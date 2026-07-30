Dwayne Gretzky, Big Wreck to headline Aurora’s Ribfest 2026

July 30, 2026 · 0 Comments

High energy will be the order of the weekend when Dwayne Gretzky and Big Wreck headline Aurora’s Ribfest 2026 next month.

The Ribfest headliners were announced by Mayor Tom Mrakas at Concerts in the Park on July 22, with Dwayne Gretzky set to take over the stage at Machell Park on Friday, August 28, and Big Wreck on Saturday, August 29.

“Dwayne Gretzky brings to life the greatest songs of all time through their dynamic and theatrical performances,” said the Town of Aurora following the announcement. “Formed in 2011 in Toronto, Dwayne Gretzky is well known for performing classic songs with faithful precision. Get ready for a show that curates a nostalgic trip that captures the unique joy of turning a radio dial and being surprised by the familiar.

“Big Wreck has been a powerhouse in Canadian rock for more than two decades, captivating audiences with their signature blend of soaring vocals, powerful guitar riffs, and unforgettable anthems. Led by acclaimed singer and guitarist Ian Thornley, the band is renowned for hit songs including That Song, The Oaf (My Luck Is Wasted), and Albatross, earning a loyal fanbase across the country. Big Wreck is one of Canada’s most celebrated rock bands.”

Shelley Ware, Special Events Supervisor for the Town of Aurora, says Dwayne Gretzky previously played at Ribfest in 2022 and, since then, their profile has only skyrocketed, making it all that much harder to book a return.

This year, however, everything aligned.

“We’re thrilled to be able to have them come back,” says Ware. “They are such a smooth, completely tuned-in, in-sync band with ten performers – and, with their covers, it’s just one banger after another. It’s kind of like a concert completely of all greatest hits!”

Big Wreck, on the other hand, will be making its debut at Aurora’s Ribfest, and while Ware says audiences are well familiar with their songbook, being able to hear Thornley, who she describes as “one of the best guitarists in all of Canada,” will be an extra-special treat.

“They are really on a momentum ride right now, so we’re very, very fortunate to be able to attract them to our community,” says Ware. “I strongly believe that both bands are going to be strong multi-generational attractions.”

The musical program at Aurora’s Ribfest 2026 kicks off Friday, August 28, when Desire: A Tribute to U2, hits the stage, warming it up for Dwayne Gretzky at 9 p.m.

Entertainment on Saturday, August 29, begins at 11 a.m. with From the Hip: A Tribute to the Tragically Hip, followed at 1.15 p.m. by Duvet; at 3.30 p.m. by Sheer Heart Attack: A Tribute to Queen; at 5.45 by Monkey Wrench; culminating in Big Wreck at 9 p.m.

Closing out the performances on Sunday, August 30, will be: Vinyl Flux at 11 a.m.; Run 2 You – A Tribute to Bryan Adams at 1 p.m.; Gold Dust Woman: A Tribute to Stevie Nicks at 3.30 p.m.; and 2026 Aurora Teen Idol Scarlett Lau at 6.45 p.m.

This year’s Ribfest event is presented by Desjardins Insurance, with additional support from entertainment sponsor Magna International, event sponsor Aurora Home Hardware and St. Andrew’s College, rental sponsor Rent Source, and children’s zone sponsor Aurora Family Martial Arts.

For more information about Aurora’s Ribfest 2026, including a full roster of entertainment, activities, and more, visit aurora.ca/ribfest.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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