Aurora swimmer Madison Russell commits to Nova Southeastern University Sharks

Aurora resident and Newmarket Stingray Madison Russell has signed her letter of intent to attend Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Matt Morris, Athletic Director at Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida, announced that seven of the prep school’s student-athletes, including Russell, “committed to their post-secondary destinations and signed their letters of intent at an in-school ceremony on April 17.”

Bolles School Sharks Assistant Swim Coach Claire Mills praised Russell’s performances in the pool this season.

“Maddie qualified for the USA Swimming Futures Championships in the 100 breaststroke at Sectionals in February. This past weekend at a Sprint meet in town, she swam her second-best times ever in the 100 breaststroke and 200 breaststroke.”

Mills, the Lead National Prep Coach with Bolles’s club program and Madison’s main direct coach, outlined her swimmer’s upcoming performances back home as connected to the upcoming Paris Olympics.

“Maddie is heading to Canadian Olympic Trials at the end of this month to compete in the 100 breaststroke.”

Coach Mills was pleased with Russell’s maturation over her stay at Bolles and noted some of the finer points of improvement.

“Maddie was very open to feedback about her breaststroke when she arrived in the fall and spent a lot of time changing how she approached racing in her events. She’s continued to develop her stroke through this spring and has started seeing some great success as her stroke comes together. She’s also made huge progress in the weight room, improving her range of motion, and translating that work into her work in the pool.”

An outstanding student-athlete who transferred to Bolles School for her senior high school year, Russell earned a 3.9 GPA at the preparatory school in Jacksonville after a stellar swimming career in Ontario that included an OFSAA gold medal in the 4 x 50-meter medley and a silver in the 200-meter Individual Medley at the provincial championships prior to moving to Florida.

Russell’s NCSA profile lists her Primary Race to be the Breaststroke with her Secondary Races being the 200 IM and the 400 IM. Her post-secondary academic aspirations include pursuing studies in criminology, criminal law, and/or psychology.

The multisport athlete was the Captain of the Barrie Soccer Club prior to her departure to Jacksonville.

Upon arrival in the Sunshine State, Russell focused singularly on swimming and procured an athletic scholarship at Nova Southeastern where she will be swimming with and for the Sharks in Fall 2024.

By Jim Stewart

