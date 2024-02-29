Sport Aurora spearheads Capes for Kids fundraiser for Holland Bloorview Rehabilitation Hospital

February 29, 2024 · 0 Comments

Sport Aurora held its Annual General Meeting at the Aurora Public Library on Wednesday night and its Capes for Kids initiative took center stage.

This key agenda item was presented by Sport Aurora President Ron Weese who announced that he’ll “lead ‘Team Aurora’ in their Capes for Kids fundraiser this year.”

“Last year, Coconut Village Spa, Filly & Co, STEM MINDS and Tina’s Grill raised over $7,000 for Holland Bloorview. This year we hope to go big and bring Capes for Kids to all of Aurora and we also hope to count our sport community ‘IN’,” he said.

Weese added that it’s “appropriate that Sport Aurora becomes a more inclusive organization and to help people with special needs” and he recognized “the support that over 50 families in Aurora receive from Holland Bloorview.”

Weese encouraged all sports teams and clubs under the Sport Aurora umbrella to join the fundraising initiative and delineated its time frame.

“We’ll fundraise and wear our capes from March 1-8, 2024. We know that families in our community benefit from the many programs and services at Holland Bloorview and we hope you will register a team and/or donate! Sport is inclusive and we look forward to the demonstration of how our sport organizations can contribute to building this quality community.”

To get your sports team or club registered, please email Brennyn Bauer at bbauer@hollandbloorview.ca for support.

The AGM was attended by more than 50 representatives and Executive Director of Sport Aurora Laurie Mueller said she was pleased with the organization’s growing membership.

“It’s been a very good year so it was nice to share the highlights of 2023 with the group and bring closure. We have growth in our membership and two new volunteers joined Sport Aurora at the meeting along with a new sports organization. Our new members are really happy to be part of Sport Aurora and we’re pleased with the experience and expertise that they’ll contribute.”

A significant moment during the AGM was the recognition of Adam Mobbs for his significant contributions to Sport Aurora.

Mobbs, who served the local sports organization for over six years in a number of high profile capacities including Treasurer, Chair of Promotional Partnerships, and Chair of the Annual Breakfast of Champions, is departing Sport Aurora as his term on the Board expires.

In addition to applauding Mobbs’s contributions to Sport Aurora, Executive Director Mueller also brought into the fore the importance of the concise public meeting.

“We had everyone out in one hour and fifteen minutes. Some AGMs run for three hours. We value the time that our membership spends with us. Over thirty sports organizations and their representatives joined us at the Library for our AGM and we were all home in time for the Leafs game.”

A Spring Preview of Sport Aurora’s rich 2024 calendar of events—including All Kids Can Play and All Sport-One Day – will appear in a mid-March edition of The Auroran.

By Jim Stewart

Readers Comments (0)