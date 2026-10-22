Aurora Votes 2026: Council candidates outline top priority for Day One on the job

October 22, 2026 · 0 Comments

The municipal election is just a few days away and candidates looking for your vote have the finish line in sight.

As they look ahead to seeing what the voters decide on Monday, candidates were asked a final question in our weekly candidate questionnaire: “If elected/re-elected on October 26, what is your priority/very first order of business for Day One of the new Council term?”

Here’s how they answered:

WARD 1

LAUREN HANNA – “My first priority would be to set the tone for how I intend to serve: collaboratively, transparently, and with a strong commitment to community engagement. Before our first meeting, I’d connect with my new Council colleagues to begin building relationships, learn about their priorities, and share what I’ve heard from residents throughout the campaign. Improving community engagement is one of my top priorities. I’d share upcoming Council agendas through social media and my email newsletter, inviting residents to provide their perspectives before important discussions and decisions. Following meetings, I’d provide updates on key decisions and next steps. Importantly, engagement isn’t just about keeping residents informed. It’s about listening to their perspectives and ensuring their input helps shape Council discussions and decisions. I’d also begin establishing regular opportunities for residents to connect with me, including office hours, putting these commitments into practice from day one.”

ROCCO MORSILLO – “If elected to Council, I will hit the ground running, putting in the long hours and hard work needed to represent Ward 1 with a strong voice. I will turn the concerns and conversations I’ve had with residents into action by identifying priorities and drafting motions that address the issues that matter most to our community. I will also take a deeper dive into the municipal budget, examining how every dollar is spent and preparing for next year’s budget revisions to ensure taxpayers get the best value for their money. Additionally, I will review the development applications residents have been asking about, seek answers to their questions, and push for the transparency and accountability our community deserves. My commitment is simple: listen to residents, do the work, and deliver results for Ward 1.”

WARD 2

ANGELA DAUST – “If elected, my first order of business would be to get to know the people I will be spending four years serving with. I would like to sit down with all of them as a group to discuss their views on what they would like to accomplish this term. What issues or concerns have they heard from their residents while canvassing? What is on the wish list from residents for their ward and Aurora residents as a whole? How can we address these issues or wants? Do we have the budget to realistically address these things? I would also like to discuss with Councillors and the Mayor how to go forward with a functional and cooperative Council. We are all residents of Aurora and working together for common goals, in a fiscally responsible manner, should be our main focus.”

MARCO DI GIROLAMO – “My first action would be to call for a review of the Town’s spending commitments and budget priorities. The review would examine operating expenses, administrative costs, major contracts, consulting fees, and planned capital projects to identify potential savings, unnecessary spending, and opportunities to improve efficiency without compromising essential services. Taxpayers deserve to know where their money is going and whether they are getting value for every dollar. My goal is to ensure Council spends responsibly, prioritizes essential services, and treats taxpayers’ money with the same care and accountability that any responsible business owner would apply to their own finances.”

PHIONA DURRANT – “On Day One, I want to thank voters again as I issue a call-out to launch my signature pride project, the Ward 2 Ambassador Liaison Team (WALT). This initiative brings caring citizens into local engagement, helping residents stay informed and cared for. It will also serve as vital mentorship for future candidates or anyone who has an interest in government. This term focuses on respect, taking action, and building a foundation for success. To guarantee every resident is heard, my accessibility strategy includes: Dedicated, diverse communication methods managed directly through WALT; progress reports delivered by me to your door or inbox every single quarter; weekly in-person office hours so you can meet with me face-to-face.

Thank you, Ward 2, for electing me to serve you! Nothing for you without your voices at the table. Let’s build a more accessible and united Ward and Town.”

BRYNN LANSDOWN – “My Day One plan has been clear since I filed my nomination. My campaign began with Listen. Through door-knocking and conversations with residents, I’ve been gathering information, hearing concerns, and identifying the issues that matter most to Ward 2. Day One begins the next step: Investigate. I would follow up on the concerns residents have raised, working with Town staff to clarify the issues, understand their underlying causes, and identify what information is needed to evaluate potential solutions. Decide means using that information, alongside resident input, data, and financial considerations, to help determine the most practical and responsible path forward. Explain means being transparent about decisions, why they were made, and what happens next. Listen. Investigate. Decide. Explain. This is the approach I’ve built my campaign on, and it’s the approach I plan to bring to Council from Day One.”

WARD 3

NIKKI ALBER – “My first priority would be to ensure that the concerns residents have shared with me throughout this campaign translate into meaningful action. After months of knocking on doors and speaking with residents across Ward 3, I’ve heard consistent concerns about road safety, speeding, dangerous intersections, e-scooters and e-bikes, and a lack of proactive bylaw enforcement. These are not new issues, and residents should not have to repeatedly raise the same concerns before seeing results. My first order of business would be to meet with Town staff to review these outstanding safety concerns, understand what has already been done, and identify practical solutions that can be brought forward to Council.”

ALEXANDRA BONHAM – “My first action would be to reiterate to residents of Ward 3 that I am ready to listen to their concerns and establish clear priorities for our ward. I will review existing plans and proposals in relation to infrastructure, traffic safety, and new developments to ensure we are thinking about the future and environment. Action not reaction. I was going to put a motion forward asking to direct Town staff to review a possible partnership with the old Dr. G.W. Williams High School for access to recreational facilities, but I am pleased to see that this initiative is already underway and I hope this provides a step in the door for additional recreational needs in the future. And last, but not least, to establish clear respect for my fellow Councillors and the Mayor. Thank you so much to every resident I have had the privilege to speak to.”

ROBERT JAMES FRASER – “If elected, my first order of business would be a request for a line-by-line review of both the Operating Budget and the Capital Budget to look for potential savings in order to bring tax relief to Aurora residents. As part of that review, I want an in-depth analysis of what is driving our sky-high water rates.”

HAROLD MacDONALD – “I would say the first order of business would be three-part. A. To thank everyone who showed support for me in this campaign, residents who asked questions, the volunteers, the voters, etc; B. To meet and connect with the Mayor, fellow Councillors, and Town Staff; and, C. To become familiar with Council processes and address what is on the docket for Tuesday, November 17.

WARD 4

SHAHEEN MOLEDINA – “My first priority on Day One is to establish a standard of open, transparent, and accessible leadership. Public service means listening to residents, respecting their concerns, and ensuring their voices help shape decisions affecting their community. I will establish dedicated office hours so Ward 4 residents can meet with me directly, share concerns, and seek assistance, with meaningful follow-through. I will champion a proactive digital notification system for planning applications, ensuring residents receive timely information about proposed developments and neighbourhood impacts. I will also advocate for greater transparency in municipal spending and infrastructure management, with strong fiscal accountability to protect taxpayers and our communities. Equally important, I will engage existing ratepayer groups and foster collaboration, bringing residents together to move forward as Team Aurora. My commitment is simple: listen carefully, communicate openly, and deliver meaningful action. Building trust, strengthening community relationships, and ensuring residents have a genuine voice in local government will guide my leadership from Day One and throughout the Council term.”

MICHAEL THOMPSON – “The first order of business for any incoming Council is the municipal budget, and this term will be no different. With rising costs, ongoing financial pressures and growing demands on municipal services and infrastructure, responsible financial management will be critical. We must scrutinize spending, challenge assumptions, identify efficiencies and do everything reasonably possible to minimize the impact on taxpayers while maintaining the services our community relies on. The next Council will also see significant change, with at least four of its seven members being new. Fresh perspectives and new ideas are important, but so are experience, continuity and an understanding of the Town’s finances, challenges and long-term commitments. Over my 16 years on Council, I have consistently emphasized fiscal responsibility, long-term financial planning and accountability to taxpayers. I understand the difficult decisions ahead and the importance of getting them right. If re-elected, I will be ready from Day One to work collaboratively with Council, ask the tough questions and make sound, practical decisions that protect taxpayers, maintain essential services and position Aurora for the future.”

WARD 5

JESSIE FRASER – “While requesting the Mayor opt out of exercising Strong Mayor Powers (SMP) would be a priority, the action seems superfluous; we know where all candidates stand on SMP. So, my first priority on Council will serve the three pillars my platform rests on (accountable & transparent leadership through balanced priorities; community engagement through

two-way communication; advocacy for access and inclusion through interest-holder collaboration). My first priority will be a motion to revamp our advisory committees for greater accountability, collaboration, and inclusion. The Finance Committee should be an open committee including community members with relevant expertise, rather than a closed committee consisting of the Mayor and two Councillors; the Budget Committee should be reinstated and the budget subject to early review and input by Council, which it is not under SMP; Equity, Youth, and Seniors’ Advisory Committees with community representation should be created to ensure that Town programs & facilities are meeting all community members’ needs. This will build accountability, collaboration, and inclusion back into Council.”

MILTON HART – “My first order of business would be to take a hard look at how we spend taxpayers’ money, identify opportunities for savings, and ensure that our infrastructure investments reflect the community’s most pressing needs. Residents deserve a government that respects every tax dollar and understands that affordability matters to families. I would also push for a clear, responsible approach to development—one that ensures our roads, traffic systems, parks, and other infrastructure can keep pace with Aurora’s growth, while protecting the character of our neighbourhoods and prioritizing community safety. For me, this is about more than making promises. It is about setting measurable goals, demanding transparency, and holding ourselves accountable for results. On Day One, I want to help build a Council that puts residents first, spends wisely, plans responsibly, and earns the public’s trust through its actions. That is the standard I would bring to the job and that is why I am asking for your support.”

GEORGE TREMTSIDIS – “If I earn the privilege of being elected in Ward 5, my first set of priorities should be to introduce myself to everyone at town hall and letting them know that I am open to meeting with anyone and everyone who is interested in discussing their priorities. I would also introduce myself to the other elected officials and sit with each and every one of them individually including the Mayor to understand who they are and what their thoughts are on the important projects in Aurora. I am all about listening to people and collaborating on ideas and also letting know who I am and what Ward 5 residents told me while I was campaigning. Again, I need to know who I will be negotiating and partnering with and that would be my first important priority.”

TERRENCE ZHU – “If elected, my first priority would be turning what I have heard from residents into practical action. During my door-to-door conversations in Ward 5, winter snow removal, driveway snowbanks, e-scooter safety, and cannabis retail approvals have been among the most frequently raised concerns. With winter approaching, I would begin by requesting a review of snow-clearing priorities, service standards, and the existing windrow removal program, particularly its impact on seniors and residents with mobility challenges. I would also establish a clear process for tracking residents’ concerns and communicating progress. My approach would be to listen, examine the facts, understand the financial implications, and work with Council and Town staff toward realistic solutions. Day One should be about getting to work, not making promises that cannot be delivered.”

WARD 6

NICHOLAS KASHEF – “While it’s not the flashiest or most exciting, I think my first priority would be working with Town staff and Council to approve and pilot a program to post QR codes at public parks, along our nature trails and in municipal buildings, that allow residents to scan and be directed to a webpage to report issues with equipment, observed by-law violations and any other concerns directly to the relevant Town staff so they can address any issues found in a timely manner. This should be a relatively inexpensive and uncontroversial way to improve Aurora residents’ experience with the Town and foster a sense of civic mindedness among everyone in Aurora. The Town of Milton already piloted a program like this last summer and I see no reason why we couldn’t bring something like it here to Aurora. For my full list of priorities, I encourage any reader to check out kashef.ca/priorities.”

ZIVKA KICIC – “My first priority on Day One would be to make sure the new Council starts with a clear understanding that every decision must put Aurora residents first. I would push for a review of our spending commitments and major capital projects to ensure residents are getting value for their tax dollars. I would also want to address practical issues residents have been raising, including reviewing the windrow snow-clearing program to determine whether it can be expanded to serve all of Aurora, while continuing to support seniors and residents with disabilities. At the same time, I would work toward a Council culture where questions are welcomed, information is shared openly, and every elected representative has a meaningful voice in decisions affecting our community. Aurora residents deserve accountability, transparency, and services that reflect their needs. My priority would be to start delivering on those expectations from Day One.”

HAROLD KIM – “Day One, I want Council to start a review of all of Aurora’s Master Plans so they reflect the growth we are seeing and keep service levels where residents expect them. Budget season follows right behind, and I will continue protecting the strong financial position Aurora has built over the last decade. Ward 6 keeps growing. I will keep doing what I have always done, helping new residents find their place here so Aurora feels like home. Jobs matter to me and to residents. Today (Monday) we are announcing a medtech and biotech hub in Aurora called Audacity North, where start-ups can grow and hire locally. Partners include Southlake Health and York University’s Schulich School of Business and YSpace. The idea started at my kitchen table 18 months ago with Keith Loo of Skinopathy and Hon Leong of Yex Bio, formerly of the Mayo Clinic and now at Sunnybrook.”

(Responses were not received by press time from the following candidates: Reza Vaez Ghamsary (Ward 3), Charity Dela Cruz-Toupin (Ward 5), Harbinder Thandi (Ward 5), and Jibraan Khan (Ward 6))

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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