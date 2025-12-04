CYFS dedicates latest member of fleet – a fully-electric fire detection vehicle

General News » News

December 4, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Fire detection began a sustainable new chapter last week when Central York Fire Services unveiled the latest member of the fleet: a fully-electric fire investigation van.

The vehicle, which has been equipped by Milwaukee Tool, is billed as “an exciting step forward in sustainability, innovation, and operational efficiency.”

The van will be a mobile command and investigation unit allowing crews to examine fire scenes safely and efficiently. The embrace of battery-powered equipment will enable them to do so without having to rely on gas-powered tools and generators, which the CYFS says will “dramatically reduce noise, emissions, and environmental impact.”

“Central York Fire Services’ new electric fire investigation van is one way we’re using technology to enhance our operations, protect personnel and ultimately improve public safety,” said CYFS Chief Rocco Volpe in a statement. “Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the van allows our fire investigators to more efficiently determine the origin and cause of fires.

“This deeper understanding helps us collaborate with builders, educators, and community partners to prevent future incidents. By partnering with Milwaukee Tool, we’re not only improving our operational capabilities but also reducing our carbon footprint.”

The new van took pride of place at CYFS’ annual Recognition Ceremony held on Thursday evening where Deputy Chief Lorianne Zwicker explained the array of tools its equipped with, including drones to fully navigate through fire scenes, live-feed monitoring systems, battery-powered tools and lights, and more.

“The drone [has] a live feed so at any time any of our senior officers can actually be in the van and watch the drone as it is inside the structure to actually find cause and origin,” she said. “Every one of the tools is great. The drone will be able to provide my investigators [the opportunity] to go into a building, have the tools to do the job, but then also, if that structure is not safe, they can actually stand outside, send the drone in and be able to do the same work – and that is a key feature for us.”

Scott Moore of Milwaukee Tool told The Auroran that when the CYFS approached them about potentially outfitting the van, they wanted the CYFS to “be creative and look outside the box.”

“We said, ‘If we just donate what you need, how would you set the vehicle up?’ and allowed them to set it up the way they need it, the way they want it, to benefit them… When we sat down and looked at what they were trying to do, it was a good cause, a good initiative, so how can we help?

“It’s really about how battery technology has allowed you to build a product that you don’t need a cord anymore and it’s in a vehicle that you don’t need gas anymore, so that’s just what batteries have been able to do. You’ve got high-powered lighting, which you’ve never had run off a battery, and it’s really about the technology that batteries has allowed us to do to eliminate any hazards, make it faster, and more efficient of that nature. It’s really all about the batteries and the technology.”

By Brock Weir
