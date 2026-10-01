Aurora Votes 2026: Mayoral candidates outline visions for affordable housing, opportunities

October 1, 2026 · 0 Comments

Affordability continues to be a top priority for voters at the municipal, provincial, and federal levels of government – and Aurora is no exception.

As work continues at the Regional level to address housing supply issues and resources available to the unhoused, this week, Aurora’s Mayoral candidates were asked: “Affordable housing is a perennial issue in York Region and across the country. If elected/re-elected, what opportunities would you like to pursue both at the local level, and in working with other levels of government, to bring in/foster more affordable units in the community.”

Here’s how they answered:

SHAWN DEANE – “Affordable housing in Aurora requires solutions that are financially responsible, deliverable within predictable timelines, and capable of reaching a broad share of residents. If elected, I would prioritize expanding non‑market housing options—co‑operative housing, York Region–owned and operated units, non‑profit developments, and rent supplement programs—because they provide long‑term affordability and align with both York Region’s 10‑Year Housing and Homelessness Plan and Aurora’s 2024 Affordable Housing Action Plan. Locally, I would focus on accelerating projects that increase supply, particularly co‑ops and non‑profits that can deliver units efficiently and within annual budget limits. Aurora’s commitment to streamlining approvals and modernizing e‑permitting tools provides a practical pathway to move shovel‑ready projects forward while supporting the Town’s housing targets. Strengthening rent supplements and transitional housing supports would ensure immediate reach across the population, helping residents stay housed while larger capital projects advance. These measures reinforce York Region’s prevention and diversion priorities and its goal of making homelessness rare, brief, and non‑recurring. Partnerships are essential. I would work closely with York Region, co‑ops, non‑profits, and community agencies to leverage programs such as the Community Housing Supply Grant, HARP, and AHFP. These tools help providers navigate funding, redevelopment, and approvals critical for delivering complete communities along transit corridors and meeting the needs of seniors and families. Finally, I would advocate to senior governments for stable multi‑year funding to ensure sustained progress across the housing continuum.”

JOHN GALLO – “After 14 years on Council, I know that housing affordability requires more than approving additional units. Aurora needs housing that young adults, families, and seniors can afford, so they can build their lives here and remain in our community. Locally, I would pursue well-planned development near transit and services, more purpose-built rental housing, and a wider range of smaller homes and additional residential units. I would also support non-profit housing providers and the use of suitable lands to create housing that remains affordable over time. We need clear, efficient approval processes, sound planning, and meaningful resident input. Growth must also be supported by appropriate infrastructure. Working with York Region and the provincial and federal governments, I would advocate for housing funding and infrastructure investment tied to measurable results. Where public land, money, or incentives are involved, we must establish who the housing will serve, what residents will pay, and how long affordability will be protected. My priority is responsible development that meets community needs while respecting taxpayers.”

TOM MRAKAS – “Affordable housing starts with defining affordability. Too often, governments measure it against market prices rather than what local residents can realistically afford. True affordability means housing that is within reach for seniors, young families, and essential workers, not just on paper, but in practice. Making that happen requires all three levels of government working together. I’ll continue fighting for a one-third municipal, one-third provincial, and one-third federal partnership to get more homes built. In Aurora, we’ve proven that we can deliver housing while maintaining responsible growth. We’ve approved thousands of new homes, including purpose-built rentals, while expanding housing options and protecting the neighbourhoods, green spaces, and character that make Aurora unique. Housing York already has the plans and capacity to build thousands of affordable housing units. What’s missing is the funding to get shovels in the ground. With stronger provincial and federal partnerships, we can move projects forward faster and deliver more homes. As your Mayor and representative on Regional Council, I will continue to advocate for long-term housing funding, more purpose-built rentals, and responsible growth. We know what needs to be built. Now it’s up to every level of government to work together and get it done.”

YAFANG SHI – “Aurora’s population has diverse housing needs. Families, young people looking to enter the housing market, seniors seeking to downsize, people who work in Aurora, and unhoused people all need access to affordable housing. According to the Aurora Affordable Housing Action Plan, the Town requires 25% of all new residential development to be affordable, and 35% of all new residential development within the Major Transit Station Area to be affordable. Therefore, Council should carefully examine the affordability component of each development application. At the Regional level, York Region has a 2026–2035 10-Year Housing and Homelessness Plan. At the same time, a recent study, ‘Provincial Funding for Social Services in York Region,’ finds that ‘York Region has received less provincial funding for community services than other large Ontario municipalities for many years.’ If elected, I will be committed to advancing affordable housing objectives at both the municipal and regional levels, championing housing affordability, and advocating for fair provincial funding.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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