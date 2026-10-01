Aurora’s Piramal Pharma receives $1.7 million to further life sciences innovation

October 1, 2026 · 0 Comments

One-hundred-and-ninety-five local jobs will be supported through a $1.7 million Provincial investment in the Aurora-based Piramal Pharma Solutions.

The investment, made through the Government of Ontario’s Life Sciences Cale-Up Fund (LSSUF), was announced last week by Newmarket-Aurora MPP Dawn Gallagher Murphy at Piramal’s local base.

It is part of an overall investment of $5.134 million Piramal is making to upgrade on-site infrastructure locally, “strengthening Ontario’s pharmaceutical manufacturing and boosting domestic production of APIs (Active Pharmaceutical ingredients).

“This project will enhance R&D and clinical API production, boosting domestic manufacturing, ensuring the commercial availability of critical drug substances, and reducing reliance on foreign suppliers, to support a resilient, and globally competitive life sciences industry in Ontario,” said the Province. “The investment will create 12 new, good-paying jobs and protect 183 existing positions.”

The LSSUF program was launched by the Ontario Government in 2024 with a $24 million commitment.

The program, said MPP Gallagher Murphy, ensures that “Ontario businesses are positioned to develop, commercialize and deploy new technologies across the healthcare system.”

“With this investment, Piramal will be positioned to turn their latest ideas into market-ready solutions, all while creating good-paying jobs and reinforcing Ontario’s position as global biomanufacturing and life sciences hub,” she said.

Added Piramal Global Pharma CEO Peter DeYoung: “We are grateful to the Government of Ontario and MPP Dawn Gallagher Murphy for their support of this important investment in our Aurora facility. This funding will help enable Piramal Pharma Solutions to upgrade our site infrastructure, strengthen our manufacturing capabilities, and enhance our ability to serve patients and customers around the world. In addition to supporting business growth, this investment will help advance projects focused on sustainability, operational efficiency, and the modernization of our site, reinforcing our commitment to responsible manufacturing and environmental stewardship.”

With the first round of funding now fully deployed, the LSSUF program has officially leveraged nearly $75 million in investment, supporting over 1,000 good-paying jobs across 14 projects, according to the Province.

Ontario’s life sciences sector employs close to 76,000 people in good-paying jobs across over 2,000 companies, with annual exports exceeding $14 billion, according to the Province.

“Ontario’s life sciences sector plays a critical role in supporting the discovery and development of innovative medicines and technologies, which is why our government is proud to support local companies as they take their Ontario-made products to the next level,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, in a statement. “By investing in Piramal through the Life Sciences Scale-Up Fund, we are scaling up our province’s domestic capacity while further positioning Ontario as a leading jurisdiction for life sciences investment for generations to come.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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