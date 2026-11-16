Community-spirited Aurora Church Dodgers set historical precedent as first team enshrined in the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame

November 16, 2026 · 0 Comments

Aurora Sports Hall of Famer Alex Ansell’s connection to Old Timers hockey in York Region runs deep and the inspirational 90-year-old applauds the induction of the Aurora Church Dodgers.

Although other Aurora-based teams like the 2004 and 2007 Junior Tigers won Canadian championships, the Church Dodgers is the first team inducted into Town’s Sports Hall of Fame.

The engaging Ansell offered many reasons why the Dodgers, which had their ice time at 10 AM on Sundays, should be the inaugural team enshrined: “The Dodgers were a community team. They ran their Old Timers Hockey program from 1967 to the mid-90’s—over 25 years of contributing to charities and service clubs in the community.”

Ansell added that the Church Dodgers blazed international trails long before it was fashionable for local Canadian amateur hockey teams to travel overseas.

“In addition to starting the Old Timers Hockey traditions in the Town in the late-60s, they went to Sweden in 1974 and represented Aurora in Leksand in an exhibition hockey series. It was a novelty to have Canadian teams play overseas. The team was responsible for Aurora being twinned with Leksand after the cultural exchange in 1974. The Dodgers not only represented the community and the country, they put back into the community in many ways. The proceeds from all their tournaments went to the Rotary Club and other charities and service organizations in Aurora. They also entertained the community in exhibition games at the ACC by playing against the NHL Old Timers, the Flying Fathers featuring legendary Father David Bauer and Les Costello, and they also played the Hockey Mothers. My wife played for the Hockey Mothers and they kept getting whistles. The Dodgers were entertaining and they were truly a community team.”

As Ansell sips his coffee at the Tim Hortons at Haida and Wellington, he recalls with fondness the beginnings of Old Timers hockey in Aurora and how the Church Dodgers were local trailblazers in the Masters Division of the sport.

“Tom McPherson founded the Dodgers in 1967—he was not only a founding member—he was the Dodgers’ first Captain. It was good group of guys—they were local businessmen. They were good guys to play against and they were good rec hockey players. There was a lot of camaraderie there.”

When Ansell helped found the Aurora Old Timers in 1975, he set up an Old Timers League that started in Oak Ridges and featured six teams in its inaugural year: “The Dodgers, the Old Sweats, our team, The Aurora Old Timers or Azoics, the Richmond Hill Sudsers, East Gwillimbury, and the Newmarket Antiques. It was recreational hockey—I was the Secretary and Treasurer of the league for 30 years. Each team was responsible for its players. If you wanted to get competitive, you went to tournaments. I played against the Dodgers at least four-to-five times a year and I went to one tournament with them in the Masters’ Games in 1984. We would borrow each other’s players for out-of-town tournaments. Our Aurora Old Timers team even won the Church Dodgers tournament at least once in the 1980s. Teams were away every weekend at tournaments. We played in five every year and the Dodgers had their own pet tournaments, especially in Pointe-Claire on the island of Montreal. The Dodgers even had their own bus.”

In addition to praising the Dodgers’ resourcefulness, Ansell expressed his sadness that so many of the Church Dodgers have passed on. However, the legendary league executive and player noted with delight that the original Captain and co-founder of the Dodgers Tom McPherson would be available to accept the enshrinement on behalf of the defunct organization.

“It’ll be great to see Tom accept the Induction on behalf of the Dodgers,” he said, ahead of the ceremony. “I was lucky to play against Tom and the rest of the league. I was connected to the Old Timers Hockey League for over 51 years. Tom and I saw a lot of people come and go—over 800 guys who played in the league up til 2004 and there’s probably been 1,500 guys that have played in the league. It’s great that a team from that league is bring recognized by the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame. We tried to find as many Dodgers as we can for the Induction Ceremony.”

Ansell, who was enshrined in the inaugural ASHoF Class of 2014 as a Builder— said he was looking forward to the 14th annual ceremony and participating in the procession of inductees: “There’s more and more people in the procession. It’s great to recognize these individuals for their athletic ability and to recognize the builders who have, over time, built sports in Aurora. The Hall has come a long way and features a lot more diversity.”

As we wrapped up our interview at Tim Hortons and completed our traditional NHL Upper Deck card-trading session that has become a Rite of Autumn across Canada, the spry nonagenarian reflected on his enduring connection to the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame ahead of November 5’s induction dinner: “It’s a great lineup of people this year. It’s an honor to belong and you’re humbled by being there. It’ll be a great night.”

By Jim Stewart

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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