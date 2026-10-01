Aurora Votes 2026: Council candidates evaluate windrow program, many say it’s a concern at the door

October 1, 2026 · 0 Comments

There are few things more frustrating than shovelling out your driveway after a snowfall, only for a snow plow to come down the street and leave a heavy ridge of the stuff at the end of each driveway.

For many, it’s a challenge they can muscle through; for others, particularly seniors and those living with physical challenges, it’s an accessibility concern.

The Town of Aurora has spearheaded a four-year pilot program offering windrow removal service to eligible residents with varying degrees of success.

This week, Council candidates were asked: “Would you like to see the Town’s windrow removal pilot continue on a permanent basis? If so, why? If not, or not in its current form, why?”

Here’s how they answered:

WARD 1

LAUREN HANNA – “I support windrow removal for seniors and residents with disabilities who cannot safely clear heavy snow themselves. However, after several years of piloting, I would not make the current Town-operated model permanent. Staff have repeatedly identified challenges with the Town’s equipment, snow-storage capacity, service consistency and operating capacity, particularly during winters with heavier snowfalls. Significantly upgrading the Town’s equipment would require substantial capital investment and four years is long enough for a pilot. Council should use the evidence collected to make a clear decision and establish a permanent, reliable way to meet accessibility needs. That could include contracted service or targeted financial assistance for eligible residents, which are approaches staff identified as potentially more cost-effective than the current model. The objective should be to ensure people who genuinely need help receive it, while choosing a model that delivers the service reliably and uses taxpayer dollars responsibly.”

ROCCO MORSILLO – “I would like the Town of Aurora to explore another option for improving the windrow removal program. The program’s usage has declined significantly, from 1,048 users in 2023 to just 276 in 2025. To me, this suggests the current pilot program needs to be reviewed and improved. Residents have raised concerns about long wait times and the limited portion of the windrow that is cleared. One option I would like the Town to explore is purchasing dedicated attachments for existing Town equipment. These attachments could allow machinery the Town already owns to clear windrows more efficiently, effectively and quickly, while potentially reducing the need for additional specialized equipment. Our residents deserve a winter service that is practical, responsive and makes good use of taxpayer-funded resources. I believe it is worth exploring new solutions before continuing with a program that is seeing declining participation.”

WARD 2

ANGELA DAUST – “Yes, I believe the project is necessary, considering that many residents in the Town may not be capable of clearing heavy ice and snow, left by snow plows, at the end of their driveways. However, I question the cost to residents. The City of Toronto provides free windrow clearing to approximately 262,000 households, Richmond Hill free to 50,000 residents, free to all in Vaughan and free to seniors in Markham. Why is Aurora charging? The cost may be prohibitive to seniors or others on fixed incomes. If the other municipalities can provide a free service, the Town of Aurora should as well.”

MARCO DI GIROLAMO – “Yes. I support making the Town of Aurora’s windrow removal program permanent and believe it should ultimately be expanded to make the service available to all residents who need it. Snow removal is a challenge for many people, including seniors, residents with mobility limitations, families with young children, and anyone who may be unable to safely clear the windrow themselves. The current pilot provides an important service to seniors and residents with mobility issues who may have difficulty clearing the snow left at the end of their driveway after municipal plowing. At a minimum, seniors and residents with mobility issues, should continue to receive this service without an additional fee. A permanent and accessible program would provide greater safety, convenience, and peace of mind for residents throughout Aurora. The Town should evaluate the pilot and work toward establishing a sustainable program that serves the broader community fairly and effectively.”

BRYNN LANSDOWN – “While door knocking, windrow removal has repeatedly come up as a priority. It is not just an issue for older residents. I have heard from many households who find clearing the windrow difficult, including parents managing young children. I see that challenge myself. Being physically able to shovel does not always mean someone can safely manage a windrow. I would want transparency around the $200 fee, what it covers, program costs, participation, and ongoing resident feedback. I would also explore partnerships, sponsorships, and promoting private services to help reduce costs for residents and the Town. Longer term, as the Town replaces snowplows through normal fleet renewal, I would want staff to investigate whether new equipment could include windrow-clearing capability. If residents continue to see value in the service, I would support improving it and expanding access where the evidence supports it.”

WARD 3

NIKKI ALBER – “I would support exploring Town-wide windrow snow clearing, provided it can be delivered at a reasonable cost and with an appropriate level of service. One of my priorities is ensuring that taxpayer dollars are directed toward services that provide clear, practical benefits to the majority residents. Windrows affect a large number of households every winter, including families, seniors and residents with mobility challenges. Aurora already has experience with a more limited windrow removal pilot, so I would want staff to use what we have learned from that program to determine the cost and operational requirements of expanding the service Town-wide. Ultimately, I believe this is the type of practical municipal service worth considering because residents would see and experience the benefit directly.”

ALEXANDRA BONHAM – “I support the current windrow clearing pilot program, but I want to note that I also believe services like this should be adaptable to the needs of Aurora residents. The need is undeniable, but the current demand is low. In order to offer a Town-wide program, you have a few options: increase staff and your fleet ensuring the same 24-hour service window (to follow behind a plow, or to add additional plows with attachments). Or contract the windrow clearing out. If we increase staff to operate the fleet, they must be on call regardless of whether we see two snow events or 15. If we contract the service out, we are paying for their fleet, for the staff to be on call, and to guarantee the same 24-hour service window. I do not believe the need for Town-wide service has been met yet and therefore support the current program.”

ROBERT JAMES FRASER – “We want to see Aurora residents stay in their homes for as long as possible. What gets to be challenging for Seniors on a fixed income is covering all the costs to keep their home in line with neighbourhood expectations, acknowledging that they can’t do themselves what they used to do, nor can they afford to pay for someone else to look after things. The Windrow pilot has doubled in cost to $200 and in my opinion should be free to Aurora seniors with limited income. We don’t want to see our Senior population have a heart attack or stroke attempting to clear a windrow. There is no reason why plowing equipment can’t be retrofitted with a hydraulic arm that prevents snow from being pushed against the end of driveways.”

HAROLD MacDONALD – “This topic has come up frequently while visiting door-to-door. The Town started with a Pilot Project for the 2023-24 winter season where seniors and residents with disabilities were invited to apply. Those that qualified had the snow cleared from their driveway left by the snowplows. It was a mild winter. The following winter saw more than double the amount of snow and user fees were implemented (with some low-income exemptions). The fee has increased again for this coming winter. The program should go ahead with no cost to the residents that qualify. The Town of Newmarket and King Township do not charge for similar programs. I have a personal experience when my Mother went to clear the windrow at her home on Mary St., prior to the programs existence, and was severely injured. I would fully support continuing the program and exploring the possibly of expanding it in the future.”

WARD 5

CHARITY DELA CRUZ-TOUPIN – “I would support continuing the windrow removal program, particularly for seniors and residents with disabilities or mobility challenges. I also think we need to do a much better job of making residents aware that this service exists. If the people who need it most don’t know about it, they can’t benefit from it. The Town should promote the program through seniors’ groups, community centres, multilingual communications, and direct outreach. The application process should also be made as simple and accessible as possible. At the same time, we should review participation and costs to ensure it provides good value for taxpayers. A program is only successful if the people who need it can actually access it.”

JESSIE FRASER – “I do think Aurora’s windrow removal program should continue in its existing form. The program helps vulnerable Aurorans – seniors and residents – with disabilities who cannot perform the clearing work themselves and might not be able to access alternative options. Though the program has high fiscal, staffing, and operational costs, I believe those costs are necessary to take care of our most vulnerable communities’ safety and security. I do not believe the windrow program should be expanded to the broader community, as some have suggested, given its operational costs. This program should be targeted exclusively toward vulnerable communities. I would advocate for making the program more accessible to those communities it’s targeted toward; perhaps targeted community communication in addition to the public signage and social media campaign.”

MILTON HART – “Yes, I am open to supporting a permanent windrow removal program, provided that the pilot demonstrates clear value for taxpayers and prioritizes the residents who benefit most from the service. For many seniors, residents with mobility challenges, and those who are physically unable to clear the heavy snow left at the end of driveways after plowing, windrow removal can make a significant difference in safety and quality of life. However, before making the program permanent, Council must carefully review the costs, operational effectiveness, and resident feedback. As someone who believes in fiscal accountability, I would want to ensure that any permanent program is financially sustainable and delivers measurable benefits. If the costs outweigh the benefits, we should explore targeted options that focus on seniors and vulnerable residents rather than expanding an expensive service to everyone. Good government means balancing compassion with responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars.”

TERRENCE ZHU – “I support continuing the windrow removal program, particularly because it helps seniors and residents with disabilities who may have difficulty clearing the heavy snow left at the end of their driveways. Before making the program permanent, though, I think we should look at what we learn from the pilot — how many residents use it, how well the service is working, what it costs and whether the current eligibility and fee structure are reasonable. For me, this is a good example of balancing care with responsible spending. If the results show that the program is helping residents remain safe and independent at home and can be delivered responsibly, I would support making it permanent.”

WARD 6

NICHOLAS KASHEF – “I would absolutely like to see the windrow removal be made permanent. There’s a special kind of frustration found in spending 30 minutes to an hour shoveling, only for snowploughs to come along and dump snow from the street back on to your driveway. While the program is only targeted at seniors and people with disabilities for now, and its user fees don’t currently cover the cost of the program, an option for more residents to opt-in at a higher rate may help offset the cost, while giving the program a chance to grow overtime as Town Council finds a more permanent solution to funding the program. I think an eventual target of revenue neutral, universal windrow removal is a worthwhile long-term goal for the Town.”

ZIVKA KICIC – “I do believe windrow snow removal should be offered to all Aurora residents, similar to the approach in Richmond Hill, at no additional cost. I understand, however, that providing this service to everyone may not be financially sustainable. At a minimum, the program should prioritize seniors and residents with disabilities. I do not believe seniors should have to pay a $200 application fee for a service they may genuinely depend on. During my campaign, several residents have raised this concern with me. If elected, I would like to see the $200 fee waived for seniors and the eligibility age lowered to 60, similar to the approach used in Markham. Residents between 12 and 60 with a valid doctor’s certificate confirming a physical disability should also qualify for free windrow removal. I would also like the Town to review the time it takes to complete the service. If residents are paying for or relying on this program, they should be able to count on timely and dependable snow removal.”

(Responses from the following candidates were not received by this week’s press deadline – Phiona Durrant (Ward 2), Shaheen Moledina (Ward 4), Michael Thompson (Ward 4), George Tremtsidis (Ward 5), Binda Thandi (Ward 5), Jibraan Khan (Ward 6) and Harold Kim (Ward 6))

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)