Aurora Sports Hall of Fame donates $4,000 to Canadian Tire’s Jumpstart Program

July 30, 2026 · 0 Comments

Proceeds from the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame’s 4th Annual Golf Tournament were donated to the local Jumpstart program in a ceremony at Canadian Tire on Thursday evening.

ASHoF President Javed Khan and Tournament Co-Convener Michael Smith presented a $4,000 cheque to Canadian Tire Owner Jeff Hodgkinson to support an estimated 1,173 kids from low-income households which are unable to afford the expenses associated with organized sports.

Hodgkinson noted the positive impact the funds will have on the community.

“Just the number of kids this will help out in our Local Chapter is the best part of today’s cheque presentation. It’ll provide funds for registration for sports as well as the purchase of sports equipment. Over 100 kids will be better off due to the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame’s donation.”

Smith, who also plays a leading role in the benevolent organization, “100 Men Who Give a Damn,” was pleased to see the golf tournament proceeds directed to Jumpstart: “It’s a cool program. Ultimately, the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame is about inclusion in sport in the community. If this money helps Jumpstart get another 100 kids involved in sport, it’s a good thing for local kids. There are so many lessons about life to be learned through sport. We’ve been growing our donations from the tournament by 15% each year over the last three years and that means we’re helping 15% more kids to get a real jump start. It’s our second year giving to Jumpstart.”

The Aurora Sports Hall of Fame’s commitment to community was evident during the ceremony and Khan echoed Smith’s sentiments about the organization’s social role in Town.

“Any time we can do something positive in the community, it’s extra special – especially to give the kids who need it some help so they can play a sport. It’s important for us as an organization to make the community better.”

In 2025, the Jumpstart Program helped 415 kids in Aurora through a disbursement of $25,582 accrued by various community donors and partners. Since 2005, over 3,511 kids in Aurora have been helped through Canadian Tire’s Jumpstart initiative and over $422,843 has been disbursed to low-income families to pay for kids’ sports-related expenses.

By Jim Stewart

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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