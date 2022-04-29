Test drive an electric vehicle Sunday at the SARC

April 28, 2022 · 0 Comments

The Town of Aurora has partnered with Ivy Charging Network and Plug’n Drive, to present Aurora’s first ever Electric Vehicle (EV) Showcase taking place on Sunday, May 1 at the Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex. Visitors will be able to meet the experts, learn about electric cars and take test drives in a sales-free, no pressure environment. There is no cost for admission and test drives will be conducted on site with no pre-registration required.

There will also be a number of additional information booths set up to provide the latest news on EV charging infrastructure, special savings programs for EV drivers, including government incentives for purchasing and leasing electric vehicles and other town sustainability initiatives.

This event comes at a time when an increasing number of EVs are hitting the market, with more than 70,000 EV’s registered in Canada in 2021. The Town of Aurora continues to prioritize green infrastructure to support this shift to zero-emissions driving, with numerous public charging stations around Town and a new set of Green Development standards outlining EV charging infrastructure for new development to be released later this year.

Readers Comments (0)