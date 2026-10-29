Federal grant will help Aurora plant 4,800 new trees

October 29, 2026 · 0 Comments

A Federal grant of $635,350 will help Aurora strengthen its urban tree canopy, after a particularly rough summer season.

The grant, which is administered through the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Growing Canada’s Community Canopies Initiative, will result in an estimated 4,800 new trees planted in the Aurora community by the end of next year.

“The project will see approximately 800 larger-caliper trees and 4,000 seedlings planted on municipal lands across Aurora, including along streets, in parks, and other green spaces,” said the Town of Aurora in a statement. “Planting will be spread throughout the community, with a focus, where possible, on areas with lower existing canopy coverage and areas more affected by the urban heat island effect.

“Work is already underway with grant-supported planting completed this spring along Addison Hall Circle and William Graham Drive East, as well as enhancement plantings in Ada Johnson Park and Thomas Coates Park. Naturalization planting has also taken place in Stewart Burnett Park in partnership with Local Enhancement & Appreciation of Forests (LEAF), with additional planting proposed for Thomas Coates Park this fall. Additional projects and locations are also planned this fall.”

The funding announced by the Town last week was alluded to at Council’s meeting in September when local lawmakers were looking at ways to restore portions of the tree canopy on Aurora’s northwest quadrant, which was significantly damaged by a microburst on July 3.

Last week’s announcement confirmed this direction.

“The planting represents a significant expansion of Aurora’s urban forest, adding new trees above and beyond the Town’s regular planting activities,” the Town continued. “With hundreds of trees lost across the community during the severe storm in July, adding 4,800 new trees will also help offset some of that canopy loss while continuing to grow Aurora’s overall tree canopy. The project supports the Town’s long-term target of achieving 40 per cent tree canopy coverage across public and private lands by 2034.”

Ongoing and upcoming plantings, they say, will result in a mix of diverse tree species chosen to strengthen the overall resilience of the urban forest against climate change, disease, and pests.

“Trees are such an important part of what makes Aurora a beautiful and healthy place to live, and this investment will allow us to add thousands more across our community,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas in a statement. “Following the significant tree loss we experienced during the July storm, growing and strengthening our urban canopy is more important than ever. These new trees are an investment in a greener, more resilient Aurora for generations.”

The vision for these new trees, noted Tim Tierney, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, will be “transformative.”

“FCM is proud to support the Town of Aurora’s transformative tree-planting project,” he said. “Through the Growing Canada’s Community Canopies initiative and with the support of the Government of Canada, we’re helping municipalities of every size get the right trees in the ground in the right places, creating cooler streets, cleaner air, and healthier neighbourhoods for decades to come.”

Added Nathalie Provost, Canada’s Secretary of State for Nature: “Whether they are providing shade on a hot summer day, improving local green spaces, or bringing people together outdoors, trees make our communities better places to live. Together, we are helping communities expand their green spaces, providing lasting environmental and community benefits. The trees being planted will provide greater shade and comfort, and will contribute to a healthier, more resilient and sustainable community.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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