Audacity North aims to bring locally-grown solutions, innovations to the world

October 22, 2026 · 0 Comments

It took seven years for Keith Loo and his wife, Mila, to get a proper diagnosis for their son, Logan, who lives with a very rare genetic disorder.

It was a long, often frustrating journey, but one that resulted in the establishment of the Logan Institute for Rare Disease Research, a med-tech organization that will be just one component of Audacity North, a new partnership between the Towns of Aurora and Stouffville, York University, the Schulich School of Business, along with Loo and Garry Lee of Megalab to bring a new MedTech innovation to the communities.

Audacity North was formally unveiled at Megalab on Monday morning. With programs, activities, and resources spanning their Aurora headquarters in the Addison Hall Business Park, along with a new campus just across Highway 404 in Whitchurch-Stouffville, it is designed to help innovators reach their full potential and deliver solutions to the world.

The concept was introduced by Lee and Loo, with Lee describing the vision as “ambitious,” but with a “long-term foundation in place to support it.”

Loo said the concept of Audacity North began taking shape almost by chance through a conversation at the kitchen table of Ward 6 Councillor Harold Kim when the med-tech entrepreneurs wondered why so many have to go beyond their communities in order to build their ideas and innovations into reality.

“Audacity North is a non-profit MedTech and life sciences hub built with Aurora and Whitchurch-Stouffville, along with Megalab, the Schulich School of Business and Y-Space at York University – and the Southlake Health Foundation is at the table exploring what we can do together. A founder with a good device shouldn’t need a map, a lawyer, and 10 years of luck to get to a patient,” said Loo. “From the day [Garry and I] met, we already knew that one day we’d build something together because we both have one similar passion – which is serving our community. Doing this with you and Megalab has been one of the most meaningful things I’ve ever done in my life.

“People ask about the name Audacity North. Every founder in this room has been told it can’t be done, not here, not by you, not in Canada. Audacity is what you call it when you hear that and build it anyway…. Canada is very good at the beginning phase, but then you need capital, IP, R&D, manufacturing, compliance, a customer who’s willing to give you a try. Every one a different door in a different building on a different clock. When founders run out of road, the companies don’t die – they move, and usually south. Canada has never had a discovery problem. What’s missing is the ground in between. That’s what Audacity North is.”

It took a year to go from concept to Monday’s formal announcement, he added, contrasting it to the journey he and his wife had with their son.

“It took us one year to build what you’re looking at today; it took us seven to get one diagnosis for one child. When a condition is that rare, almost nobody builds for it. Nobody’s being cruel, the math just doesn’t work, and math doesn’t fix itself – people do. That sets the rules for every company that walks through our doors. If you can’t tell us whose life your work changes, you’re in the wrong building. One year ago, a room dreamed out loud. Today, it has a name. If you’re in healthcare, a manufacturer, an investor, or a government that wants these companies to stay in Canada, there’s a seat at this table. If you know whose life you’re building for, then come build here. Come build north.”

On hand to welcome the new partnership were Aurora Mayor Tom Mrakas and Stouffville Mayor Iain Lovatt, who both said Audacity North will have a significant impact on their communities.

“An innovation ecosystem is really at its best when everyone comes together to develop ground-breaking technologies that can change lives, and ultimately that’s what it’s all about,” said Mrakas. “I can’t think of a better example of that than the Logan Institute for Rare Disease Research, which will be at the heart of Audacity North. Keith’s drive to help his son Logan and so many other families affected by ultra-rare diseases is a powerful reminder of the difference all this work can make. This initiative also has the potential to be a game-changer for our communities, helping establish Aurora and Stouffville as destinations for medical innovation, bringing in new investment and giving talented people more opportunities to work and love here.”

The possibilities were unpacked further by representatives from Schulich and York.

“Schulich is incredibly proud to be a founding academic partner of Audacity North. This is an exciting opportunity to bring together entrepreneurship expertise, emerging technologies, and ambitious founders, and help more Canadian innovators make the journey from idea to market, something we badly need in our country today,” said Detlev Zwick, Dean of Schulich. “It’s about creating jobs, building Canadian companies that can compete and win on a global stage, and ensuring that great Canadian innovations don’t just stay on the drawing board, but make it to market and make a difference. Perhaps most of all, today is about advancing technologies that save lives and improve the health and well-being of people in Canada and around the world.”

Added Dr. Amir Asif, Vice President of Research and Innovation at York University: “I believe Canada has an extraordinary opportunity. Our goal should not simply be to create more innovations in Canada. It should be to build the ecosystem that allows these innovations to become successful, Canadian companies creating jobs, attracting investment, and delivering solutions to the world. This is the opportunity Audacity North represents.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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