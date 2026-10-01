Aurora Votes 2026: Council candidates share views on Council compensation

October 1, 2026 · 0 Comments

Salary and compensation for Aurora’s Council representatives was a hot-button issue in the outgoing term of Council, with incumbent members taking different positions on recommendations before them.

As the current Council term winds down and residents vie to be a part of Aurora’s 2026-2030 Council, candidates this week were asked: “Do you think Aurora’s Councillors are fairly compensated? Why or why not? (If not, where would you like to see adjustments made?)”

Here’s how they answered:

WARD 1

LAUREN HANNA – “Council compensation has been particularly contentious in recent years because of the size and timing of the increase proposed by members of Council in 2023, especially against the backdrop of affordability pressures facing many residents. I did not support the substantial increase proposed for salary and benefits, particularly because it would have taken effect during the same term. That proposal eroded public trust. While we can all agree that compensation should be fair and reasonable, if elected, I would ensure that any future discussion of Council compensation is conducted independently, guided by transparency and fiscal responsibility, and focused solely on a future Council term rather than the one making the decision. I worked at the Auditor General’s Office for four years so ensuring accountability and transparency in our local government is a guiding priority for me.”

ROCCO MORSILLO – “There are many factors to consider when discussing Councillor compensation in Aurora, including comparisons with other municipalities, population, available resources, and ward sizes. Over the past four years, Councillor salaries have seen relative increases when compared with the normal annual increases received by full-time, non-unionized salaried Town employees, which have averaged approximately 5–6% per year. I recognize that Aurora Councillors are compensated less than Councillors in some surrounding municipalities. However, I believe the primary responsibility of an elected Councillor is to serve the community and put residents first. Compensation should be fair, reasonable, and reflective of the responsibilities of the position, while also respecting taxpayers and the financial realities facing our community. As Councillors, we have a responsibility to lead by example when it comes to responsible spending and fiscal management.”

WARD 2

ANGELA DAUST – “Recently, a consultant hired by the Town of Aurora verified that, compared to York Region’s other municipalities, Aurora Councillors are grossly underpaid. In an article in Newmarket Today, salaries of Councillors and Mayors across the Region were compared. Aurora was at the bottom of the list for Councillors pay, regardless of the size of the municipality. As for the Mayor’s pay, Aurora was the third highest salary. When looking at Councillor to Mayor pay ratio, Aurora’s Mayor made 2.71 times councillors pay, Stouffville’s ratio was 2.03 and Newmarket’s ratio was 2.17. As a matter of fact, Aurora’s ratio, the difference between Mayor and Councillor pay, was the highest in the region. Aurora’s mayor was given a 38% increase in pay in 2018. Councillors have not had an increase in over ten years. As such, as noted by the consultants’ report, Councillors salaries should be increased to be in line with other municipalities of comparable size in the Region.”

MARCO DI GIROLAMO – “My position has been crystal clear: I believe Councillors are fairly compensated for the responsibilities of the role, and they already receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to address inflationary pressure. I do not believe additional increases are necessary. This is not a new position for me. In 2023, I appeared before Council and raised concerns about the process used to justify an increase in Council compensation. I questioned whether the comparators being relied upon provided a complete and appropriate basis for the increase. In particular, Newmarket was repeatedly referenced as a benchmark because its Councillors were receiving approximately $52,000. I also pointed out that Newmarket had commissioned an external Council compensation review that provided a different perspective on what appropriate market compensation should be. My concern was that simply being paid less than another municipality does not automatically mean you are underpaid. Compensation comparisons need to consider the methodology, the municipalities selected and whether those compensation levels are themselves appropriate benchmarks. More importantly, I believe we need to remember what public office is about. Councillors are public servants. We are elected to serve our community, represent our residents and make decisions in the best interests of the people who live here. We should not be looking at public office as an opportunity for financial gain. Council should lead by example when it comes to fiscal responsibility. The focus should be on delivering value for taxpayers, providing quality services and earning the trust that comes with being elected to serve the community.”

BRYNN LANSDOWN – “I haven’t held the role, so I can’t say from experience whether Aurora’s Councillors are fairly compensated. What I can say is there is evidence compensation has not kept pace with comparable municipalities. In 2023, Council endorsed adjusting Councillor compensation to the 60th percentile of its municipal comparator group. An external review was also directed to inform compensation for the 2026–2030 term. Coming from the private sector, I believe compensation should be based on the role. That means considering workload, responsibilities, complexity, cost of living, demographics, and comparable roles. I support fair compensation, but I would not simply vote myself a raise. I would want an independent, transparent process that explains the full compensation package and how it was determined, with that information available to residents through Town resources. If the evidence supports an adjustment, I would be comfortable supporting it.”

WARD 3

NIKKI ALBER – “I believe Councillors should be fairly compensated based on what Councillors are paid in comparable municipalities. This issue has been reviewed more than once with thorough reports produced by town staff. In 2023, Aurora Councillors were earning approximately $40,000, while the compensation review identified approximately $52,000 as an appropriate comparator. In 2026, Town staff again found Aurora Councillors were well below market: approximately $42,000 compared with a market midpoint of approximately $52,600. In both cases, Town staff recommended raising the Councillor salary to compete with the market average. When you hear that closing that gap could mean a 40% increase, that percentage can sound excessive. But the actual difference is only about $10,000 per year. For comparison, according to Ontario’s Sunshine List, Aurora’s CAO’s reported salary increased by approximately $18,500 from 2024 to 2025 alone, while the Director of Planning and Development Services’ reported salary increased by approximately $66,000 over the same period. Just as our staff receive raises to remain on par with the market, so should our councillors. I don’t believe Aurora Councillors need to be the highest paid. I would support bringing them approximately in line with the average of comparable municipalities, as identified through an objective staff review.”

ALEXANDRA BONHAM – “Being a Councillor is a part-time job. For 2026, it was nearly $41,000 but let us remember this includes yearly COLA, a vehicle allowance, benefits, and expenses. When I first ran, I thought it was a volunteer position and still believe(d) a Councillor should be available to residents within a reasonable timeframe. In the service industry, especially where lives are in danger, the rule of thumb is immediate – 24-hours – a couple of business days. If the salary isn’t enough, nobody is forcing anyone to run. Or you can run, prove you (and your fellow Council) are worth more, support COLA for the first four years and then put your name forward in 2030. Residents are the employers; this is public service. Let the residents decide. Do not force a raise upon them. In almost every other industry, you know what your salary is before you sign on. It isn’t forced. It is the responsibility of the employee to prove they are worth more.”

ROBERT JAMES FRASER – “There has been a lot of controversy since 2023 when Town staff were tasked with looking at the annual compensation of Aurora Town Council compared to other municipalities in York Region. The conclusion of those findings was that the compensation of Council members for Aurora were at the low end compared to other York Region municipalities and should be brought up. There was a vote at Council that Mayor Tom Mrakas used his strong Mayor powers to veto, so there has been no change to compensation at this point. Compensation for Council members should be in line with other jurisdictions in York Region. Putting an increase to $52,000 from $38,000 for Council members is $14,000 times six, or $84,000 in total. To put that $84,000 in perspective, the Town’s Operating Budget for 2026 is $131.7 million dollars.”

HAROLD MacDONALD – “As Councillor, I would recommend the topic of fair compensation taken out of the political arena and have an independent third party assess and evaluate. This would take the discussion out of the hands of the Councillors so that the focus and use of their time can be spent on keeping Aurora moving forward.”

WARD 5

CHARITY DELA CRUZ-TOUPIN – “I believe Councillors should be fairly compensated for the work they do, but compensation must also reflect the taxpayers who fund it. The role involves much more than attending Council meetings—there are committees, resident concerns, community events, preparation, and work outside the Council chamber. I would support an independent, transparent review of Councillor compensation, rather than Council simply deciding its own increases. Any adjustment should be reasonable, reflect the workload and responsibilities, and provide good value to Aurora taxpayers.”

JESSIE FRASER – “Formal independent reviews and informal online comparisons show that Aurora’s Councillors are NOT fairly compensated in line with market value and neighbouring/comparable municipalities, which is why the proposal to raise Councillor pay was brought forward this past term. A pay raise is obviously appropriate. However, there is no context in which voting oneself a large pay increase can be considered ethical. What Council should have done this past term was to vote in a raise for the next term (2026) – not for themselves in their current term. Should the issue come up again while I am serving as Councillor, I would call for an updated independent salary review and recommendation, and I would vote to follow those recommendations for the subsequent term of Council (2030). While an increase in compensation is likely warranted, no sitting Councillor should ethically be able to vote themselves that increase.”

MILTON HART – “I believe compensation for elected officials should reflect both the responsibilities of the role and the expectations of taxpayers. Council service requires significant time, preparation, community engagement, committee work, and decision-making that affects the lives of Aurora residents. At the same time, any compensation review must be conducted transparently and independently, not by politicians setting their own pay. My focus is not on increasing compensation for Councillors. My focus is on ensuring taxpayers receive value for their investment in local government. Before considering any increase, Council should demonstrate strong fiscal discipline, efficient service delivery, and responsible management of public funds. If compensation adjustments are considered, they should be based on an independent review comparing Aurora with similar municipalities. Residents expect accountability from Council, and I believe elected officials should hold themselves to the same standards they expect from every department in Town Hall.”

TERRENCE ZHU – “I think the current compensation is reasonable, and I would not support increasing Councillor salaries during the next term simply because a new Council has been elected. Being a Councillor carries significant responsibility and requires a real commitment of time, but compensation should also be fair to taxpayers. If adjustments are considered in the future, I would want them based on an objective and transparent review, including the responsibilities of the role and comparisons with similar municipalities. The focus for Councillor should be on serving residents and demonstrating that taxpayers are getting value from their Council.”

WARD 6

NICHOLAS KASHEF – “While Councillor pay in Aurora is amongst the lowest in York Region, and interestingly, Mayoral pay among the highest, any politicians deciding their own pay is an inherent conflict of interest. Since being Mayor is a full-time job and Councillor is only part time, I believe the Mayor’s salary should simply be set anywhere between three quarters to one and a quarter the median salary of an Aurora municipal worker, and Councillors should be half of that. Any arguments over the need for cost-of-living adjustments for Councillors applies equally to municipal staff. This simple solution doesn’t privilege politicians over any other public servants and will give residents confidence that mayor and council aren’t taking advantage of their position during hard times.”

ZIVKA KICIC – “While Aurora’s Councillors are among the lowest-paid Councillors compared with their peers across York Region, for me personally, this election is not about compensation. I have a successful business and am fortunate to earn more through my work than I would as a Councillor or even as Mayor. I am not running for the salary. I am running because I care about Aurora and want to contribute to our community. I believe elected officials should be fairly compensated for the time, responsibility and commitment the job requires, but compensation would never be a reason for me to seek office. In fact, if elected, I am seriously considering donating the majority of my after-tax Councillor compensation to a local shelter or another community organization where the funds can directly help Aurora residents. For me, public service is about giving back, being accountable to residents and doing the job because you want to make a difference, not because of the paycheque.”

(Responses from the following candidates were not received by this week’s press deadline – Phiona Durrant (Ward 2), Shaheen Moledina (Ward 4), Michael Thompson (Ward 4), George Tremtsidis (Ward 5), Binda Thandi (Ward 5), Jibraan Khan (Ward 6) and Harold Kim (Ward 6))

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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