Cycle Aurora returns for another season with Canada Day launch

June 25, 2026 · 0 Comments

Canada Day is a great day to spend outdoors enjoying the wonders this country offers, locally and broadly – and Aurora is encouraging you to explore on two wheels as Cycle Aurora pedals forward for a brand-new season.

Cycle Aurora is an interactive Town-wide program that encourages residents to get up on their bikes and fan out in the community, taking in a list of landmarks, businesses, and more, with participants collecting points along the way.

And, yes, there are prizes for top point-getters!

The Cycle Aurora initiative is powered by the free Goose Chase platform which offers an easy way to connect with the program’s missions, and much more.

“Explore Aurora while enhancing your cultural connection with interesting cycle destinations,” say organizers. “There are a variety of cultural points of interest predetermined throughout Aurora. Whether it’s your first time on two wheels or you’re a regular cyclist, let’s all get out and enjoy the simple pleasure of riding a bike. Collect points and see where you land on the leaderboard.

“Explore interesting spaces and local landmarks. Your mission map will guide you across Town – one pedal at a time. Ride with friends, spark a little competition with coworkers, or enjoy the journey on your own – it’s all about staying active and discovering more of our community.”

The Cycle Aurora initiative will run July 3 – 31 and prizes for those on the leaderboard will be awarded weekly.

There is also the opportunity to plot your own challenges along the way.

For more information on Cycle Aurora, visit aurora.ca/CycleAurora.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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