CDS siblings and cousins demonstrate entrepreneurial spirit

October 1, 2026 · 0 Comments

Charlize, Wesley, Sebastian and Lucas were busy this past summer with 3D printers and jewelry-making for the launch of their business, Printed and Polished – Handmade Jewelry and 3D Creations. Their first appearance was at last Saturday’s Aurora Farmers Market.

“The idea began when we visited a flea market in Florida and saw a table full of 3D prints and fidgets,” explained Wesley. “I was with my younger cousins, Sebastian and Lucas in Grade 2 and SK in the Junior School, and we left the booth having spent all of our money and our pockets full of gadgets. We spent days playing with them and wanted more. The problem was that they were expensive and hard to come by. So we decided to save our money and buy our own 3D printer last spring!”

Eager to join in on the fun, Sebastian and Lucas pooled their birthday money to buy a 3D printer of their own, and spent the summer alongside Wesley and contributing to the business. Sebastian quickly became the team’s trend-spotter, always finding the most popular prints online and mass producing them! They proceeded to spend their summer designing and printing what they would enjoy playing with themselves. Now in Grade 8, Wesley was too young to be employed and didn’t want to go to camp, so their mom suggested they start their own business.

“We never thought it would actually happen,” said Wesley. “But we made lists of what we had to do: filling out applications and applying to different food and farmers markets, calling printing companies, creating a business name, making a logo, printing a banner, starting an Instagram page @printedandpolished, buying a tent for the food market, and even getting our own Square tap for people who wanted to use a card at the market.”

Wesley took Navigating Technology in Grade 7 at The Country Day School, where he was introduced to different apps that he could 3D print from and learned the fundamentals. “I also used the Nav Tech printers in a project where we had to create our own monster for art class. It also helped me become more comfortable using Tinkercad, a free web app for 3D design, electronics, and coding. That class contributed greatly to my interests and skill sets, but I also taught myself how to print using other platforms by watching videos and online tutorials.”

Their inaugural sales event last Saturday was a big success; they sold over half their inventory and are planning to restock and adapt based on their best-sellers. Their customers were not only intrigued by their 3D prints and jewelry designs, but eager to support two kids who had started their own business.

They had carefully priced their prints by size and popularity, between $2 and $20, with their line of gadgets including fidgets, dragons, mini animals, iPhone and AirPods cases, and puzzles. Charlize’s jewelry sells for $3 to $25, based on the materials and complexity of the design.

“We actually try out all the toys on our youngest cousin, Lucas,” said Wesley. “If he loves it, we know it will be a success!” Behind the scenes, their younger cousins Lucas and Sebastian have been a big part of the process, helping choose what to print, testing everything out, and deciding what makes the cut. “Some of our most popular items are the ones Lucas never wants us to sell because he wants to keep them for himself!” the siblings shared. “Working together this summer has been so much fun for us!”

While Wesley and his cousins share a passion for 3D printing, his older sister Charlize has been making jewelry since Grade 2. “I have always loved being creative, whether it was making Rainbow Loom bracelets in the schoolyard, gimp bracelets at camp, weaving friendship bracelets during summer, or fixing a broken chain or charm.”

Now in Grade 10 at CDS, Charlize has explored earring-making, learned how to add a clasp, close a jump ring, and reattach a chain. She uses odds and ends around their house to create her pieces, whether it is a giant pair of pliers from her dad’s toolbox or a lighter in the kitchen to seal a knot. Thinking outside the box was what allowed her to keep learning.

“Similar to Wesley, I found my inspiration at a flea market in Florida,” Charlize noted. “There was a stall full of seashells and complex designs and necklaces, and the girls running the stand were making the jewelry right there. They had a welding machine and offered custom-fitted jewelry. Seeing those girls run such a popular booth inspired me to take my hobby seriously. I am now working toward purchasing a welder to make my own permanent jewelry.”

“This business began as a step outside of our comfort zones, putting our passions together to make something new,” the siblings shared. “Our goal was to get a taste of the business world, to learn to interact with customers, and to get a little extra cash for something we already love to do. We wanted to learn what worked and what didn’t – what to sell and how to connect with people. We hope to grow and get into the Newmarket Main Street Farmers Market next summer. Holiday fairs are around the corner, and it would be a great opportunity to find a local one to participate in.”

In the meantime, they’ll be back at the Aurora Farmers Market on Saturday, October 3 and 17. Be sure to stop by and check out their designs!

By Kim Sillcox

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