Aurora Votes 2026: Council candidates weigh in on community and public safety

October 16, 2026 · 0 Comments

Community and public safety has been a recurring theme this election season from candidates and residents alike.

This week, Aurora’s Council candidates were asked to expand on this topic, with the question: As you go door-to-door, what are you hearing as a top safety issue or concern in your respective Ward and what would you do to address it if elected/re-elected?

Here is how they answered:

WARD 1

LAUREN HANNA – “Aurora is one of York Region’s safest communities, but residents’ concerns deserve attention. It’s essential that people feel safe in their neighbourhoods. Across Ward 1, the concern I hear most is road safety: speeding, traffic volumes, busy intersections and unsafe pedestrian crossings. I would support targeted traffic calming, advocate for improvements at Yonge and Wellington, and strengthen Aurora’s existing traffic safety advisory committee to turn residents’ concerns into practical solutions. I would also push for greater transparency and independent scrutiny of traffic studies for major developments. In northwest Ward 1, residents also raise concerns about home and vehicle break-ins. YRP data shows that property crime (including theft, fraud and trafficking) increased 28% in Aurora in 2025, although break-and-enters declined 13%. I would bring police, by-law, Neighbourhood Watch groups and residents together to support prevention and information-sharing, and explore additional police cameras in strategic locations, considering effectiveness, costs and privacy.”

ROCCO MORSILLO – “Community safety is one of my top priorities for Aurora, and I believe a proactive approach is essential to keeping our neighbourhoods safe. That’s why I’ve worked with residents to establish a neighbourhood watch group, with guidance and support from York Regional Police community liaisons. I’ve also collaborated with other neighbourhood watch groups across Ward 1 to share information, identify concerns, and report issues affecting our community. My monthly Community Safety Roundup is another important tool, helping residents stay informed and identify potential spikes in specific types of crime so we can respond proactively. Looking ahead, I believe we need stronger enforcement and better education for parents regarding the safe and responsible use of e-bikes and e-scooters. By working together with residents, police, and community partners, we can take meaningful steps to address emerging concerns, prevent issues before they escalate, and build a safer Aurora for everyone.”

WARD 2

ANGELA DAUST – “As I knock doors while canvassing, I ask every resident if they have any issues in their area. A large number of them have expressed concerns around safety. Particularly the vandalism and break-ins that have occurred around town in the last few years. Another concern surrounding safety are e-scooters. Many believe that more policing is required to enforce existing bylaws. Many note that young children, as young as eight, are seen travelling very quickly on streets and sidewalks, with no helmets, and no regard for the rules of the road or pedestrian safety. They feel it is only a matter of time before either the child using the e-scooter, or a pedestrian are seriously injured. If elected, I would champion proactive enforcement of e-scooter bylaws, to ensure that scooters are not used on streets, park areas or sidewalks. Also, perhaps the Town could partner with York Region District School Board and the York Catholic District School Board to provide education to children with regards to the safe operation of, and bylaws surrounding, e-scooters. As for criminal activity such as break-ins, theft and vandalism, partnering with York Regional Police to actively patrol areas with high incidents of crime would help to decrease these incidents. Another program that is helpful in reducing crime is the neighbourhood watch program. Education of the public regarding this program would help to increase these programs throughout town and help neighbours collaborate on neighbourhood safety. Further education, whether offered by YRP or the Town, could be offered on how to reduce the likelihood of crime occurring on your property, such as leaving porch lights on, installing security systems and ensuring that door and window locks are in good repair, as well as measures residents can take to reduce break-ins when they are away on vacation.”

MARCO DI GIROLAMO – “As I go door-to-door in Ward 2, I’m hearing concerns about crime and residents feeling less safe in their own neighbourhoods. Some residents have even taken the step of paying for private security. While this reflects the seriousness of their concerns, it has also brought neighbours together, with residents looking out for one another and taking a more active role in their community. If elected, I would work with York Regional Police to advocate for increased, targeted patrols in areas experiencing recurring concerns. I would also push to bring back and expand Neighbourhood Watch by working with police and residents to establish neighbourhood groups, appoint local volunteer coordinators, and create clear channels for sharing safety information and reporting suspicious activity. I would encourage regular community safety meetings so residents and police can discuss concerns, identify patterns, and work together on solutions. Neighbourhood Watch should complement police services, not replace them. Residents should never feel they have to pay for private security to feel safe in their own neighbourhood. My approach is to build on the community spirit already developing in Ward 2, strengthen the partnership between residents and police, and ensure concerns are heard, acted on, and followed up. Community safety is a shared responsibility, and I would work to make sure residents are part of the solution.”

PHIONA DURRANT – “As I connect with residents door-to-door in Ward 2 the community where I live and witness these things myself, the safety concerns are getting real and raw. We are talking about reckless speeding, homes being broken into right here in Ward 2, and vehicles stolen straight off our driveways. These dark, unpruned streets are actively enabling these invaders, making them feel secure enough to come onto our properties. Cho! Enough is enough. (Letting a little of my Jamaican dialogue, Patois, out!) This is pure foolishness. Because overgrown trees block our streetlights, residents face pitch darkness during early morning or late evening dog walks, and our youth don’t feel safe just walking to connect with each other. Residents are so frustrated by the lack of leadership that they’ve had to step up, get organized, and defend themselves. Shout out to the residents who initiated their own neighborhood watch program in parts of Ward 2 and over by Ward 1. But why must the burden always fall on the people? This watch program hasn’t even reached all of Ward 2 yet, and residents shouldn’t have to do the Town’s job just to feel safe when we pay so many taxes. My guiding message is “Dignity First.” Whether on Council or off Council, fixing this is a must. A true leader gives credit where it’s due: thanks to my friend Linden, who heard my heart about seeking solutions and told me about CPTED (Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design), a proven model that fixes dark streets to deter crime. I’ve already launched a petition on my website to force action on speeding, tree pruning, and lighting. More importantly, I have already set up meetings with the York Regional Police to figure out how to implement CPTED here, support our existing neighborhood watch groups, and take the burden off our residents. Let’s do better!”

BRYNN LANSDOWN – “Traffic safety is a concern I hear at the doors and see firsthand as I move around Ward 2. Whether walking through neighbourhoods, navigating pedestrian crossings, or spending time around schools and parks, I see how traffic safety affects residents’ everyday lives. Families want their children to be able to walk and play safely, and residents of all ages should feel comfortable getting around their neighbourhoods. If elected, I would work with residents and Town staff to identify specific areas of concern, understand contributing factors, and determine appropriate measures. This could include reviewing traffic-calming options, crossing safety, signage, speed enforcement, and the effectiveness of existing measures. Safety requires more than reacting to complaints. It means identifying patterns, addressing root causes, and following up to ensure measures are making a difference. Council has a role in setting priorities, supporting effective policies, and holding the Town accountable for results. My goal is to help create neighbourhoods where people of all ages can move around safely and confidently.”

WARD 3

NIKKI ALBER – “Over the past five months of knocking on doors in Ward 3, road safety has been one of the most common concerns raised by residents. Speeding, drivers failing to stop at stop signs, and the unsafe use of e-scooters/e-bikes are issues I hear about regularly. Residents on busier streets such as Henderson Drive, Tamarac Trail, and Murray Drive have expressed particular frustration with speeding and dangerous driving. Many are concerned about the safety of children walking to school, families using neighbourhood sidewalks, and seniors trying to cross the street. These are residential neighbourhoods where people should feel safe walking, cycling, and enjoying their community. To address these concerns, firstly, I believe e-scooters should require a driver’s licence, licence plate, and insurance, just as other motorized vehicles do. Licensing and registration would help establish accountability and make enforcement more effective. I would advocate for these changes at the provincial level. Secondly, I would advocate for a more proactive approach to road safety. This includes working with York Regional Police to increase targeted enforcement in problem areas, particularly for speeding and stop sign violations, and ensuring our by-law officers are actively addressing illegal motorized device use in parks and on trails. I would also push for traffic studies and appropriate traffic-calming measures on streets where residents have repeatedly raised concerns. Education is equally important, particularly when it comes to younger riders and their parents. I would support working with schools, police, and community organizations to improve awareness of the rules and the consequences of unsafe riding. Residents should not have to wait until someone is seriously injured before action is taken. We need to listen to the people who experience these issues every day, identify problem areas, and take meaningful steps to make our neighbourhoods safer.”

ALEXANDRA BONHAM – “The safety concern I have heard the most about remains traffic safety, especially with the increased use of e-scooters and e-bikes in Aurora. Residents deserve to feel safe when using our public streets, sidewalks and trails; not only as drivers, but as pedestrians and cyclists too. As Aurora continues to grow, we must take a proactive approach to managing congestion, addressing speeding, educating residents on safe e-bike use and improving safety in neighbourhoods and school zones. It is important to listen to residents who raise traffic safety concerns that put public safety at risk. We can work with York Regional Police, Town staff and other partners to identify problem areas and implement practical, effective solutions that will mitigate risk where possible. I believe the best approach is a balanced one, consisting of traffic calming measures, increased law enforcement visibility in problem areas like Regency Acres and bike lanes in neighbourhoods where the roads are wide enough.”

ROBERT JAMES FRASER – “As I have walked Ward 3 over the past five months, residents have brought up a number of community/public safety issues. E-bikes and e-scooters are high on that list, with a number of people saying it is only a matter of time until there is a fatality. Aside from not obeying the rules-of-the-road when travelling on our roadways is their use on sidewalks and trails/pathways with pedestrians walking. A few residents have brought forward the chaos that happens when parents are dropping off and picking up kids from school with vehicles, e-scooters, e-bikes, pedestrians and folks trying to get to work all converging. Enforcement needs to be stepped up, parents need to be accountable, and I’d look at bringing in a certification like a Pleasure Craft Operator Card (boat license) for e-bikes and e-scooters. Speeding by vehicle drivers is also an issue, along with motorists not stopping at stop signs. Targeted enforcement and traffic calming would help. While in the minority, some residents have complained about loitering and doorbells being rung in the middle of the night and home invasions. Patrols by YRP in areas of concern would help here.”

HAROLD MacDONALD – “Shelley had her vehicle stolen from our driveway, and I had my pickup truck stolen the next year. We both felt violated, inconvenienced, and disappointed. As we have knocked on thousands of doors – cameras and smart door bells are much more prevalent than they were four years ago – as residents want to feel safe in their homes, and try to protect their personal property. Also, the unsafe use of e-scooters has come up numerous times. A danger to residents both walking and driving. I would advocate to closely connect and promote cooperation between the Town and both local and York Regional Police- to create a true partnership and support for residents to address safety concerns. Aurora is currently one of the safest places in the GTA, and we would like to do what we can in keeping everyone safe.”

WARD 4

SHAHEEN MOLEDINA – “As we canvas Ward 4, the top public safety concern is high-speed driving on neighbourhood streets. Many families and seniors feel unsafe. If elected, I will work towards: Traffic Calming: Installing speed cushions, radar signs, and establishing safe school bus zones—issues specifically raised by residents on Yonge and Calla, and Glensteeple; Pedestrian Visibility: Upgrading street lighting near housing, and working with York Region to install much-needed sidewalks on regional roads like Bayview after the Yonge Street corridor is completed; YRP Info Sessions: Partnering with York Regional Police to host dedicated safety sessions for residents and ratepayer groups, creating a continuous feedback loop; Public safety cannot be managed from a distance. It requires an active partnership between neighbours, law enforcement, and local government. Active engagement and communication is the key to ensuring safety.”

MICHAEL THOMPSON – “As I go door-to-door in Ward 4, the concern I hear most often is traffic safety, particularly speeding, increased traffic, and drivers using residential streets as shortcuts. It’s a concern I’m hearing more frequently from residents across the ward as traffic volumes continue to grow. That’s why I’ve consistently supported measures to make our neighbourhood streets safer. The Town established the Active Transportation and Traffic Safety Advisory Committee to review traffic and pedestrian safety issues and provide recommendations to Council. We’ve also introduced traffic-calming measures such as speed cushions, flexible bollards, and lower speed limits where appropriate. But every neighbourhood is different, and residents know their streets better than anyone. As I continue knocking on doors across Ward 4, I keep hearing about particular roads, intersections, and areas where speeding, traffic volumes, and cut-through traffic are affecting residents’ sense of safety. If re-elected, I will continue to make road and pedestrian safety a priority by listening to those concerns, working with Town staff, and supporting practical solutions that make our streets safer while recognizing the needs of the wider transportation network.”

WARD 5

CHARITY DELA CRUZ-TOUPIN – “For Ward 5, one safety concern I want to focus on is pedestrian safety, especially for children walking to school, seniors, and residents using our sidewalks and trails. Concerns around crossings, traffic, sidewalks, and winter conditions deserve attention because they affect people’s everyday lives. Ward 5 has six schools – four elementary schools and two high schools – so pedestrian safety, especially for children walking to and from school, should be a priority. One example is the pathway near St. Jerome Catholic School that ends at Hollidge Boulevard. There is no designated pedestrian crossing, traffic light, crossing signage, crossing guard, or even a sidewalk to safely connect pedestrians to their destination. This raises concerns for children and families who use the area. As I go door-to-door, I hear from residents about other concerns involving crossings, traffic, sidewalks, trails, lighting, and winter conditions, particularly for seniors and people with mobility challenges. If elected, I would work with Town staff to assess these locations, identify safety gaps, and advocate for practical solutions, including safer crossings, sidewalks, appropriate signage, and traffic-calming measures where warranted. Public safety starts with listening to residents, addressing risks proactively, and following through on solutions. We should not have to wait for an accident before taking action to make our neighbourhoods safer.”

JESSIE FRASER – “The top safety concern for Ward 5 residents is pedestrian safety. We are a walking community in Ward 5 and traffic safety measures are important for our children’s safety, especially during the school year. I walked my kids to and from schools in this neighbourhood for two decades; I’ve seen these issues. As Councillor I will advocate for traffic calming measures & marked crossings on school routes and connected sidewalk/path/trail options that keep sections of the community separated by busy streets connected to prioritize pedestrian safety. I’d also like to add a note about domestic violence as another safety concern, which I spoke about in a public panel discussion last week; 2025 data showed an increase of 13% in intimate partner violence from pre-pandemic levels. As Councillor I will propose adding a gender and equity committee to our portfolio of community advisory committees, collaborating with advocacy groups and agencies, and launching a community education campaign about resources and supports available.”

MILTON HART – “As I go door-to-door in Ward 5, I believe residents want to feel safe in their neighbourhoods, on their streets, and in their public spaces. Concerns about speeding, traffic safety, pedestrian crossings, and the impact of continued development on neighbourhood safety deserve serious attention. If elected, I would take a proactive, community-focused approach. First, I would listen to residents, identify problem areas, and work with York Regional Police and the appropriate municipal and regional authorities to address speeding, unsafe driving, and other neighbourhood safety concerns. Second, I would advocate for safer roads, better lighting where needed, and infrastructure that protects pedestrians, cyclists, and families. Third, I would ensure that new development is accompanied by appropriate infrastructure and thoughtful safety planning. Public safety must be a priority, but so must fiscal responsibility. We need to direct taxpayer dollars toward practical, measurable solutions and hold ourselves accountable for results. My position is simple: every resident of Ward 5 deserves to feel safe in the community they call home.”

HARBINDER (BINDA) THANDI – “As I go door-to-door in Ward 5, one of the biggest safety concerns I hear is traffic safety, particularly speeding, aggressive driving, and vehicles creating dangerous conditions on residential streets. Parents are concerned about children walking to school, while seniors worry about safely navigating their neighbourhoods. If elected, I will advocate for stronger traffic enforcement, improved signage, better visibility at intersections, and practical traffic-calming measures where needed. I also believe we need to work more closely with York Regional Police to address residents’ concerns and identify problem areas before accidents happen. Community safety isn’t just about responding to incidents, it’s about preventing them. Residents deserve to feel safe walking their streets, enjoying local parks, and raising their families. My commitment is to listen, take concerns seriously, and push for practical solutions that make Ward 5 safer for everyone.”

TERRENCE ZHU – “One of the most frequently raised concerns during my door-to-door conversations in Ward 5 has been winter snow removal, particularly the snow windrows left at the ends of residential driveways after snowplows pass. For many residents, especially seniors and those with mobility challenges, these snowbanks are more than an inconvenience. They can create accessibility and safety concerns during our harsh winters. If elected, I would advocate for a detailed review of Aurora’s winter maintenance services, including snow-clearing schedules, windrow removal options, support for vulnerable residents, and the costs of potential improvements. I believe we should explore practical solutions, learn from other municipalities, and consider targeted assistance where it is most needed. Keeping our community safe also means making sure residents can move around their neighbourhoods safely throughout the winter, while ensuring responsible use of taxpayer dollars.”

WARD 6

NICHOLAS KASHEF – “The most common safety concern I’m hearing at the door is dangerously fast vehicles on residential streets. This is especially salient for residents with young children. The main thing that determines a driver’s speed on a given road is the design of the road itself, wide lanes, large turning radii and straight paths all communicate to drivers that this road is for high speeds, regardless of any posted speed limit or municipal designation. That’s why I am so in favour of traffic calming measures being built into residential development from day one. It’s much more expensive to go back and add speed bumps to a road later than it is to design the roads from the outset for low speeds. Narrow lanes, chicanes, continuous sidewalks, all these measures can be required of any new residential developments, and the measures we find most successful can be rolled out to the rest of the Town as roads are resurfaced over time.”

ZIVKA KICIC – “As I go door-to-door in Ward 6, one safety concern that has been raised is traffic safety, particularly speeding on residential streets and around schools and parks. For example, a resident on Mavrinac Boulevard, near Rick Hansen Public School, shared his concerns about drivers speeding and failing to stop at the stop sign right beside the school. As a parent, I understand why this is frightening, especially when you have young children who need to walk in the area. With the amount of growth and construction we are seeing in Ward 6, traffic safety needs to be taken seriously. Residents should not have to worry about their children’s safety when they are walking to school or playing in their neighbourhood. If elected, I would work with York Regional Police and Town staff to identify problem areas, advocate for increased enforcement, and explore practical traffic-calming measures where needed. We need to listen to residents, address their concerns, and take action before someone gets hurt. Keeping our children and neighbourhoods safe must be a priority.”

(Responses from the following candidates had not been received by deadline: Reza Vaez Ghamsary (Ward 3), George Tremtsidis (Ward 5), Jibraan Khan (Ward 6), and Harold Kim (Ward 6))

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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