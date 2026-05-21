Aurora Lawn Bowling Club’s Open House and Sport Aurora’s All Sport/One Day ready to roll at McMahon Park

May 21, 2026 · 0 Comments

In addition to lauding the achievements by Johnston, Thomas, and D’Andrea, local residents can look forward to two annual events that warm the cockles of the sporting soul.

On Saturday, May 23, the Aurora Lawn Bowling Club is hosting its Open House commencing at 10 a.m.

The oldest sports organization in Aurora will receive guests from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and demonstrate the techniques of lawn bowling on the greens located at McMahon Park.

Venerable bowlers Ray Noble and Derek Turnbull, along with their hospitable ALBC team, will serve refreshments starting at noon in the clubhouse. All are welcome to bowl with the best, enjoy a Saturday morning on the greens, and take in the rich history and refreshments in the clubhouse.

Another upcoming event being hosted at McMahon Park is Sport Aurora’s Annual All-Sport/One Day on Saturday, June 13 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Registrants between the ages of 6-18 have the opportunity to try eight sports in one day.

Instruction and play at all levels will be provided by qualified Sport Aurora member organizations who want participants to fall in love with their sport.

This year’s confirmed morning session features Lawn Bowling led by the Aurora Lawn Bowling Club; Tennis led by the Aurora Community Tennis Club and Total Tennis; and Rugby led by the Aurora Barbarians Rugby Football Club.

This year’s confirmed afternoon session features Pickleball led by Elevation Athletics; Soccer led by Rising Stars Soccer Academy; Lacrosse led by Redbirds Lacrosse Club; and Gymnastics led by Kids Super Gym.

To register for the 2026 All-Sport/One Day event, please go to www.sportaurora.ca.

By Jim Stewart

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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