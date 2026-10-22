Aurora Votes 2026: Mayoral candidates outline top priority for Day One on the job

October 22, 2026 · 0 Comments

The municipal election is just a few days away and candidates looking for your vote have the finish line in sight.

As they look ahead to seeing what the voters decide on Monday, Aurora’s Mayoral candidates were asked a final question in our weekly candidate questionnaire: “If elected/re-elected on October 26, what is your priority/very first order of business for Day One of the new Council term?”

Here’s how they answered:

SHAWN DEANE – “I am excited to begin a new chapter for our Town by dedicating our first day to fostering warm introductions and building strong, respectful connections between all members of Council and our dedicated staff. This initial day will also focus on tradition and legal formalities—such as taking the oath of office—alongside the necessary administrative transitions to schedule our inaugural Council meeting. My leadership style aims to establish a healthy new culture of unity, mutual trust, and dynamic teamwork. Moving forward together as one cohesive team, I pledge to keep our local community’s best interests as our absolute top priority. Finally, knowing that our inaugural council meeting arrives right amidst the 2027 budget process provides us with a well-timed, immediate opportunity to implement meaningful changes. Team Aurora, let’s get to work!”

JOHN GALLO – “On Day One, I want everyone in Aurora to feel they belong in the next chapter of our Town. My first order of business will be to establish a culture of collaboration. I will reach out personally to every Council member and senior staff to listen to their hopes for Aurora and begin finding common ground. Our staff already do tremendous work serving this community, and I want them to know their dedication is recognized and valued. I will be a Mayor for everyone, including, and perhaps more importantly right now, those who did not vote for me. To those residents, I want to say: you deserve to be heard, your concerns matter, and I will work to earn your trust. We will have different opinions. We should. But we share a home, and we need to move forward as one community. Behind every Council decision is someone’s daily life: a family managing bills, a neighbour needing support, a young person hoping to build a future here. That is who we serve. On Day One, I will begin bringing people together around that shared responsibility, with open doors, a willingness to listen, and respect for everyone who calls Aurora home.”

TOM MRAKAS – “My first order of business will be to get the new Council focused on the priorities residents have shared with me at their doors and across our community: keeping taxes low, improving traffic and transportation, managing growth responsibly, and keeping Aurora safe. That starts with the budget—working with Council and staff to ensure every dollar delivers value and our investments address the services and infrastructure residents need. Residents expect us to get to work and deliver. That has been my approach for eight years, and it will continue from Day One.”

YAFANG SHI – “If elected, my very first order of business on Day One of the new Council term will be to take steps to end the use of Strong Mayor Powers and champion a Human Rights Action Plan. Under the current legislative framework, a municipality granted Strong Mayor Powers cannot simply opt out. Nevertheless, I will immediately take steps to discontinue their use. At the first Council meeting, I will make it clear that I will not exercise these powers. My goal is to restore the governance structure that existed before the incumbent accepted Strong Mayor Powers from the provincial government in 2024, thereby restoring local democracy and strengthening Council’s democratic decision-making. I will also immediately champion a Human Rights Action Plan to ensure compliance with the Ontario Human Rights Code across the Town of Aurora and Town-funded institutions, while ensuring that municipal policies and services reflect the rights, dignity, and diverse needs of our community. Democracy and human rights are two cornerstones of good municipal governance. Local democracy must be restored, and human rights must be advanced in an increasingly diverse Aurora. I am committed to both. Please support my vision for an inclusive, sustainable, vibrant, and thriving Aurora!”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)