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ASC’s annual Charity Soccer Day to help defray Aurora Sports Hall of Famer Eddie McNally’s medical expenses

July 23, 2026   ·   0 Comments

The Aurora Soccer Club has announced that the proceeds from its Annual Charity Soccer Day on Saturday afternoon will be used to defray the medical expenses of local soccer legend Eddie McNally.

Zach Lawton, ASC’s Communications, Marketing, and Sponsorship Director, explained this year’s shift in charity fundraising.

“Eddie McNally is a pillar of soccer in Aurora,” he said. “This Charity Soccer Day is an opportunity for our players, sponsors, and neighbors to come together, enjoy passionate competition from our men and women members, and give back to one of our club’s true greats.”

As per Lawton’s Media Release, “McNally, a former Aurora Heart, Toronto Blizzard player, and 37-time capped Canadian Men’s National Team member, is currently facing health complications. The ASC community is rallying to raise funds to support Eddie and his family during this challenging time. The Charity Soccer Day is designed as a full community, family-friendly event. In addition to the matches on the pitch, attendees can enjoy local food trucks, a ceremonial coin toss with local dignitaries, and access to a fully licensed bar on the ASC clubhouse patio. Community members are invited to attend.”

In the spirit of friendly competition between ASC members, York Region’s oldest soccer club will host a pair of marquee exhibition games at Highland Park on Industrial Parkway.

The spotlight game features Scotland versus England in a historic, friendly rivalry match at 5 p.m.

The Scotland-England game will be preceded by the Canada Red versus Canada White showdown at 3 p.m. featuring the broader membership of club soccer players gracing the pitch and raising money for a noble cause.

By Jim Stewart
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter



         

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