aurora’s vibrant shopping experience.”
NEW BUSINESS – “Recognizing businesses established within the last three years that have demonstrated early success, growth, and community impact.”
TOP EMPLOYER (10+ EMPLOYEES) – “Recognizing organizations that create exceptional workplaces through employee engagement, professional development, and organizational culture.”
WOMEN-LED BUSINESS – “Recognizing businesses owned or led by women who exemplify leadership, innovation, and business excellence.”
PEOPLE’S CHOICE – “Recognizes an Aurora-based business in any industry that exemplifies excellence. This award will be voted for by the public in September for a business that shows outstanding customer experience, commitment to the community, as well as positive impact, connection, accessibility and inclusivity.”
By Brock Weir
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
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