Yonge and Wellington to be resurfaced overnight this week

Ongoing improvements to Aurora’s busy Yonge and Wellington intersection will continue this week with road resurfacing.

The next phase of the project, which will include when finished a new right hand turn lane onto Wellington for southbound Yonge traffic, will take place overnight this week between August 24 and August 28.

“Coco Paving Inc. has scheduled the resurfacing of the Yonge Street and Wellington Street intersection for the week of August 22, 2022,” said Anca Mihail, Manager of Engineering and Capital Delivery, for the Town of Aurora, in a letter to impacted properties.

“The resurfacing work includes grinding the existing asphalt into two stages, adjusting existing valve and maintenance hole lids and paving the intersection in two stages,” Mihail continued. “The majority of the resurfacing work will be conducted between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. over the course of several nights. The Town understands there will be noise associated with resurfacing operations and we do apologize in advance of this. However, overnight work will minimize traffic disruption and will help ensure pedestrian and motorist safety, especially given the amount of traffic that the Yonge Street and Wellington Street intersection experiences during daytime hours.”

It is anticipated, she added, that “some on-street parking will be impacted” during the resurfacing phase of the refurbishment and the letter included a request to business owners to ask their customers to use parking lots behind Yonge Street businesses.

Further updates on the project can be found at engageaurora.ca/yongeandwellington.

Additional works included as part of this refurbishment include a resurfacing of the Rainbow Crosswalk, maintenance costs for which have been provided by a private resident donor.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

