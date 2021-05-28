Weekend vaccine pop-up at Aurora Community Centre extended through Monday

Residents twelve years of age or older will be able to get a dose of Pfizer at a local popup vaccination clinic this weekend.

On Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30, the Region of York and the Ministry of Health will take over the Aurora Community Centre to distribute even more vaccines to the local population – with an extra day on Monday, May 31, announced on Thursday.

The clinics will run at the Community Centre (ACC) on Aurora Heights Drive, just west of Yonge Street, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone 12 and over who lives, works, or attends school in Aurora is eligible to book an appointment to receive a vaccine. Vaccines set to be distributed will be Pfizer as it is currently the only vaccine authorized by the Federal Government for the younger age demographic of 12 – 17.

Individuals 13 and under require a parent or legal guardian to provide consent at the time of the shot, and this consent can be given either in person or through completing and signing a consent form sent along with the child.

“I am excited to work with our Regional and Provincial partners to bring this opportunity to all Aurorans,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas in a statement. “Now everyone aged 12 and over who lives or works in Aurora has the opportunity to get vaccinated and be part of the solution to keeping our community healthy and safe.”

The Region announced the expansion of vaccine eligibility to anyone 12 years of age and up on Thursday.

Effective last Friday, May 21, anyone in or above this age group was eligible to book an appointment through the Region’s registration portal at York.ca/COVID19Vaccine.

At the time of the announcement, more than 640,000 York Region residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine, representing approximately 65 per cent of the Region’s adult population.

A further development on the vaccine front pertains to those who received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine between March 10 and March 19, 2021.

Although the Province suspended the distribution of this particular brand of vaccine earlier this month “out of an abundance of caution,” people who received their shots during the above time period will be able to opt for their second dose “with informed consent.”

“Choosing to receive the second dose of AstraZeneca at the 10-week interval is safe and provides strong protection against COVID-19,” the Province said Friday. “This opportunity is being made available to ensure every vaccine dose possible is used to protect Ontarians during the effective delivery period.

“Nearly 1 million Ontarians aged 40 and over received the AstraZeneca vaccine as their first dose between March 10 and May 11. Data from the UK strongly suggests a much-reduced risk of VITT in second doses of AstraZeneca – one in 600,000. Based on this evidence, the Province is committed to ensuring Ontarians who received the AstraZeneca vaccine for their first dose, and who do not receive their second dose at the 10-week interval during the week of May 24, will have the ability to receive a second dose of AstraZeneca within the recommended interval of 12 weeks. The Province is working with primary care providers and pharmacies to ensure second dose appointments are scheduled in advance of the 12-week interval, and will provide further information on how individuals who receive their first dose of AstraZeneca can book a second dose appointment in the near future.

“When the time comes to receive a second dose, everyone who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine will receive either an AstraZeneca or mRNA vaccine for their second dose.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

