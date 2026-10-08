Aurora Votes 2026: Council candidates share gratitude ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

October 8, 2026 · 0 Comments

Canadians celebrate Thanksgiving this weekend, a holiday that is, for many, shared with friends, family, and often a meal that brings everyone together.

This week, as the observance approaches, Council candidates were asked to identify the one thing they are most thankful for about Aurora.

Here’s how they answered:

WARD 1

LAUREN HANNA – “What I’m most thankful for about Aurora is our sense of community. I’ve felt it especially strongly throughout this campaign. From my launch and the Aurora Street Festival, to door-knocking, meet and greets, lawn signs, endorsements and donations, hundreds of people have supported me in some way. Family, friends, neighbours, local business owners, colleagues and even people I had never met before have stepped forward to help. But I’ve experienced that same generosity long before becoming a candidate. Whether organizing an annual Town Park Easter egg hunt, community events, or a solidarity walk for Ukraine in 2022, I’ve repeatedly been struck by how willing people in Aurora are to show up and help. Aurora is full of people who are generous, caring and willing to contribute. This Thanksgiving, I’m especially grateful for those relationships and for the community my family and I are fortunate to call home.”

ROCCO MORSILLO – “With Thanksgiving around the corner, I have an opportunity to reflect on all I am thankful for and what Aurora has given me over the years. I feel truly blessed to have met so many wonderful friends and made lasting connections throughout our community. Aurora is a special place, thanks in large part to the people who continue to give their time and energy through volunteering and community events. From Concerts in the Park and the Farmers’ Market to the many special events held throughout the year, there are countless opportunities to come together, connect, and enjoy what our community has to offer. I am grateful to call Aurora home, to be part of this community, and to have shared so many wonderful memories here.”

WARD 2

ANGELA DAUST – “When we moved here 30 years ago, Aurora was a much smaller town. We liked it because of its small-town feel. Aurora has grown a lot since then. But what has been lost in that small community appeal has been made up for by the vibrancy this Town now possesses. We love the fact that we can walk to concerts in the Town Park or the Town Square, as well as great restaurants, and street events. Also, having Viva and the GO train within walking distance makes venues and events in Toronto easily accessible. As such, what I am most thankful for about Aurora is that it is a town with a vibrant culture, but it is also a town that has easy access to Toronto, a culturally diverse, world class city.”

MARCO DI GIROLAMO – “The thing I’m most thankful for about Aurora is the community environment in which my family and I have been fortunate enough to call home. Over the years, Aurora has given my family so many opportunities to build memories, form friendships, and feel a real sense of belonging. What means the most to me is seeing how people in this community come together — whether it’s supporting a neighbour, volunteering, showing up for local events, or simply looking out for one another. I’m grateful that my family has been able to grow and put down roots in a community that is so welcoming and caring. Aurora truly feels like home to us, and that is something I never take for granted. This Thanksgiving, I’m especially thankful for my family, our neighbours, and the wonderful community we’re lucky to be part of.”

PHIONA DURRANT – “Since immigrating to Canada in 1998, Aurora is where I have spent the longest time of my life, and I could not be prouder of that decision. This is where I found myself, where my family thrives, and where my children attended incredible schools. I love everything about this Town. When faced with challenges, I didn’t just sit around; I immediately planted myself in the action of making our community better. I am profoundly grateful to live in a Town where people truly see me for who I am. The immense love and support I receive here has allowed me to look far above any negative or unkind experiences. In fact, when the community called on me to run, I knew that refusing would be a shame. I care deeply about Aurora. I am running to give back on a greater level to the place that embraced me, so we can continue to evolve and enhance an inclusive, supportive town for all of us.”

BRYNN LANSDOWN – “This Thanksgiving, I’m especially thankful for the people I’ve met through this campaign. I expected door knocking to be a way to introduce myself and hear what matters to residents. What I didn’t expect was how much it would strengthen my own sense of connection to Aurora. I’ve had so many conversations with people who, like me, think Aurora is a beautiful, vibrant community. We’ve talked about the things we love, the memories we’ve made here, and what makes Aurora feel like home. Of course, there are things we can improve, but I’ve been reminded that there isn’t something fundamentally wrong with our town that needs to be fixed. The stories people have shared at their doors have meant a lot to me. I’m grateful for the conversations, the laughs, the different perspectives, and the reminder that community is built by connecting with the people around us. That’s what I’m most thankful for this Thanksgiving.”

WARD 3

NIKKI ALBER – “I’m most thankful for the people. Over the past several months, I’ve had the opportunity to knock on thousands of doors. What has struck me most is how much we have in common and how deeply people care about this community. Aurora is a place where people show up for their neighbours, support local organizations and businesses, volunteer their time, and genuinely want to make their community better. This campaign has given me an even greater appreciation for the people who make Aurora feel like home.”

ALEXANDRA BONHAM – “I am extremely thankful to live in a town that makes me proud to call it home. I’m thankful for our extensive trail system that connects us to beautiful conservation spaces. I’m thankful for our commitment to hosting events that help maintain small town character in this connected community. But more than anything I’m thankful for the ability to meet residents and discuss not only their concerns while campaigning but also when they relate to me what makes them happy and proud to call Aurora home as well.”

ROBERT JAMES FRASER – “I am thankful to live in a Town with a strong sense of community, surrounded by neighbours who care.”

HAROLD MacDONALD – “The people. Aurora has grown but has retained that ‘small town feel’ because of the people who live and work here.”

WARD 4

SHAHEEN MOLEDINA – “I am incredibly thankful for my family, friends and the vibrant and tight-knit community spirit that defines Aurora. As a mother, I have seen how deeply our residents care for one another—whether it is protecting our natural spaces, helping each other in the time of need and supporting our independent businesses, or volunteering. We are a community proud of our heritage and identity, and that shared dedication is exactly what makes Aurora such a wonderful place to call home.”

WARD 5

CHARITY DELA CRUZ-TOUPIN – “I’m most thankful for Aurora’s diversity. I grew up in the Philippines, where Thanksgiving was not something we celebrated, so for me, this holiday has become a special opportunity to reflect on what I’m grateful for. I’m especially thankful that Aurora is a community where people can be proud of their culture, share their traditions, embrace other cultures and celebrate together. As an immigrant, that means a lot to me. I love seeing different cultures come together, sharing food, music, traditions and stories. To me, that is what makes a community strong…not that we are all the same, but that we can be different and still come together. Aurora is home to many cultures, and I’m thankful that we have the freedom to celebrate where we come from while building something together.”

JESSIE FRASER – “I am most thankful for the sense of community in Aurora. I grew up in Unionville and moved to Aurora because it had that same cozy small-town feel – and in the decades I’ve lived here I’ve learned to love it even more. In the neighbourhoods, in the parks, at the concerts and celebrations and special events, even just out at the grocery store – there are always smiling, familiar faces, a cheerful chat, a helping hand. This community truly feels like one big family.”

TERRENCE ZHU – “What I’m most thankful for about Aurora is its sense of community. Since my family made Aurora our home in 2019, I have met neighbours, families, seniors, business owners, volunteers and community leaders from many different backgrounds who genuinely care about where they live. As a father of two, I’m especially grateful that my children can grow up in a community that feels safe, welcoming and connected. During this campaign, knocking on doors and attending community events has given me an even greater appreciation for how willing Aurora residents are to share their ideas, concerns and experiences. We may not always agree on every issue, but that willingness to participate and care about our community is something I’m very thankful for this Thanksgiving.”

WARD 6

ZIVKA KICIC – “As Thanksgiving approaches, I find myself especially grateful for the community I’ve been fortunate to call home for so many years. I’m thankful for Aurora’s beautiful natural spaces, our trails and the opportunity to enjoy them with my family and our dog. Those everyday moments are easy to take for granted, but they are part of what makes Aurora feel like home. I am also thankful for the people who make Aurora such a welcoming and inclusive community. Aurora is home to people from many different backgrounds and walks of life, and I appreciate that sense of belonging. Most of all, I am thankful for the opportunity Canada and Aurora have given my family. After coming to Canada many years ago and building our life here, I do not take that opportunity for granted. This Thanksgiving, I am grateful for my family, my community and the privilege of calling Aurora home.”

(Responses from the following candidates had not been received by press deadline: Reza Ghamsary Vaez (Ward 3), Michael Thompson (Ward 4), Milton Hart (Ward 5), Harbinder Thandi (Ward 5), George Tremtsidis (Ward 5), Nicholas Kashef (Ward 6), Jibraan Khan (Ward 6), and Harold Kim (Ward 6))

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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