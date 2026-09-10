Aurora Votes 2026: Candidates talk e-scooter safety on the campaign trail

September 10, 2026 · 0 Comments

E-scooters and e-bikes continue to grow in popularity, and with their significant growth has brought significant concerns on how they’re used safely within the community.

As Back-to-School week continues, you’ll likely see more scooters on roads and sidewalks and York Regional Police say statistics from Southlake Health show that they’re seeing an increase in hospital visits due to their unsafe usage.

Riders must be at least 16-years-old to operate the scooters, remain standing while riding, and, if you’re under 18, a bicycle helmet is mandatory.

While residents are reminded they cannot carry passengers or cargo on the vehicles, ride them on controlled access highways, nor exceed a speed limit of 24 km/h on level services, this week, Aurora’s Council candidates were asked how they believe the Town should address the safe use of these vehicles in the community.

WARD 1

LAUREN HANNA – “E-bike and e-scooter safety is something I’ve heard about while knocking on doors in Ward 1, and Southlake Health has reported rising injuries, particularly among youth. Micromobility can be affordable and low-emission, but safety must come first. I’ve already raised these concerns with the Town of Aurora and York Regional Police. My government experience has taught me that issues like this cross jurisdictions. For road use, Aurora should press the Province for clear, modern regulations and stronger enforcement tools, while working with York Region, York Regional Police and schools on coordinated education and enforcement, particularly around underage use, unsafe riding and illegally modified devices. Aurora is also reviewing its Parks and Public Places By-law, which governs Town parks and trails. I look forward to examining the results of that review and will consult residents before changing where these devices are permitted. New transportation options have benefits, but safety must be the bottom line.”

ROCCO MORSILLO – “Aurora needs to take a balanced approach to e-bikes and e-scooters, taking into consideration safety of pedestrians and operators along with realizing affordable options for transportation are needed. Resident safety should remain as the main priority. My approach would be three E’s – Establish, Educate and Enforce. Establish clear rules on areas they are allowed, speeds, helmet use and age restrictions. Install signage in key areas like trails and bike lanes. Educate families of the rules and bylaws by working with local schools and community groups. Enforce using Aurora bylaw employees on trails and with dedicated York Regional Police liaisons for enforcement on roads and sidewalks.”

WARD 2

ANGELA DAUST – “Currently, e-scooters are not permitted on public roads, sidewalks, or trails in Aurora. They are allowed in bike lanes. However, going forward guidelines for safe use should include: mandatory bike helmets; lower the governor limit on e-bikes. Currently the limit is 32 kph. This should be lowered; allow only children above the age of 16 to operate these bikes and scooters; give tickets and fines for infractions to these rules; and partner with local schools to have York Region police set up educational sessions within schools as to the proper operation, and hazards, of e-bikes and scooters.”

MARCO DI GIROLAMO – “The most effective approach to address the mounting issue of safe e-scooter and e-bike use is education: education of the laws in place and education on how to use these vehicles safely. The Town can play a role in this through collaboration with our local law enforcement (York Region Police). The YRP has just recently launched an education and enforcement campaign targeting specific areas. We can enhance the success of this campaign by using all of our communication means of informing residents (billboards, website, social media etc.) of the initiative and the specific details within in an effort to ensure adherence to laws and safety measures.”

PHIONA DURRANT – “As a mother of two and a veteran of 13 years running a local daycare and summer camp program, I know the importance of seeing children outside, active and having fun. I’m from the country, we played rough, but safety must come first, especially for children, seniors, and residents with accessibility needs. What can the Town do? Increase public awareness and safety education through large, visible signage throughout Aurora, community workshops, and clear information about the rules and responsible use of e-scooters and e-bikes; Create a Town registration and certification program, requiring users to complete local safety training before operating these vehicles, with a system that identifies the responsible owner; Strengthen enforcement by continuing to work closely with York Regional Police and ensuring bylaws have meaningful enforcement; Create and promote designated areas for skateboards, scooters, and similar activities. If we do not have enough appropriate spaces, we need to create them. We cannot be reactive. We need education, enforcement, safe spaces, and accountability working together.”

BRYNN LANSDOWN – “E-bikes and e-scooters have become a common concern I’ve heard while door-knocking. I’ve experienced it myself while walking with my kids and our dog. This is first and foremost a safety issue. They can be a practical way to get around, but they can also be dangerous when used irresponsibly. From what I’ve heard and seen, one of the biggest concerns is minors using them without fully understanding the rules, speeds, or risks involved. Education needs to be the first step, particularly for parents and young riders. Parents need clear information about rules and age requirements, while young riders need to understand how their choices affect pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers. Education only goes so far. We also need infrastructure that supports safe use, clear rules that are easy to understand, and meaningful enforcement when those rules aren’t followed. The goal shouldn’t be to ban their use, but to make sure they can be used safely without compromising everyone else’s safety.”

WARD 3

NIKKI ALBER – “There are three practical actions the Town can take regarding illegal e-scooters and e-bike use in Aurora. First, Council should prioritize proactive by-law patrols on Town property, including sidewalks, trails and parks. A visible enforcement presence would discourage illegal riding in these areas and allow officers to address unsafe behaviour before someone is seriously injured. Second, we need to better educate riders and parents about the existing laws. The Town should use social media, signs in parks and along trails, and information mailed directly to residents so that people clearly understand where these vehicles may be used, the minimum age requirements and the rules riders must follow. Third, the Town must advocate for stronger provincial legislation that makes enforcement more practical and effective. I recently proposed to our MPP, Michael Parsa, that riders should be licensed and that these vehicles should be registered, plated and insured. This would make riders more accountable and help enforcement officers identify those who break the law or leave the scene of an incident.”

ALEXANDRA BONHAM – “The best course of action the Town has is to continue to educate the general public on the safe use and current rules and regulations surrounding e-bikes and e-scooters. Current local law enforcement, and Town Staff already have limited resources when it comes to traffic enforcement. Taking stricter penalties into consideration, such as confiscation/ticketing may help deter those already breaking the law. I do believe York Regional Police should work with municipalities on a more unified approach, when you drive across a municipal border – driving laws don’t change.”

ROBERT JAMES FRASER – “E-bikes and e-scooters should be restricted to our shared roadways, bike lanes or multi-use pathways. It’s important that riders follow the same rules-of-the-road motorists are expected to follow, which means you don’t go flying through stop signs. E-bikes and e-scooters using the sidewalk at speed are causing most of the issues. A normal walking pace is 5 km/h. E-bikes are often capped at 32km/h while e-scooters are capped at around 32km/h. Something coming towards you or approaching from behind at five times your walking speed is going to cause issues and injuries. The Town could also offer some free skill development courses – I’ve seen folks fall off e-scooters in the middle of the road.”

HAROLD MacDONALD – “E-bikes and e-scooters are a very popular and efficient mode of transportation. Unfortunately, accidents and serious hospital visits have increased exponentially in the past few years. The Town of Aurora already has bylaws in place regarding what protective gear to wear, and where to ride safely. To further promote the safe operation and education regarding existing bylaws, I would recommend representatives from the hospital, the police, and/or parent groups to speak with students at a school assembly – at both the elementary and secondary levels. Education. Awareness. Safety.”

(A response from Ward 3 candidate Reza Vaez Ghamsary had not been received by deadline.)

WARD 4

SHAHEEN MOLEDINA – “The rising number of young people using these vehicles in risky situations is particularly alarming, as it puts both themselves and others at greater risk of injury. Local hospitals have noted an increase in injuries, especially among youth, related to these modes of transport. It’s important to remember that e-bike operators who violate the rules of the road may be subject to fines if convicted. In cases of collisions. involving bicycles or e-bikes, police will investigate to determine if an offense occurred and may press charges as appropriate. Although e-bikes are not classified as motor vehicles, cyclists must still provide identification to law enforcement if they’ve committed an offense. Depending on the circumstances, they can also be held liable for damages if deemed responsible by a court. Our sidewalks and trails serve as shared spaces for families, children, seniors, runners, walkers, and cyclists—motorized vehicles have no place here. Ensuring the safety of our community remains my highest priority, and I will continue to work closely with the Province and York Regional Police to create clear and consistent regulations that protect everyone.”

MICHAEL THOMPSON – “York Regional Police has recently launched an education and enforcement campaign to help residents better understand the rules governing e-bikes and e-scooters. The Town should work closely with YRP to reinforce those efforts, improve public awareness and ensure residents understand where and how these vehicles can be used safely. As their popularity continues to grow, we also need to make sure our by-laws keep pace and strike the right balance between encouraging alternative transportation and protecting pedestrians, cyclists and other road users.”

WARD 5

JESSIE FRASER – “Primarily, I think the Town requires a communication blitz regarding this ‘ever-popular way of getting around’ as it seems many residents are unaware that both e-bikes and e-scooters are illegal for children under 16 years old and e-scooters are illegal for ANYONE other than on private property. Ongoing community communication is necessary, as is increased enforcement. Info sessions in schools in partnership with YRP (responsible for roads) and Town Bylaw officers (responsible for trails and paths) would also be useful. I do think it’s worth a greater conversation as to whether Aurora should consider passing a bylaw (and opting into the provincial pilot program) permitting e-scooters and e-bikes as a regulated alternative form of transportation that would be more accessible and environmentally friendly; however, unless and until change is legislated, greater enforcement of existing laws is necessary to keep drivers and pedestrians safe on our streets, trails, and paths.”

MILTON HART – “The rules need to be clear and enforceable. Ontario already sets significant technical and rider requirements for e-scooters. This includes a maximum 24 km/h design speed, age 16 minimum and no sidewalk operation. I would ensure that we pay attention to the following: Bike lanes – make them the preferred route for e-bikes/e-scooters where appropriate; sidewalks – pedestrians first; prohibit e-scooters and appropriately regulate faster e-bikes. I’d ask York Regional Police and Town by-law staff to identify the most common violations and collision/near-miss locations, and report back to Council on a monthly basis. I would ask York Regional Police to identify what enforcement tools are available to address: Modified devices; Excessive speed; Unsafe operation; Riding on sidewalks where prohibited; Dangerous passing; Passengers where prohibited; Impaired operation. I would also work with schools and parents to address the matter of safety for those children who are using these motorized conveyances.”

HARBINDER (BINDA) THANDI – “I believe the concerns are around the use of e-scooters/bikes by our children, the children of Aurora. They are our biggest assets and should be safeguarded alongside our seniors. I’ve said it to residents when this concern is brought up to me, ‘man, those things are cool and I wish I had one growing up!’ I strongly believe this is a job for the parents of the ‘e-children.’ Let’s face the facts: these vehicles are a couple of hundred to thousands of dollars. Kids aren’t buying them with their piggy banks. I can’t imagine that the parents don’t want what’s best for their children, maybe the Town can set something up that provides more education, more accessibility to safety gear and really spread the news about unfortunate incidents surrounding these vehicles. I do think there will be laws passed by either Federal or Provincial governments in the near future but parents need to act now.”

(Responses from Ward 5 candidates Charity Dela Cruz-Toupin, George Tremtsidis, and Terrence Zhu were not received by deadline.)

WARD 6

NICHOLAS KASHEF – “Three safety concerns immediately come to mind. 1) Conflicts between micromobility devices and motorists, if drivers don’t see people on these devices, car crashes can become more common endangering everyone on the road. 2) Conflicts between micromobility devices and pedestrians, when roads don’t feel safe enough for people outside of cars to use, people will end up illegally using these devices on sidewalks. This can lead to people on these devices startling or crashing into pedestrians. 3) Young teens and tweens are riding these devices (despite a minimum age of 16 for e-bikes) even with the greater risk of injury because of higher speeds then conventional bikes and scooters. The first two safety concerns are part of why I am strongly in favour of creating a network of traffic-separated bike paths that Aurora residents can use to get around Town, starting by paving and inter-connecting segments of the Aurora Arboretum, David Tomlinson Nature Path, and other trails. It is much safer for everyone when bicycles, e-bikes and e-scooters are separated from motorists and pedestrians where and whenever possible. Not only is it safer, but each trip that uses these paths means fewer cars on the road. As for underaged use of micromobility devices, a public awareness campaign combined with stricter enforcement of minimum age requirements should curb the problem.”

HAROLD KIM – “I back York Regional Police’s education-first approach, and as a father I understand why parents worry. But enforcement is where most people stop, and we can’t ticket our way to safe streets. Making the rules clear is where the Town can act. I brought forward a motion earlier this year to post signs at every entrance to our trail system, so everyone knows e-scooters and motorized vehicles aren’t allowed there. The next step is point of sale. Today, a resident can buy an e-scooter in Aurora with no idea it’s illegal on our roads and sidewalks. I’d have the Town work with local retailers so buyers learn the rules when they buy and ensure that safety equipment are used. We also need to give riders a safe, legal place to go, building protected infrastructure that serves both sides — the resident nervous about scooters, and the teenager who just wants a safe way to school.”

(Responses from Ward 6 candidates Jibraan Khan and Zivka Kicic were not received by deadline.)

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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