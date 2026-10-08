Aurora Votes 2026: Council hopefuls identify their top environmental issues in their Wards

October 8, 2026 · 0 Comments

Aurora is a community known for its environmental stewardship but, in recent years, development, climate change, and many other factors have placed pressure on the community – and, of course, well beyond.

This week, Council candidates were asked: “What is your top environmental concern in your ward and, if elected/re-elected, what would you do to address it?”

Here’s how they answered:

WARD 1

LAUREN HANNA – “My top environmental concern in Ward 1 is protecting and restoring our green spaces and tree canopy. This is especially important after this summer’s storm, which hit northwest Aurora hard, and as residents see significant tree loss associated with development along St. John’s Sideroad. Our trees and natural areas are important natural infrastructure: providing shade and wildlife habitat, storing carbon, helping manage stormwater and reduce runoff and erosion, and making our community more resilient to extreme weather. I would advocate for restoration of trees and trails damaged by storms and invasive species, and regular public reporting on progress toward the 40% canopy target established through Aurora’s 2024 Urban Forest Study. I would also support improving local preparedness and communication for future extreme-weather events. As Aurora grows, development should respect our Official Plan, minimize environmental impacts, protect mature trees and natural features, and ensure responsible growth and environmental protection are considered together.”

ROCCO MORSILLO – “Ward 1 is facing growing environmental pressures that deserve careful attention. Development is increasingly encroaching on natural heritage tree canopies and environmentally protected lands, putting important natural areas at risk. The potential growth of AI centres also raises environmental concerns, particularly around land use, energy consumption, water demands, and the infrastructure required to support these facilities. Stronger policies should be established before proposals for AI centres are introduced, rather than reacting after applications are already underway. We should also be clear that environmentally protected lands must remain protected. Development proposals that encroach on these areas should be rejected, with environmental protection taking precedence over development pressures. Ward 1 needs a proactive approach that safeguards its natural heritage, protects environmentally sensitive lands, and ensures that new development is responsible, sustainable, and aligned with the long-term interests of our community.”

WARD 2

ANGELA DAUST – “My top environmental concern in the Town of Aurora is climate change resilience. Storms are becoming more intense and 100-year storm events are occurring more frequently, and with them, the risk of more frequent flooding due to storm drains and streams becoming overwhelmed. Aurora needs to ensure that our infrastructure can handle this new reality. The Town needs to upgrade and repair storm drains and storm management ponds. We also need to have a holistic approach to stream management, instead of a disjoint between public and private ownership of streams and their maintenance. A brand-new culvert, or stream revitalization, on public property becomes ineffective if downstream there is a small culvert on private land creating a choke point for water to go through. Revitalization of streams should be done regardless of who owns the land the stream runs through.”

MARCO DI GIROLAMO – “My top environmental concern in Ward 2 is protecting our tree canopy, green spaces and natural environment while Aurora continues to grow. Aurora is a great place to live in part because of its parks, trails and mature trees. As development continues, we need to make sure we are not losing the character and natural environment that make our community special. If elected, I will advocate for responsible development that protects existing trees and natural areas wherever possible, and ensure when trees are lost, they are replaced with healthy, appropriate trees. I will also support continued investment in our parks, trails and storm water infrastructure so we are better prepared for extreme weather and flooding. For me, environmental responsibility is about looking after what we have, planning responsibly for growth, and leaving Aurora in good shape for the next generation.”

PHIONA DURRANT – “Our environment is our shared home, and protecting it requires engaging every single generation. While knocking on doors and discussing property standards, I met an inspiring 88-year-old resident who walks her dog daily and voluntarily picks up litter on our streets. Her dedication shows that our community cares. The Town of Aurora already has an active Environment Advisory Committee. but we must bridge the gap between our Town’s policies and civic action. I propose leveraging this existing framework to launch an environmental mentorship program. We will pair the deep wisdom and expertise of our passionate seniors in retirement communities with eager elementary and high school students. Furthermore, we can collaborate with university students right in our backyard, including those at Seneca, to conduct local environmental research. By mobilizing the community, we foster shared responsibility for Aurora’s green future.”

BRYNN LANSDOWN – “My top environmental concern in Ward 2 is protecting and proactively maintaining the green spaces we already have. Our trees, trails and natural areas are valuable environmental assets, particularly in a ward where green space is limited. I want to see the Town take a more proactive approach to maintaining them, rather than waiting until something becomes a safety concern or deteriorates beyond a reasonable point. Trees are a good example. On Kitimat, residents raised concerns about an insect-infested tree for years. Even after it was marked for removal, it remained for months, while a dead branch on another tree on the same street went unaddressed. I would support regular assessments of our trees, trails and other green spaces, clear timelines for addressing identified concerns, and better follow-through when residents report issues. Where trees need replacing, we should choose diverse, hardy species appropriate to their location and resilient to invasive pests. Protecting what we have today is part of leaving Aurora better for tomorrow.”

WARD 3

NIKKI ALBER – “My top environmental concern in Ward 3 is protecting our existing green space as Aurora continues to grow. Development is inevitable, but it should not come at the expense of the trails, mature trees, parks and natural areas that make our neighbourhoods such desirable places to live. If elected, I would also push for developers to be held accountable for protecting and restoring green space rather than leaving existing residents to bear the environmental and financial costs of growth.”

ALEXANDRA BONHAM – “I would say my top concern involves the tree canopy in Aurora and how it interacts with the increase in extreme weather events we have been experiencing. Aurora has a target of 40% tree cover which is a good goal to have but even more specifically the maintenance of trees has to be prioritized. Improper maintenance compounds the effect extreme weather has on trees which can result in damage like the recent storm did in many parts of Ward 1 earlier this year. A tree that has been trimmed to a healthy extent allows wind to pass through better than one that hasn’t. I would look at re-evaluating the process by which the Town looks after trees on Town property, especially those near residences. In addition, I would like there to be a clear set of guidelines for residents to follow regarding trees on their own properties.”

ROBERT JAMES FRASER – “The top environmental issue in Ward 3 is the preservation of the land known as the Anne Bartley Smith Estate at the south-west end of the Ward. This 96-acre parcel of land sits on the Oak Ridges Moraine and helps serve an important function as the headwaters for more than 30 streams flowing into Lake Ontario and Lake Simcoe. It contains several patches of mature hardwoods and a grove of large, mature red oak. It is also home to endangered Butternut trees. It’s an urban oasis supporting biodiversity that Aurora residents can enjoy and experience nature. It was gifted to the Ontario Heritage Foundation (now Trust) in 1992. They tried to sell it to developers in the mid 1990s—we need to ensure it stays in its natural state for future generations.”

HAROLD MacDONALD – “In Ward 3, my top environmental concern would be protecting and preserving the Anne Bartley Smith property. In 1992, the property was donated to the Ontario Heritage Trust. This property is located at the south end of the Ward and is 90 acres in size. I would propose the Town acquire the land and designate it as a park. This would prevent future government officials from developing the land. This property could be a jewel – it has steep elevation changes and a variety of trees and vegetation/fungi, there are at least two oak trees with a circumference that exceeds 8′. I envision walking trails, community gardens, the preservation of heritage homes (off of Bathurst St.) all with the focus on retaining the natural environment.”

WARD 4

SHAHEEN MOLEDINA – “My top environmental concern for Ward 4 is protecting our vital aquifer and the Oak Ridges Moraine from the pressures of reckless development. Certain areas of Aurora require uncompromising attention because our water security and natural ecosystems sit directly on these sensitive geographical features. The ORM is also home to many endangered species. If elected, I will advocate for strict adherence to Aurora’s Green Development Standards to ensure new projects feature tasteful, sustainable infrastructure. Growth must never come at the expense of our environmental safety. I will push for clear, upfront evaluations of stormwater management, tree canopy preservation, and aquifer protection before any shovels hit the ground. We need to look at applications in detail and make sure they benefit Aurora not developers.”

WARD 5

CHARITY DELA CRUZ-TOUPIN – “I believe protecting our environment is also protecting our homes and our quality of life. We need clean air, clean water, trees and healthy natural spaces to live and thrive. My biggest concern is protecting Aurora’s green spaces, trees and natural areas as our community grows. Trees do more than make our neighbourhoods beautiful—they provide oxygen, help manage stormwater, provide shade and help reduce the effects of extreme heat. Growth is necessary, but it should not come at the expense of the environment that makes Aurora livable. I would support responsible development, protection of natural areas, tree planting and preservation, green infrastructure, and better pedestrian and cycling connections. I would also encourage Council to look beyond individual developments and consider the cumulative environmental impact of growth across Aurora. We need to ask not only, ‘Can we build here?’ but also, ‘What are we losing, and how do we protect what makes Aurora home?’”

JESSIE FRASER – “There are many environmental concerns Town-wide in Aurora: managing energy use, reducing emissions, mitigating climate risk and resilience. Much of our emissions are linked to building and transportation. In Ward 5 specifically, building is the top environmental concern; the Wellington corridor – as the primary access to Highway 404 and the GO Station – is seeing and will continue to see significant development with higher density housing as part of the Town’s existing Official Plan to meet projected population growth, which has significant impact on our environment and green space. Unfortunately, the provincial government restricts municipalities from enforcing environmental standards beyond the provincial baseline, so as Councillor I will advocate to change that provincial standard. Locally, we can set green space targets and long-term frameworks with regular review by independent environmental advisory bodies and build reciprocal partnerships with local Indigenous communities, whose wealth of knowledge about the land is a resource we should be sharing if they are willing.”

TERRENCE ZHU – “My top environmental concern in Ward 5 is managing growth without losing the green space, tree canopy and quality of neighbourhoods that residents value. Environmental responsibility and responsible growth should work together. As new development occurs, I would look closely at impacts on trees, parks, stormwater, traffic and existing infrastructure, and support development in appropriate locations where infrastructure can accommodate it. I would also support practical investments in energy efficiency and climate resilience where they provide measurable environmental benefits and long-term value for taxpayers. Aurora needs housing and economic growth, but growth should be planned carefully so that we do not unnecessarily sacrifice the natural features that make our community a great place to live.”

WARD 6

ZIVKA KICIC – “My biggest environmental concern in Ward 6 is overdevelopment and the congestion that comes with it. Our Ward is increasingly being treated as a construction zone, with buildings going up faster than the roads, infrastructure and community services needed to support them. Consider Wellington and Leslie, where two projects are already underway. Traffic at this intersection is a serious concern, and the addition of another 250 homes will only increase the pressure. At 271 Holladay Drive, another six-storey building with 147 residential units has been approved. Adding to this are three rental buildings totalling 345 units at the proposed Polo Club Condos on Leslie Street, north of Wellington, consisting of three seven-storey buildings. The cumulative impact of these developments raises serious questions about whether our roads, stormwater systems and infrastructure can handle the additional demand. Growth is inevitable, but it must be managed responsibly. If elected, I would push for better coordination between development approvals and infrastructure planning, ensuring roads, services and green spaces keep pace with growth. Development should enhance our community, not overwhelm it. Ward 6 deserves to become a complete, connected community, not remain a construction zone indefinitely.”

(Responses from the following candidates had not been received by press deadline: Reza Ghamsary Vaez (Ward 3), Michael Thompson (Ward 4), Milton Hart (Ward 5), Harbinder Thandi (Ward 5), George Tremtsidis (Ward 5), Nicholas Kashef (Ward 6), Jibraan Khan (Ward 6), and Harold Kim (Ward 6))

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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